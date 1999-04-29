Back at work today after my operation on my fingers, which looks like it's been a success, and my bum is still in tact as well, which is nice. Still can't drive for another 3 weeks though which is a pain.
One thing I didn't think about was tying my shoe laces though, so I had to buy Crocs to get out the house to get my dressings changed at the hospital. Fucking Crocs, defitinely belong in this thread now, don't I.
Oh, and I was put on blood pressure tablets as well. That was a blow to my friskiness as well to be honest.