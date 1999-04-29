I had a 'senior moment' today on the London Underground. Instead of tapping my oyster card on the entry machine I put it through the ticket slot by mistake and it got jammed in there - with a crowd of furious angryheads bunched up behind me unable to progress. I had to draw the attention of a Tube worker and he had to go off to find a key to open the machine to retrieve my jammed card - took ages but he managed to fish it out eventually thankfully. He then proceeded to give me a tutorial on how to use an over 60's oyster card, all spoken really loudly and slowly like I was a completely imbecilic, hard of hearing dotard.Haha ffs I must have done it properly thousands of times previously but I had to just stand there and suck up being patrionised like that. I tried explaining I'd had absent minded moments like that going right back to my teens, so it was a case of long-term stupidity and not age related - but he just looked at me with pity, rolled his eyes and bundled me away with an air of contempt and exasperation.Annoying as the whole thing was, it left me feeling tempted to deliberately make a nuisance of myself more often.