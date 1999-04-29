« previous next »
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 01:53:37 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 22, 2024, 01:39:42 pm
Looking at the 'what did you just buy' thread being next to this thread.

I have not really bought anything in ages as I already have everything and it's so rare to ever buy anything for myself.

I've been toying with buying some makeup that I ran out of over a year ago but somehow the £12 it costs ends up being used for everyday things like food or diesel so it'll have to wait a while longer 🤔
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 08:02:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 21, 2024, 09:18:26 pm
58 years ago today 116 children and 28 adults died when their school was engulfed in mining slag.

I was 6yrs old, the same age as most of those kids but can still remember watching the news footage like it was yesterday 😔


My wife is from Merthyr. Her Grandad was one of many who drove over to try and dig out any possible survivors. Completely unimaginable catastrophe and, heartbreakingly, so avoidable.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 08:55:24 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 22, 2024, 01:49:40 pm
I'm 64 but still 16 in my head.
The giveaway is when I look in the mirror and wonder why my long-lost Dad is in the room with me.

Haha seems like you me and Debs would have all been in the same class year - I'm 65 in couple of weeks. To be honest the aging process doesn't really bother me anymore, I've accepted it - turning 30 and 40 were much much worse than turning 50 or 60. At least at 60 I got the compensation of an Oyster Card that gets me free travel all around London. 65 should have got me my state pension but I don't mind hanging on for another year. Oh and my Garmin health app gives my health age as 54 and I'll settle for that - got down from close to 17 stone back to my early 20's weight of about 11 stone in a few years. Just hope the authorities don't find out that I'm so youthfully svelte now and I lose my Oyster card and  my state pension.  ;D
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:21:05 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 22, 2024, 01:49:40 pm
I'm 64 but still 16 in my head.
The giveaway is when I look in the mirror and wonder why my long-lost Dad is in the room with me.

I can't remember when it actually happened but one day it was me looking back at me from the mirror and the next it was my mum!!
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:21:39 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 22, 2024, 08:55:24 pm
Haha seems like you me and Debs would have all been in the same class year - I'm 65 in couple of weeks. To be honest the aging process doesn't really bother me anymore, I've accepted it - turning 30 and 40 were much much worse than turning 50 or 60. At least at 60 I got the compensation of an Oyster Card that gets me free travel all around London. 65 should have got me my state pension but I don't mind hanging on for another year. Oh and my Garmin health app gives my health age as 54 and I'll settle for that - got down from close to 17 stone back to my early 20's weight of about 11 stone in a few years. Just hope the authorities don't find out that I'm so youthfully svelte now and I lose my Oyster card and  my state pension.  ;D

Class of '76?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:31:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 22, 2024, 09:21:39 pm
Class of '76?
Correct.

The long hot summer with the ladybird swarm.
Loads of boss music in the charts as well.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:34:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 22, 2024, 09:31:56 pm
Correct.

The long hot summer with the ladybird swarm.
Loads of boss music in the charts as well.

I spent most of the summer fishing, in between my school exams.
 
Best tan I've ever had 😂

Music wise hmmmm... Kiki Dee?  ABBA?  Candi Staton?  Bowie?  Marc Bolan/TRex?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:44:46 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 22, 2024, 09:34:48 pm
I spent most of the summer fishing, in between my school exams.
 
Best tan I've ever had 😂

Music wise hmmmm... Kiki Dee?  ABBA?  Candi Staton?  Bowie?  Marc Bolan/TRex?
10cc, Wings, Liverpool Express, Peter Frampton
Offline SamLad

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:47:16 pm
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 22, 2024, 08:55:24 pm
Haha seems like you me and Debs would have all been in the same class year - I'm 65 in couple of weeks.

you lot feel old? my kid brother turned 65 the other day.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:53:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 22, 2024, 09:44:46 pm
10cc, Wings, Liverpool Express, Peter Frampton

Not really my scene to be honest mate, I was more a disco/funk diva as a continuation of my Northern Soul and Motown era 😁
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 09:54:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 22, 2024, 09:53:09 pm
Not really my scene to be honest mate, I was more a disco/funk diva as a continuation of my Northern Soul and Motown era 😁
Each to their own..   ;)
Although, I've always liked a bit of Motown.
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 22, 2024, 10:29:22 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 22, 2024, 09:31:56 pm
Correct.

The long hot summer with the ladybird swarm.
Loads of boss music in the charts as well.
-
Totally arl arse boomer thing to say - but the 70's and 80's musically and footbally were the absolute peak of times. I wouldn't swap any of living through that time to be young again today.  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 23, 2024, 12:13:06 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 22, 2024, 10:29:22 pm
-
Totally arl arse boomer thing to say - but the 70's and 80's musically and footbally were the absolute peak of times. I wouldn't swap any of living through that time to be young again today.  ;D
Same.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 23, 2024, 01:15:27 am
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 23, 2024, 08:01:46 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 22, 2024, 10:29:22 pm
-
Totally arl arse boomer thing to say - but the 70's and 80's musically and footbally were the absolute peak of times. I wouldn't swap any of living through that time to be young again today.  ;D
Agree
Offline Six Beardy

Re: Things that make you feel old
October 27, 2024, 10:49:13 pm

I had a 'senior moment' today on the London Underground. Instead of tapping my oyster card on the entry machine I put it through the ticket slot by mistake and it got jammed in there - with a crowd of furious angryheads bunched up behind me unable to progress. I had to draw the attention of a Tube worker and he had to go off to find a key to open the machine to retrieve my jammed card - took ages but he managed to fish it out eventually thankfully. He then proceeded to give me a tutorial on how to use an over 60's oyster card, all spoken really loudly and slowly like I was a completely imbecilic, hard of hearing dotard.  ;D Haha ffs I must have done it properly thousands of times previously but I had to just stand there and suck up being patrionised like that. I tried explaining I'd had absent minded moments like that going right back to my teens, so it was a case of long-term stupidity and not age related - but he just looked at me with pity, rolled his eyes and bundled me away with an air of contempt and exasperation.  :lmao

Annoying as the whole thing was, it left me feeling tempted to deliberately make a nuisance of myself more often.  ;D
Offline pazcom

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 10:47:53 am
trying to convince my family that I didn't 'have a fall' on Saturday...I'm 49 for fucks sake...
Offline Claire.

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 11:07:15 am
sounds like denial to me, u ok, hun?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 11:10:30 am
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 10:47:53 am
trying to convince my family that I didn't 'have a fall' on Saturday...I'm 49 for fucks sake...
You need one of those pendants or wrist watches that alert your carer.  :P
Online Corrie Nick

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 11:10:31 am
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 10:47:53 am
trying to convince my family that I didn't 'have a fall' on Saturday...I'm 49 for fucks sake...

Do you need someone to pop round?
Online amir87

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 11:18:52 am
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 10:47:53 am
trying to convince my family that I didn't 'have a fall' on Saturday...I'm 49 for fucks sake...

"But Uncle Pazcom, we celebrated your 80th birthday last month...""
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 03:32:24 pm
When you remember that grandchild number 12 is due in December.  ::)
Offline Claire.

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
have you considered signing your kids up for some hobbies?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 04:09:52 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 04:04:23 pm
have you considered signing your kids up for some hobbies?
Or telling them to get their tellies fixed?  ;)
Online duvva 💅

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:07:15 am
sounds like denial to me, u ok, hun?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:10:30 am
You need one of those pendants or wrist watches that alert your carer.  :P
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 11:10:31 am
Do you need someone to pop round?
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:18:52 am
"But Uncle Pazcom, we celebrated your 80th birthday last month...""
With friends like you who needs enemies
 :lmao
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 04:11:00 pm
With friends like you who needs enemies
 :lmao
He shouldn't be too proud to ask for help.  ;)
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 06:47:49 pm
Itll be 60 years next May I sat at our black and white telly watching Liverpool win the FA Cup for the first time.

And there was one great music then as well - The Animals, Alan Price, Yardbirds to name a few.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 10:13:11 am
what age do you have to be to post in here?

Im thinking the fact Im reading the posts qualifies me as feeling old lol
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 10:51:58 am
Back at work today after my operation on my fingers, which looks like it's been a success, and my bum is still in tact as well, which is nice. Still can't drive for another 3 weeks though which is a pain.

One thing I didn't think about was tying my shoe laces though, so I had to buy Crocs to get out the house to get my dressings changed at the hospital. Fucking Crocs, defitinely belong in this thread now, don't I.

Oh, and I was put on blood pressure tablets as well. That was a blow to my friskiness as well to be honest.
Offline Claire.

Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 10:56:11 am
Not much of a dignity saver but there's them hands free sketchers I've seen Redknapp hawking on the telly.
