I'm 64 but still 16 in my head.

The giveaway is when I look in the mirror and wonder why my long-lost Dad is in the room with me.



Haha seems like you me and Debs would have all been in the same class year - I'm 65 in couple of weeks. To be honest the aging process doesn't really bother me anymore, I've accepted it - turning 30 and 40 were much much worse than turning 50 or 60. At least at 60 I got the compensation of an Oyster Card that gets me free travel all around London. 65 should have got me my state pension but I don't mind hanging on for another year. Oh and my Garmin health app gives my health age as 54 and I'll settle for that - got down from close to 17 stone back to my early 20's weight of about 11 stone in a few years. Just hope the authorities don't find out that I'm so youthfully svelte now and I lose my Oyster card and my state pension.