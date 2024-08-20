I have a hospital appointment for a pre op for arthritis in my hands. Never had a pre op before, so think makes me feel old for a start.



I am getting two fingers slit open and getting the joints fused with some sort of pin. Also getting a cortosone injection on the big knuckle of the ball of my hand. My interview with the consultant was last year, so I think that's what's happening anyway.



I have thought of all the questions I think I need to know. How long will I need to take off work, how long until I can drive again, how will I open my beer cans. All the important stuff. I've had ages to think about it, after all.



One thing has crept up on me recently though. How will I wipe my arse? I am 56 now, so have probably being used to same hand and method for over 40 years at this point. Maybe try and use my left hand before I really need to I thought, so I tried last night. I obviously under estimated the muscle memory and dexterity required to carry out this delicate operation and nearly gave myself a hernia in the process.



Most other things I think I will be comftable with using my left hand, if the need arises, but I am really not looking forward to this operation now.