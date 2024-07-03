« previous next »
Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 30412 times)

Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #680 on: July 3, 2024, 09:56:07 am »
Well that's it, I'm officially old!!

Doctors referred me for x-rays on my hip and knee but thinks it's most likely degenerative wear & tear 😔
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #681 on: July 3, 2024, 10:00:26 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2024, 09:56:07 am
Well that's it, I'm officially old!!

Doctors referred me for x-rays on my hip and knee but thinks it's most likely degenerative wear & tear 😔
I have wear and tear on my knee but I've had it since being a teenager :o
Offline SamLad

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #682 on: July 3, 2024, 01:17:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2024, 09:56:07 am
Well that's it, I'm officially old!!

Doctors referred me for x-rays on my hip and knee but thinks it's most likely degenerative wear & tear 😔
I'm off to the doctor in an hour to see about my 2nd hip replacement.  left hip was replaced 15 years ago, now the right hip has caught up.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #683 on: July 3, 2024, 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July  3, 2024, 01:17:21 pm
I'm off to the doctor in an hour to see about my 2nd hip replacement.  left hip was replaced 15 years ago, now the right hip has caught up.

Well unless we can sort the NHS out in the next few years I'll probably be dead before I get mine done 🤷
Offline Bennett

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #684 on: July 3, 2024, 01:38:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2024, 01:20:15 pm
Well unless we can sort the NHS out in the next few years I'll probably be dead before I get mine done 🤷

Still, good news about the chocolate oranges.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #685 on: July 3, 2024, 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on July  3, 2024, 01:38:10 pm
Still, good news about the chocolate oranges.

What's that about then mate?

One thing I've learnt today is we don't pay for prescriptions in Wales 😂
Offline Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #686 on: July 3, 2024, 03:18:59 pm »
Don't pay in England if you are over 60  :D
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #687 on: July 3, 2024, 04:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  3, 2024, 03:18:59 pm
Don't pay in England if you are over 60  :D

Really?  Since when and how come it's 60 when all the other good stuff for us oldies is being pushed further away as we get closer to the age?
Offline Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #688 on: July 3, 2024, 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2024, 04:14:32 pm
Really?  Since when and how come it's 60 when all the other good stuff for us oldies is being pushed further away as we get closer to the age?

Since 1974 for women and 1995 for men.  They've just not changed it.
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #689 on: July 3, 2024, 04:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  3, 2024, 04:23:50 pm
Since 1974 for women and 1995 for men.  They've just not changed it.

Well there you go, yet another school day.  Thanks for the info Millie, not that it matters now I don't need to pay anyway 👍
Offline Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #690 on: July 3, 2024, 04:36:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2024, 04:31:13 pm
Well there you go, yet another school day.  Thanks for the info Millie, not that it matters now I don't need to pay anyway 👍

Do you get a bus pass?  Seriously the best thing ever  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #691 on: July 3, 2024, 04:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  3, 2024, 04:36:15 pm
Do you get a bus pass?  Seriously the best thing ever  ;D
Had mine for 4 years and probably used it about 4 times.
Offline Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #692 on: July 3, 2024, 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  3, 2024, 04:47:40 pm
Had mine for 4 years and probably used it about 4 times.

Use mine all the time - always popping over to town  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #693 on: July 3, 2024, 04:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  3, 2024, 04:49:48 pm
Use mine all the time - always popping over to town  ;D
I can see how it's handy and if I didn't have 12 Grandkids I would probably use it a lot more, but mainly use the car for school runs, etc..
Online reddebs

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #694 on: July 3, 2024, 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July  3, 2024, 04:36:15 pm
Do you get a bus pass?  Seriously the best thing ever  ;D

I don't think so but I haven't checked as I just assumed all these benefits only happened once you retired which is why I was surprised about the prescription charges.

Yes I do and have just applied.

Omg the amount of money I've spent on taxis or done 5/6 mile walks and I could have got the bus for nowt 🤦
Offline Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #695 on: July 3, 2024, 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on July  3, 2024, 05:40:10 pm
I don't think so but I haven't checked as I just assumed all these benefits only happened once you retired which is why I was surprised about the prescription charges.

Yes I do and have just applied.

Omg the amount of money I've spent on taxis or done 5/6 mile walks and I could have got the bus for nowt 🤦

 ;D
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm »
The escalators at Moorfields from the Wirral line arent working. I followed others walking towards them to start the trek up when one of the staff kindly pointed out where the lifts were.

Not to anyone else just me.
Offline Millie

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:58:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:35:43 pm
The escalators at Moorfields from the Wirral line arent working. I followed others walking towards them to start the trek up when one of the staff kindly pointed out where the lifts were.

Not to anyone else just me.

Haha
Offline SamLad

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #698 on: Today at 05:38:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:35:43 pm
The escalators at Moorfields from the Wirral line arent working. I followed others walking towards them to start the trek up when one of the staff kindly pointed out where the lifts were.

Not to anyone else just me.
it'll keep happening mate.

one time my wife was cashing out at a store while I was hanging about nearby waiting for her.  I'd been off work sick and not feeling 100% yet, just wanted to get the hell home.

the cashier took my wife's order, glanced at me and asked "Is he with you, love?"
"Yes"
the girl frowned and smiled a tight sympathetic smile. "I'll give you 10% off, dear."

to this day my wife almost wets herself thinking about it.  ignoring the fact that (a) the store has a senior's discount and (b) she's normally prepared to crawl a mile over broken glass to get a discount on anything.

edit: oh, and I wasn't a senior at the fucking time!!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #699 on: Today at 09:01:38 pm »
Showing the Good Guy Greg meme to my Gen Z partner and she's like

"that meme is ancient"
Online Peabee

Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #700 on: Today at 09:08:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:01:38 pm
Showing the Good Guy Greg meme to my Gen Z partner and she's like

"that meme is ancient"

Haha.  ;D

My missus is 8 years younger than me and she often points out "no, i can't remember that, I'm too young". But the saving grace is that in terms of tech, she's like my 95 year old nan compared with me.
