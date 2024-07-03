The escalators at Moorfields from the Wirral line arent working. I followed others walking towards them to start the trek up when one of the staff kindly pointed out where the lifts were.



Not to anyone else just me.



it'll keep happening mate.one time my wife was cashing out at a store while I was hanging about nearby waiting for her. I'd been off work sick and not feeling 100% yet, just wanted to get the hell home.the cashier took my wife's order, glanced at me and asked "Is he with you, love?""Yes"the girl frowned and smiled a tight sympathetic smile. "I'll give you 10% off, dear."to this day my wife almost wets herself thinking about it. ignoring the fact that (a) the store has a senior's discount and (b) she's normally prepared to crawl a mile over broken glass to get a discount on anything.edit: oh, and I wasn't a senior at the fucking time!!