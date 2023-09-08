« previous next »
Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 6460 times)

rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 06:28:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2023, 05:55:09 pm
Ive got sun stroke,  that must be an old person thing.

Nope, every age gets that, I had it when I was about 29/30 and my lads mate had it in June, he's 15
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 06:31:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2023, 06:28:23 pm
Nope, every age gets that, I had it when I was about 29/30 and my lads mate had it in June, he's 15
Oh ok, that's reassuring , was a bit weird as Im usually ok in the heat.
rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 06:45:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2023, 06:31:49 pm
Oh ok, that's reassuring , was a bit weird as Im usually ok in the heat.


Yeah I am as well, so it was a shock, It was my GP who said I had it.

I got it at work out in the yard when I was a Branch Manager and we were servicing hire kit in the blazing sun, having a BBQ and Playing on a Bouncy Castle. Our Area Manager popped in and was like "what the fuck are you doing". "Testing that its all fi for Hire and we are on our dinner, do you wanna burger?". He just rolled his eyes and walked back inside.,
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 07:04:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2023, 06:45:17 pm
Yeah I am as well, so it was a shock, It was my GP who said I had it.

I got it at work out in the yard when I was a Branch Manager and we were servicing hire kit in the blazing sun, having a BBQ and Playing on a Bouncy Castle. Our Area Manager popped in and was like "what the fuck are you doing". "Testing that its all fi for Hire and we are on our dinner, do you wanna burger?". He just rolled his eyes and walked back inside.,

Sounds like it was a decent place to work  ;D
rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 07:19:44 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2023, 07:04:49 pm
Sounds like it was a decent place to work  ;D

We were all young dickheads, use to sit in a lads car and get stoned then go in and try to answer the phone giggling my tits off. We used to watch telly at dinner, fuck about and have a laugh. When I moved Branches, the lads I then worked with had a Playstation set up and we'd play touring cars when it was quiet.
S

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 08:55:52 pm
Im 33 and recently felt old for the first time in my life. Theres been some 16-20 year olds working with me over the summer, boys and girls. Ive never felt out of touch before now. The clothes that I cringe over in old photos of myself are seemingly back in fashion. I feel like Hans Moleman when he dressed as Bart, which is another reference that would be lost on them.
Ray K

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 10:32:37 pm
Robert Iler, who played AJ,  is the same age now as James Gandolfini was in season 1 of The Sopranos.

BarryCrocker

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 11:37:49 pm
Learning that 6ix9ine, XXXTENTACION, bbno$ are all music acts.
Brian Blessed

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 8, 2023, 11:38:42 pm
The three yo I mentioned in the OP is now 15.

I dont remember starting this thread, but probably did it for the funny responses.

Well, its not so funny now, younger me, you fucking twat!
CHOPPER

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 9, 2023, 06:22:30 am
Logged
I've been a good boy

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 9, 2023, 08:48:27 am
The fact that people born around the time we won number five in Istanbul are now 18 :-\
rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
September 9, 2023, 12:16:49 pm
Barneylfc∗

Re: Things that make you feel old
November 3, 2023, 01:00:16 pm
Ian Wright is 60
Chakan

Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 01:37:11 am
Karate Kid (Ralph Macchio) turned 62 today :(

Jesus I feel old.
