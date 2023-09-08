Ive got sun stroke, that must be an old person thing.
Nope, every age gets that, I had it when I was about 29/30 and my lads mate had it in June, he's 15
Oh ok, that's reassuring , was a bit weird as Im usually ok in the heat.
Yeah I am as well, so it was a shock, It was my GP who said I had it. I got it at work out in the yard when I was a Branch Manager and we were servicing hire kit in the blazing sun, having a BBQ and Playing on a Bouncy Castle. Our Area Manager popped in and was like "what the fuck are you doing". "Testing that its all fi for Hire and we are on our dinner, do you wanna burger?". He just rolled his eyes and walked back inside.,
Sounds like it was a decent place to work
