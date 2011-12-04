.
A timely bump for Socrates - 6 years on...
Wikipedia page for Socrates: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%B3crates'Tim Vickery pays Tribute to Socrates' - at the time of Socrates' death
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CdGuFAHou0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CdGuFAHou0M</a>
'BBC Sport - Brazil's Socrates Dead at 57 - the 'anti-athlete' made cool (4/12/11)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SudoLGhpCx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SudoLGhpCx8</a>
'Corinthians x Palmeiras - Homenagem a Sócrates! (04.12.2011) - HQ
' (Corinthians players and fans honour Socrates in the week of his death back in 2011)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CvAY8L1DNlI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CvAY8L1DNlI</a>A few videos on the great man...
'SÓCRATES Best Goals, Skills & Goals | HD
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc</a>
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mTgLIuDnkPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mTgLIuDnkPc</a>Socrates and Corinthian Democracy
- Part 1:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3gLW1ohtSpA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3gLW1ohtSpA</a>Socrates and Corinthian Democracy
- Part 2:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8ju6a92Y-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8ju6a92Y-0</a>Socrates and Corinthian Democracy
- Part 3:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7el9rmu6JT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7el9rmu6JT4</a>Sócrates & Democracia Corinthiana
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_NLME8esE9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_NLME8esE9w</a>
'The Footballer who DEFEATED a DICTATORSHIP | Socrates History
' (in Portuguese)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GWiC1qWI1HQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GWiC1qWI1HQ</a>
'Socrates' biographer @adowniebrazil explains the Corinthians Democracy movement in our latest episode, Socrates in Chocolate & Pink, which sounds like a prog rock album but is in fact a sensational piece of sports broadcasting.
':-https://twitter.com/Broadway2Brazil/status/1443573780203257858
& https://broadwaytobrazil.com (Episode 4: Socrates in chocolate and in pink)
'The Most Underrated Player Of All Time - Sócrates
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jvOIdb2kmlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jvOIdb2kmlo</a>
'*46 SOCRATES, THE DOCTOR - FOOTBALL STORIES
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H_td1v3XLr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H_td1v3XLr0</a>Sócrates The Legend Corinthians
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ActQnA0P63Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ActQnA0P63Q</a>Sócrates, the elegance of football
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs</a>Sócrates, o Doutor [Goals & Skills]
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X60ATDHZiIs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X60ATDHZiIs</a>
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86zdl1jmyCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86zdl1jmyCU</a>Socrates Goals & Skills Compilation
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bH5V4qX431o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bH5V4qX431o</a>69 goals from Socrates for Corinthians
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NYNNQzjppuw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NYNNQzjppuw</a>Tribute to Dr Sócrates from Corinthians
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IYtPk8j2yxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IYtPk8j2yxo</a>Sócrates - Best Goals for Brazil (ignore the blank youtube logo below - just press play )
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UvhBxpHvdyU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UvhBxpHvdyU</a>Dr. Sócrates: Todos os gols pela Seleção Brasileira
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ftu_vP8Wg-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ftu_vP8Wg-0</a>Socrates - Football Greatest Contenders
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/140Oc-ZTF3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/140Oc-ZTF3Y</a>Socrates, the Doctor of Football | Skills, Assists & Goals
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc</a>Socrates ● Best Midfielder Ever ● Most Underrated ● The Doctor
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BzzYxTPYAcA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BzzYxTPYAcA</a>Socrates - The Doctor of football
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CmyhuRsM0Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CmyhuRsM0Q</a>
'10 GOLS - DOUTOR SÓCRATES - PARTE 1 (Corinthians)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsT7z4wlF1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsT7z4wlF1U</a>
'10 GOLS - DOUTOR SÓCRATES - PARTE 2 (Corinthians)
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6XXCZHx1C7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6XXCZHx1C7o</a>
'Dr Sócrates tribute: The most elegant football player of all time
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ypkzdcuysTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ypkzdcuysTE</a>
'Dr. Sócrates Eterno Democracia Corinthiana Ídolo eterno
' (27 minute program in Portuguese)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_eiR4ruNUSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_eiR4ruNUSQ</a>
'Socrates: El futbolista que te gustaría tener como amigo
' (48 minute documentary in Portuguese)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vMvsu3zF8Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vMvsu3zF8Kc</a>'SOCCER DESTINATION: Socrates
' (49 minute documentary from ESPN in Portuguese)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NXq6hUgBvb0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NXq6hUgBvb0</a>
'Socrates x Corinthians = 🔥
':-https://twitter.com/TheNorthCurve/status/1524377513593610241
'Socrates scoring against Corinthian-Casuals, for Corinthians, in Sao Paulo in 1988
' (friendly game)
:-https://twitter.com/CorinthianCas/status/1466081734957617153
... and then Socrates went and played for Corinthians Casuals for 17 minutes in the same game:-https://twitter.com/CorinthianCas/status/1466437635682017285Brazil 1982 : A tribute to the art of football
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jnoz4NuYMU8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jnoz4NuYMU8</a>
also available here to watch (a fantastic 8 minute video)
- www.dailymotion.com/video/x2pr50j
& www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qivor
'Brazil 1982 | A tribute to the art of football - REMASTERED
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4</a>
& www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qivorFootball's Greatest International Teams... Brazil 1982
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dmwRB3f6ui8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dmwRB3f6ui8</a>Seleção Brasileira - 1982
:- <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jeei3_chBJc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jeei3_chBJc</a>Socrates goal for Brazil vs USSR in the 1982 World Cup
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/69aozBj-BCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/69aozBj-BCU</a>
or click here to watch
: (fantastic crowd) - https://twitter.com/FootballInT80s/status/1272193866200948737
& https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1202226297797304320Socrates goal for Brazil vs Italy in the 1982 World Cup
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dM-PsYqA010" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dM-PsYqA010</a>
or click here to watch
: https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1017297666915684352
'1982 World Cup Story of Brazil | All Matches
':-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6uQ75v3qOvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6uQ75v3qOvM</a>Socrates goal for Brazil vs Spain in the 1986 World Cup
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EkE1L-BnBYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EkE1L-BnBYs</a>
or click here to watch
: https://twitter.com/thisfootballday/status/1002580594411425793Socrates goal (penalty) for Brazil vs Poland in the 1986 World Cup
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE</a>or here
: https://twitter.com/TomCaldwell_/status/1272523173188325379
& https://twitter.com/Mexico86HQ/status/1405290210624081920All goals Brazil in World Cup 1986...
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WyT99nydN38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WyT99nydN38</a>SOCRATES - All goals for Brazil...
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVwtZ0WIEjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVwtZ0WIEjU</a>
'Nasıl Liverpoollu Oldum? | Probably x Socrates
' - ('How did I get to Liverpool? Probably Socrates')
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ES8XHd78IkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ES8XHd78IkM</a>
'Popular Sócrates & Brazil videos
' youtube playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdWDV8_EQZjbXHrSdeCrdUSvyoAs4QDC5 (currently 58 videos)
'Popular Sócrates & Soccer videos
' youtube playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdWDV8_EQZjYTbE9SyRYBlKfydXW1QZgh (currently 128 videos)'Doc Socrates' youtube channel
- https://www.youtube.com/user/Socratesbrasil1and a few online articles on the great man too...
'In Appreciation of
Socrates' - https://robertod.wordpress.com/2009/09/25/in-appreciation-of-socrates
'In Bed With Maradona : Socrates' - http://inbedwithmaradona.com/socrates-collection
'IBWM : The Footballer Who Broke The Mould' - http://inbedwithmaradona.com/journal/2011/12/7/socrates-the-footballer-who-broke-the-mould.html
'Portrait of an icon: Socrates' - www.football365.com/news/portrait-of-an-icon-socrates
'Socrates so much more than a footballer' - /www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/timvickery/2011/12/socrates_-_brazils_football_gr.html
'Socrates: intelligence on and off the field' - www.marxist.com/socrates-corinthians-democracy.htm
'Socrates: Searching for a cure' - www.espn.co.uk/football/story/1192456/the-mavericks-socrates
'Why Brazil Legend Socrates Is Football's Best Role Model' - http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1324525-why-brazil-legend-socrates-is-footballs-best-role-model
'Sócrates? That's a footballer's name, is it?' - http://boxtoboxfootball.uk/socrates-thats-footballers-name
'10 things to know about Socrates, Brazils legendary soccer player and activist' - http://plus55.com/brazil-sports/2017/02/socrates-brazil-soccer-political-doctor
'Socrates: Brazil's football revolutionary' - www.counterfire.org/articles/opinion/19715-socrates-brazil-s-football-revolutionary
'Socrates and the Corinthian democracy' - https://chbenj23.wordpress.com/2017/10/14/socrates-and-the-corinthian-democracy
'They just dont make them like Socrates anymore' - https://panenkapodcast.com/2020/02/10/socrates
'Sócrates, Brazils footballing philosopher-activist' - www.newframe.com/socrates-brazils-footballing-philosopher-activist
'Remembering Sócrates, Who Made the Game Beautiful' - www.nytimes.com/2011/12/07/sports/soccer/george-vecsey-remembers-brazils-socrates.html
'So Long, Socrates, the Da Vinci of Brazilian Soccer' - http://world.time.com/2011/12/05/so-long-socrates-the-da-vinci-of-brazilian-soccer
'Socrates : Why Brazil's legendary genius will never be forgotten' - www.footballwhispers.com/blog/socrates
'Five amazing stories about Socrates' - www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/five-amazing-stories-about-socrates
'Socrates The thinking mans footballer' - www.turnstyle.co.uk/football/2014/07/29/socrates/
'Sambafoot : Socrates' - www.sambafoot.com/en/players/373_socrates.html
'Sócrates: the last great political footballer' - www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/s%C3%B3crates-the-last-great-political-footballer-1.3034678
'Dr. Socrates a Symbol of Corinthians Democracy' - https://sites.duke.edu/wcwp/2015/02/19/dr-socrates-a-symbol-of-corinthians-democracy/
'The Football Pink : Socrates' - https://footballpink.net/2016/06/04/the-corinthian-spirit-democracy-dilma-and-dr-socrates
'The role of the Corinthians Democracy in Brazil's Re-Democraticization' - https://soundsandcolours.com/articles/brazil/the-role-of-the-corinthians-democracy-in-brazils-re-democratization-director-pedro-asbeg-discusses-black-and-white-democracy-26284
'Sócrates - midfielder and anti-dictatorship resister' - https://libcom.org/library/s-crates-midfielder-anti-dictatorship-resister
'Black and White Democracy' - www.footballfilmfestival.org/black-and-white-democracy
'How Rai stepped out of Socrates' shadow to become a Brazilian great' - http://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/03/08/how-rai-stepped-out-of-socrates-shadow-to-become-a-brazilian-great
'Doctor Socrates: More than a playmaker' - www.fantasista10.co.uk/doctor-socrates-more-than-a-playmaker
'Brazil 82; The most gifted, yet most flawed midfield' - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/05/31/brazil-1982-the-most-gifted-but-ultimately-flawed-midfield-in-history
'The 1982 Brazilians footballs last cavaliers' - https://gameofthepeople.com/tag/socrates
'Fagan to Socrates, the story of Royalty in the year of 82' - https://pogmogoal.com/the-blog-reel/fagan-to-socrates-the-story-of-royalty-in-the-year-of-82/26667
'Sócrates: A Revolutionary Genius Both On and Off the Pitch' - www.90min.com/posts/6559587-socrates-a-revolutionary-genius-both-on-and-off-the-pitch
'Socrates: polemics, philosophy and he could play too' - www.thenationalnews.com/sport/socrates-polemics-philosophy-and-he-could-play-too-1.506987
'Disarming, friendly and a football sage Sócrates was the real deal' - www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2011/dec/04/socrates-football-sage
'World Cup 1982: Brazil v Italy and 'the day football died'' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63568753
'The wisdom of Socrates' : http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/8840141.stm (from 2010)
'The story of Socrates headband told by the Doctor himself' - www.fifamuseum.com/stories/blog/the-story-of-socrates-headband-told-by-the-doctor-himself-2612102
RAWK's 'Spain 82' (1982 World Cup)
thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353
RAWK's 'Mexico 86' (1986 World Cup)
thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277The Guardian's Obituary for Socrates
- https://www.theguardian.com/football/2011/dec/04/socratesThe BBC's Obituary for Socrates
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/16019637The Independent's Obituary for Socrates
- https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/socrates-footballer-who-led-one-of-brazils-greatest-sides-6272656.htmlAnd some Socrates and Brazil from the 1982 World Cup...1st Group Stage, Brazil's 1st match
: Brasil 2 - 1 Soviet Union
: 9 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BiHGQHloVTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BiHGQHloVTE</a>1st Group Stage, Brazil's 2nd match
: Brasil 4 - 1 Scotland
: 9 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x-lgJhIa8WA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x-lgJhIa8WA</a>1st Group Stage, Brazil's 3rd match
: Brasil 4 - 0 New Zealand
: 14 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oUmHrw_uUXI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oUmHrw_uUXI</a>2nd Group Stage, Brazil's 4th match
: Brasil 3 - 1 Argentina
: 11 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6XfGF-m-W_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6XfGF-m-W_4</a>2nd Group Stage, Brazil's 5th match
: Brasil 2 - 3 Italy
: 9 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b1MdTuULJ6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b1MdTuULJ6U</a>
And that was the end of the tournament for Brazil - only 1 team qualified from each group in the 2nd Group Stage...
Italy were the qualifying team from that group - and went on to win the World Cup (beating Poland 2-0 in the semi-final, and beating West Germany 3-1 in the Final)
.
FIFA's 1982 World Cup 'Archive Site
' - www.fifa.com/worldcup/archive/spain1982
Wikipedia Page for the 1982 World Cup
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1982_FIFA_World_Cup
Wikipedia Page for Brazil at the 1982 World Cup
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_at_the_1982_FIFA_World_Cup
FIFA have also made every World Cup match
played between 1970-2018 available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V
RAWK's 'Your favourite World Cup goal
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
RAWK's 'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189And some Socrates and Brazil from the 1986 World Cup...Group Stage, Brazil's 1st match
: Brasil 1 - 0 Spain
: 5 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GFuKGt5pLtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GFuKGt5pLtA</a>Group Stage, Brazil's 2nd match
: Brasil 1 - 0 Algeria
: 10 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Yu7VLWtu-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Yu7VLWtu-M</a>Group Stage, Brazil's 3rd match
: Brasil 3 - 0 Northern Ireland
: 10 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ybb7HAeNfRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ybb7HAeNfRY</a>Knockout Stage: Last 16, Brazil's 4th match
: Brasil 4 - 1 Poland
: 10 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xqQo0aAHcrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xqQo0aAHcrY</a>Knockout Stage: Quarter-Final, Brazil's 5th match
: Brasil 1 - 1 France (France won 4-3 on penalties)
: 4 minute highlights...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wKhOQhc0LPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wKhOQhc0LPM</a>
or click here to watch
: Brasil 1 - 1 France (France won 4-3 on penalties)
: full match replay...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IZ6pRNMS4KE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IZ6pRNMS4KE</a>
or click here to watch
FIFA's 1986 World Cup 'Archive Site
' - www.fifa.com/worldcup/archive/mexico1986
Wikipedia Page for the 1986 World Cup
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1986_FIFA_World_Cup
Wikipedia Page for Brazil at the 1986 World Cup
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_at_the_1986_FIFA_World_Cup
FIFA have also made every World Cup match
played between 1970-2018 available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V
RAWK's 'Mexico 86' (1986 World Cup)
thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353
RAWK's 'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
RAWK's 'Greatest World Cup Moment?
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.msg17489735#msg17489735
RAWK's 'Your favourite World Cup goal
' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067
FIFA's official youtube playlist for 'Brazil's Greatest 100 World Cup Goals
' - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0gX9KR7I4-sr2O6PtwMi_vE
Socrates with his brother Rai (who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994)
, playing in a charity game back in 2003:-
^ at https://twitter.com/TheFarm_Peter/status/719181018339610624
^ at https://twitter.com/VRvocesabia/status/1207382883905818624