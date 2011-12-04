Extract:The other dilemma came in midfield, where Telê was unsure whether to play a 4-4-2 with Falcão, Cerezo, Sócrates and Zico together in the middle of the park, or whether to withdraw one of them and opt for more width up front by playing Grêmio winger Paulo Isidoro alongside Serginho and Éder.He appeared to be going for the latter option in the final warm-up games in May, with Paulo Isidoro starting all three and the quartet only managing 20 minutes of the final game, a 7-0 drubbing of the Republic of Ireland that could have been twice that.