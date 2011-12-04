« previous next »
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #160 on: December 4, 2011, 10:27:02 pm »
RIP.

Sad week for football.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #161 on: December 4, 2011, 10:52:13 pm »
RIP Socrates...
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #162 on: December 4, 2011, 10:57:51 pm »
Absolutely gutted to hear this. A personal hero of mine, and by that I mean beyond golden childhood memories of Naranjito, Espana '82 and that Brazil side and well into adulthood.


Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #163 on: December 4, 2011, 11:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December  4, 2011, 01:45:03 pm
What a shitty week this has been.

I was 7 years old when I watched the '82 World Cup and almost 30 years on I still remember so many of that Brazilian side. Socrates and Zico, Eder and Falcao, Junior and Cerezo  (and that lumbering galoot Serginho up front). Socrates was just impossibly cool - those bright yellow shirts, tall & elegant, cool beard, and goals like this

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/gxqcwH4lTtM?version=3&amp;amp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/gxqcwH4lTtM?version=3&amp;amp</a>

And just look at this give-and-go with Zico
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/Ck6swtUa1Ok?version=3&amp;amp" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/Ck6swtUa1Ok?version=3&amp;amp</a>

Now why do I remember Socrates and Zico and hardly anything about the side that won in 1994? Because the 1994 side were dull, dull, dull. The '82 side was glamorous.
Sometimes it's not about trophies and medals. Great sides and great players give you memories that last for years.
And Socrates was truly great.
Rest In Peace.

Absolutely. For anyone old enough to remember, that Brazilian side was the most memorable of all since then until now.
 
When proper footballers...,and Serginho, were the norm and not the exception. 

He lived his life the way that Brasil team played football. Enjoying himself and not caring about the result.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #164 on: December 5, 2011, 05:17:50 am »
Quote from: Ziggy09 on December  4, 2011, 10:26:12 pm
RIP Socrates. A Legend on and off the pitch. the world will be a poor place without you and football with one less legendary character.

Couldn't have put it better myself. RIP Socrates
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #165 on: December 5, 2011, 12:13:44 pm »
Also, an astonishingly cool penalty taker.

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE</a>
« Reply #166 on: December 5, 2011, 12:15:53 pm »
1982 was the World Cup as far as I am concerned. Loved the Brasil side Socrates graced. A maverick, the world needs more people of his ilk. RIP Socrates.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #167 on: December 5, 2011, 01:20:29 pm »
Great player with a great name. Rip
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #168 on: December 5, 2011, 01:26:37 pm »
RIP Doc

(i didnt know he was Rai's brother)
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #169 on: December 5, 2011, 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: corkboy on December  5, 2011, 12:13:44 pm
Also, an astonishingly cool penalty taker.

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE</a>

Indeed

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/m7dFeY6kl1k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/m7dFeY6kl1k</a>
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #170 on: December 5, 2011, 02:33:53 pm »
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/jnoz4NuYMU8?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/jnoz4NuYMU8?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>

Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #171 on: December 7, 2011, 08:31:21 pm »
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #172 on: December 7, 2011, 08:48:31 pm »
Rolls Royce of a player along with Zico in that team.

THE most elegant footballer I have ever seen bar none
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #173 on: December 7, 2011, 10:04:31 pm »
Great memories of the one step penalty. A true footballing great, RIP.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #174 on: December 8, 2011, 04:20:48 am »
There was a minutes silence before the Galatasary-Fener match. Classy gesture by the Turks.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #175 on: March 10, 2017, 02:11:38 am »

an extract from a new book on Socrates:-

www.theguardian.com/football/2017/mar/09/socrates-brazil-goal-orgasm-unforgettable-1982-world-cup


'Doctor Socrates' by Andrew Downie (https://twitter.com/adowniebrazil), published by Simon & Schuster. Hardback is £20.00. Available at the Guardian bookshop for £17:-

https://bookshop.theguardian.com/doctor-socrates.html

The foreword is by Johan Cruyff.




^ If the content is as good as the cover it'll be a superb book :)



'Socrates - the elegance of football' video -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs</a>

or www.dailymotion.com/video/x5eeb4p

Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #176 on: March 10, 2017, 03:44:28 am »
that's great, gonna get that, thanks for bringing it to our attention!
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #177 on: March 10, 2017, 08:36:45 am »
Extract:

The other dilemma came in midfield, where Telê was unsure whether to play a 4-4-2 with Falcão, Cerezo, Sócrates and Zico together in the middle of the park, or whether to withdraw one of them and opt for more width up front by playing Grêmio winger Paulo Isidoro alongside Serginho and Éder.

He appeared to be going for the latter option in the final warm-up games in May, with Paulo Isidoro starting all three and the quartet only managing 20 minutes of the final game, a 7-0 drubbing of the Republic of Ireland that could have been twice that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/mar/09/socrates-brazil-goal-orgasm-unforgettable-1982-world-cup
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #178 on: December 4, 2017, 12:25:24 pm »
A timely bump for Socrates - 6 years on...

Wikipedia page for Socrates: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S%C3%B3crates





'Tim Vickery pays Tribute to Socrates' - at the time of Socrates' death:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CdGuFAHou0M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CdGuFAHou0M</a>




'BBC Sport - Brazil's Socrates Dead at 57 - the 'anti-athlete' made cool (4/12/11)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SudoLGhpCx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SudoLGhpCx8</a>




'Corinthians x Palmeiras - Homenagem a Sócrates! (04.12.2011) - HQ' (Corinthians players and fans honour Socrates in the week of his death back in 2011):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CvAY8L1DNlI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CvAY8L1DNlI</a>











A few videos on the great man...



'SÓCRATES  Best Goals, Skills & Goals | HD':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc</a>



'SÓCRATES  Best Goals, Skills & Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mTgLIuDnkPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mTgLIuDnkPc</a>



Socrates and Corinthian Democracy - Part 1:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3gLW1ohtSpA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3gLW1ohtSpA</a>




Socrates and Corinthian Democracy - Part 2:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A8ju6a92Y-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A8ju6a92Y-0</a>




Socrates and Corinthian Democracy - Part 3:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7el9rmu6JT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7el9rmu6JT4</a>




Sócrates & Democracia Corinthiana:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_NLME8esE9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_NLME8esE9w</a>




'The Footballer who DEFEATED a DICTATORSHIP | Socrates History' (in Portuguese):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GWiC1qWI1HQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GWiC1qWI1HQ</a>




'Socrates' biographer @adowniebrazil explains the Corinthians Democracy movement in our latest episode, Socrates in Chocolate & Pink, which sounds like a prog rock album but is in fact a sensational piece of sports broadcasting.':-

https://twitter.com/Broadway2Brazil/status/1443573780203257858 & https://broadwaytobrazil.com (Episode 4: Socrates in chocolate and in pink)




'The Most Underrated Player Of All Time - Sócrates':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jvOIdb2kmlo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jvOIdb2kmlo</a>




'*46 SOCRATES, THE DOCTOR - FOOTBALL STORIES':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H_td1v3XLr0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H_td1v3XLr0</a>




Sócrates  The Legend  Corinthians:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ActQnA0P63Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ActQnA0P63Q</a>




Sócrates, the elegance of football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fyDn6dKaxgs</a>




Sócrates, o Doutor [Goals & Skills]:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X60ATDHZiIs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X60ATDHZiIs</a>




'SÓCRATES  Best Goals, Skills & Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mTgLIuDnkPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mTgLIuDnkPc</a>




Doctor Sócrates best goals compilation:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86zdl1jmyCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86zdl1jmyCU</a>




Socrates Goals & Skills Compilation:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bH5V4qX431o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bH5V4qX431o</a>




69 goals from Socrates for Corinthians:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NYNNQzjppuw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NYNNQzjppuw</a>




Tribute to Dr Sócrates from Corinthians:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IYtPk8j2yxo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IYtPk8j2yxo</a>




Sócrates - Best Goals for Brazil (ignore the blank youtube logo below - just press play :)):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UvhBxpHvdyU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UvhBxpHvdyU</a>




Dr. Sócrates: Todos os gols pela Seleção Brasileira:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ftu_vP8Wg-0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ftu_vP8Wg-0</a>




Socrates - Football Greatest Contenders:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/140Oc-ZTF3Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/140Oc-ZTF3Y</a>




Socrates, the Doctor of Football | Skills, Assists & Goals:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc</a>




Socrates ● Best Midfielder Ever ● Most Underrated ● The Doctor:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BzzYxTPYAcA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BzzYxTPYAcA</a>




Socrates - The Doctor of football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8CmyhuRsM0Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8CmyhuRsM0Q</a>




'10 GOLS - DOUTOR SÓCRATES - PARTE 1 (Corinthians)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsT7z4wlF1U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsT7z4wlF1U</a>




'10 GOLS - DOUTOR SÓCRATES - PARTE 2 (Corinthians)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6XXCZHx1C7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6XXCZHx1C7o</a>




'Dr Sócrates tribute: The most elegant football player of all time':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ypkzdcuysTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ypkzdcuysTE</a>




'Dr. Sócrates Eterno Democracia Corinthiana Ídolo eterno' (27 minute program in Portuguese)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_eiR4ruNUSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_eiR4ruNUSQ</a>




'Socrates: El futbolista que te gustaría tener como amigo' (48 minute documentary in Portuguese):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vMvsu3zF8Kc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vMvsu3zF8Kc</a>




'SOCCER DESTINATION: Socrates' (49 minute documentary from ESPN in Portuguese):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NXq6hUgBvb0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NXq6hUgBvb0</a>




'Socrates x Corinthians = 🔥':-

https://twitter.com/TheNorthCurve/status/1524377513593610241




'Socrates scoring against Corinthian-Casuals, for Corinthians, in Sao Paulo in 1988' (friendly game):-

https://twitter.com/CorinthianCas/status/1466081734957617153


... and then Socrates went and played for Corinthians Casuals for 17 minutes in the same game:-

https://twitter.com/CorinthianCas/status/1466437635682017285




Brazil 1982 : A tribute to the art of football:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jnoz4NuYMU8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jnoz4NuYMU8</a>

^ also available here to watch (a fantastic 8 minute video) - www.dailymotion.com/video/x2pr50j & www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qivor




'Brazil 1982 | A tribute to the art of football - REMASTERED':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/l6U82TJX0F4</a>

^ also available here to watch (a fantastic 8 minute video) - www.dailymotion.com/video/x2pr50j & www.dailymotion.com/video/x2qivor




Football's Greatest International Teams... Brazil 1982:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dmwRB3f6ui8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dmwRB3f6ui8</a>




Seleção Brasileira - 1982:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Jeei3_chBJc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Jeei3_chBJc</a>




Socrates goal for Brazil vs USSR in the 1982 World Cup:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/69aozBj-BCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/69aozBj-BCU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/69aozBj-BCU

or here: (fantastic crowd) - https://twitter.com/FootballInT80s/status/1272193866200948737 & https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/1202226297797304320




Socrates goal for Brazil vs Italy in the 1982 World Cup:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dM-PsYqA010" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dM-PsYqA010</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/dM-PsYqA010

or here: https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1017297666915684352




'1982 World Cup Story of Brazil | All Matches':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6uQ75v3qOvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6uQ75v3qOvM</a>



Socrates goal for Brazil vs Spain in the 1986 World Cup:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EkE1L-BnBYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EkE1L-BnBYs</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/EkE1L-BnBYs

or here: https://twitter.com/thisfootballday/status/1002580594411425793




Socrates goal (penalty) for Brazil vs Poland in the 1986 World Cup:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zelMbnH-DEE</a>

or here: https://twitter.com/TomCaldwell_/status/1272523173188325379 & https://twitter.com/Mexico86HQ/status/1405290210624081920



All goals Brazil in World Cup 1986...:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WyT99nydN38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WyT99nydN38</a>




SOCRATES - All goals for Brazil...:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVwtZ0WIEjU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVwtZ0WIEjU</a>




'Nasıl Liverpoollu Oldum? | Probably x Socrates' - ('How did I get to Liverpool? Probably Socrates'):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ES8XHd78IkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ES8XHd78IkM</a>




'Popular Sócrates & Brazil videos' youtube playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdWDV8_EQZjbXHrSdeCrdUSvyoAs4QDC5 (currently 58 videos)




'Popular Sócrates & Soccer videos' youtube playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdWDV8_EQZjYTbE9SyRYBlKfydXW1QZgh (currently 128 videos)





'Doc Socrates' youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/user/Socratesbrasil1





and a few online articles on the great man too...


'In Appreciation of Socrates' - https://robertod.wordpress.com/2009/09/25/in-appreciation-of-socrates

'In Bed With Maradona : Socrates' - http://inbedwithmaradona.com/socrates-collection

'IBWM : The Footballer Who Broke The Mould' - http://inbedwithmaradona.com/journal/2011/12/7/socrates-the-footballer-who-broke-the-mould.html

'Portrait of an icon: Socrates' - www.football365.com/news/portrait-of-an-icon-socrates

'Socrates so much more than a footballer' - /www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/timvickery/2011/12/socrates_-_brazils_football_gr.html

'Socrates: intelligence on and off the field' - www.marxist.com/socrates-corinthians-democracy.htm

'Socrates: Searching for a cure' - www.espn.co.uk/football/story/1192456/the-mavericks-socrates

'Why Brazil Legend Socrates Is Football's Best Role Model' - http://bleacherreport.com/articles/1324525-why-brazil-legend-socrates-is-footballs-best-role-model

'Sócrates? That's a footballer's name, is it?' - http://boxtoboxfootball.uk/socrates-thats-footballers-name

'10 things to know about Socrates, Brazils legendary soccer player and activist' - http://plus55.com/brazil-sports/2017/02/socrates-brazil-soccer-political-doctor

'Socrates: Brazil's football revolutionary' - www.counterfire.org/articles/opinion/19715-socrates-brazil-s-football-revolutionary

'Socrates and the Corinthian democracy' - https://chbenj23.wordpress.com/2017/10/14/socrates-and-the-corinthian-democracy

'They just dont make them like Socrates anymore' - https://panenkapodcast.com/2020/02/10/socrates

'Sócrates, Brazils footballing philosopher-activist' - www.newframe.com/socrates-brazils-footballing-philosopher-activist

'Remembering Sócrates, Who Made the Game Beautiful' - www.nytimes.com/2011/12/07/sports/soccer/george-vecsey-remembers-brazils-socrates.html

'So Long, Socrates, the Da Vinci of Brazilian Soccer' - http://world.time.com/2011/12/05/so-long-socrates-the-da-vinci-of-brazilian-soccer

'Socrates : Why Brazil's legendary genius will never be forgotten' - www.footballwhispers.com/blog/socrates

'Five amazing stories about Socrates' - www.gq-magazine.co.uk/article/five-amazing-stories-about-socrates

'Socrates  The thinking mans footballer' - www.turnstyle.co.uk/football/2014/07/29/socrates/

'Sambafoot : Socrates' - www.sambafoot.com/en/players/373_socrates.html

'Sócrates: the last great political footballer' - www.irishtimes.com/culture/books/s%C3%B3crates-the-last-great-political-footballer-1.3034678

'Dr. Socrates  a Symbol of Corinthians Democracy' - https://sites.duke.edu/wcwp/2015/02/19/dr-socrates-a-symbol-of-corinthians-democracy/

'The Football Pink : Socrates' - https://footballpink.net/2016/06/04/the-corinthian-spirit-democracy-dilma-and-dr-socrates

'The role of the Corinthians Democracy in Brazil's Re-Democraticization' - https://soundsandcolours.com/articles/brazil/the-role-of-the-corinthians-democracy-in-brazils-re-democratization-director-pedro-asbeg-discusses-black-and-white-democracy-26284

'Sócrates - midfielder and anti-dictatorship resister' - https://libcom.org/library/s-crates-midfielder-anti-dictatorship-resister

'Black and White Democracy' - www.footballfilmfestival.org/black-and-white-democracy

'How Rai stepped out of Socrates' shadow to become a Brazilian great' - http://thesefootballtimes.co/2017/03/08/how-rai-stepped-out-of-socrates-shadow-to-become-a-brazilian-great

'Doctor Socrates: More than a playmaker' - www.fantasista10.co.uk/doctor-socrates-more-than-a-playmaker

'Brazil 82; The most gifted, yet most flawed midfield' - https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/05/31/brazil-1982-the-most-gifted-but-ultimately-flawed-midfield-in-history

'The 1982 Brazilians  footballs last cavaliers' - https://gameofthepeople.com/tag/socrates

'Fagan to Socrates, the story of Royalty in the year of 82' - https://pogmogoal.com/the-blog-reel/fagan-to-socrates-the-story-of-royalty-in-the-year-of-82/26667

'Sócrates? That's a footballer's name, is it?' - http://boxtoboxfootball.uk/socrates-thats-footballers-name

'Sócrates: A Revolutionary Genius Both On and Off the Pitch' - www.90min.com/posts/6559587-socrates-a-revolutionary-genius-both-on-and-off-the-pitch

'Socrates: polemics, philosophy and he could play too' - www.thenationalnews.com/sport/socrates-polemics-philosophy-and-he-could-play-too-1.506987

'Disarming, friendly and a football sage  Sócrates was the real deal' - www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2011/dec/04/socrates-football-sage

'World Cup 1982: Brazil v Italy and 'the day football died'' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63568753

'The wisdom of Socrates' : http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/8840141.stm (from 2010)

'The story of Socrates headband told by the Doctor himself' - www.fifamuseum.com/stories/blog/the-story-of-socrates-headband-told-by-the-doctor-himself-2612102



RAWK's 'Spain 82' (1982 World Cup) thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353

RAWK's 'Mexico 86' (1986 World Cup) thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277



The Guardian's Obituary for Socrates - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2011/dec/04/socrates

The BBC's Obituary for Socrates - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/16019637

The Independent's Obituary for Socrates - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/socrates-footballer-who-led-one-of-brazils-greatest-sides-6272656.html




















And some Socrates and Brazil from the 1982 World Cup...












1st Group Stage, Brazil's 1st match : Brasil 2 - 1 Soviet Union : 9 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BiHGQHloVTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BiHGQHloVTE</a>




1st Group Stage, Brazil's 2nd match : Brasil 4 - 1 Scotland : 9 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/x-lgJhIa8WA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/x-lgJhIa8WA</a>




1st Group Stage, Brazil's 3rd match : Brasil 4 - 0 New Zealand : 14 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oUmHrw_uUXI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oUmHrw_uUXI</a>




2nd Group Stage, Brazil's 4th match : Brasil 3 - 1 Argentina : 11 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6XfGF-m-W_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6XfGF-m-W_4</a>




2nd Group Stage, Brazil's 5th match : Brasil 2 - 3 Italy : 9 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b1MdTuULJ6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b1MdTuULJ6U</a>





And that was the end of the tournament for Brazil - only 1 team qualified from each group in the 2nd Group Stage...

Italy were the qualifying team from that group - and went on to win the World Cup (beating Poland 2-0 in the semi-final, and beating West Germany 3-1 in the Final).


FIFA's 1982 World Cup 'Archive Site' - www.fifa.com/worldcup/archive/spain1982

Wikipedia Page for the 1982 World Cup - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1982_FIFA_World_Cup

Wikipedia Page for Brazil at the 1982 World Cup - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_at_the_1982_FIFA_World_Cup

FIFA have also made every World Cup match played between 1970-2018 available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V

RAWK's 'Spain 82' (1982 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353

RAWK's 'Your favourite World Cup goal' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067

RAWK's 'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189














And some Socrates and Brazil from the 1986 World Cup...













Group Stage, Brazil's 1st match : Brasil 1 - 0 Spain : 5 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GFuKGt5pLtA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GFuKGt5pLtA</a>




Group Stage, Brazil's 2nd match : Brasil 1 - 0 Algeria : 10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Yu7VLWtu-M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Yu7VLWtu-M</a>




Group Stage, Brazil's 3rd match : Brasil 3 - 0 Northern Ireland : 10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ybb7HAeNfRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ybb7HAeNfRY</a>




Knockout Stage: Last 16, Brazil's 4th match : Brasil 4 - 1 Poland : 10 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xqQo0aAHcrY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xqQo0aAHcrY</a>




Knockout Stage: Quarter-Final, Brazil's 5th match : Brasil 1 - 1 France (France won 4-3 on penalties) : 4 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wKhOQhc0LPM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wKhOQhc0LPM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/wKhOQhc0LPM




Knockout Stage: Quarter-Final, Brazil's 5th match : Brasil 1 - 1 France (France won 4-3 on penalties) : full match replay...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IZ6pRNMS4KE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IZ6pRNMS4KE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IZ6pRNMS4KE





FIFA's 1986 World Cup 'Archive Site' - www.fifa.com/worldcup/archive/mexico1986

Wikipedia Page for the 1986 World Cup - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1986_FIFA_World_Cup

Wikipedia Page for Brazil at the 1986 World Cup - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_at_the_1986_FIFA_World_Cup

FIFA have also made every World Cup match played between 1970-2018 available to watch for free, here - www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/archive?filters=3oN3YY1ihoEBFyDMZr5k9V

RAWK's 'Mexico 86' (1986 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353

RAWK's 'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189

RAWK's 'Greatest World Cup Moment?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.msg17489735#msg17489735

RAWK's 'Your favourite World Cup goal' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067

FIFA's official youtube playlist for 'Brazil's Greatest 100 World Cup Goals' - www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCGIzmTE4d0gX9KR7I4-sr2O6PtwMi_vE











Socrates with his brother Rai (who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994), playing in a charity game back in 2003:-

















^ at https://twitter.com/TheFarm_Peter/status/719181018339610624








^ at https://twitter.com/VRvocesabia/status/1207382883905818624

Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #179 on: December 4, 2017, 12:41:21 pm »
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #180 on: December 4, 2017, 12:56:14 pm »

No worries mate - as you may have guessed, I'm a bit of a fan of him, the footy played by him and the teams in which he played in ;) 

Hope you enjoy the links - if anyone has any more please share them here too.



I forgot this one - 'The wisdom of Socrates' : http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/football/8840141.stm (from 2010)

and The Guardian's Obituary on him - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2011/dec/04/socrates

& 'The story of Socrates headband told by the Doctor himself' - http://www.fifamuseum.com/stories/blog/the-story-of-socrates-headband-told-by-the-doctor-himself-2612102/


Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #181 on: December 4, 2017, 01:50:23 pm »
6? Wow time really does fly. Shall a have snoop at them cheers Jason.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #182 on: December 4, 2020, 02:47:47 am »

Socrates will have another quality player for a kickaround up there this year - some decent flowing footy, a good drink at half-time, and then putting the world to rights at full-time...

Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #183 on: December 4, 2020, 02:56:49 am »
Right! Great image (literal and figurative).
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #184 on: December 4, 2020, 05:25:33 am »
Quote from: oojason on December  4, 2020, 02:47:47 am
Socrates will have another quality player for a kickaround up there this year - some decent flowing footy, a good drink at half-time, and then putting the world to rights at full-time...



That's the best thing I've seen this month!!! Thanks Jason :)
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #185 on: December 4, 2021, 08:03:29 pm »
.
Been 10 years today. RIP Socrates.


Three quality articles on the legend...


'I miss talking to him: Brazils Casagrande on 10 years without Sócrates':-

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/dec/04/i-miss-talking-to-him-brazils-casagrande-on-10-years-without-socrates



'Socrates death: what I saw in the last days of one of the greatest Brazilians in history':-

www.perild.com/2021/12/04/socrates-death-what-i-saw-in-the-last-days-of-one-of-the-greatest-brazilians-in-history/



'Sócrates confirmed his prophecy when he died 10 years ago with the champion Corinthians':-

www1.folha.uol.com.br/esporte/2021/12/socrates-confirmou-sua-profecia-ao-morrer-ha-10-anos-com-o-corinthians-campeao.shtml (right click then translate to English)



'On this day n 2011, Sócrates left us, but his legacy remained with the fans for eternity, a gigantic tribute before the match in which Corinthians won the Campeonato Brasileiro':-

https://twitter.com/info_coringao/status/1466965485732335617 (with 1 minute video)




Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #186 on: December 4, 2021, 08:21:33 pm »
Socrates Feb 1954- Dec 2011



Gil Scott-Heron April 1949- May 2011


The 2 coolest men of the 1980s
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #187 on: December 4, 2021, 08:34:13 pm »
What a player, what a legend.  ;D
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #188 on: August 1, 2023, 06:05:35 pm »

'SÓCRATES  Best Goals, Skills & Goals | HD' - a 15 minute video, from Futebol Nacional:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/3hSc4OwqQxc



Futebol Nacional also make many other quality videos for Brazilian football - and some oft-overlooked legends from years past...

www.youtube.com/@FutebolNacional/videos (Falcao, Muller, Garrincha, Romario, Zico, Rivellino, Juninho Pernambucano, Bebeto, original Ronaldo, and some bloke called Pele...)

Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #189 on: August 1, 2023, 06:13:13 pm »
Why the sudden bump Jase?  :P
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #190 on: August 1, 2023, 06:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August  1, 2023, 06:13:13 pm
Why the sudden bump Jase?  :P

Trying to get the nephews into him, and watching some older matches too. A footballer for them to actually look up to - flawed... but fought for what was right.

A few recently-made videos surfacing of Socrates with rare or unseen footage too, mate.


And some of these youtubers who make such videos, finally getting into Socrates and compiling some fine quality efforts (if the music in them still leaves much to be desired! ;))...


'Socrates, the Doctor of Football | Skills, Assists & Goals' - a top video highlighting Socrates and what he was about... but needs watching on mute!:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/nwGzhJUJ4hc

Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #191 on: August 1, 2023, 08:24:24 pm »
A fantastic, sublime player who made playing the game look so easy.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #192 on: August 2, 2023, 06:48:09 am »
Those 2 Russians are still probably wondering where he went with the ball. Before he smashed it past Dasayev. Still one of my favourite goals of all time and thats a game with Eders cracker in it as well.

Imagine if football was still a sport like it was then, ah well.
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #193 on: August 2, 2023, 08:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August  2, 2023, 06:48:09 am
Those 2 Russians are still probably wondering where he went with the ball. Before he smashed it past Dasayev. Still one of my favourite goals of all time and thats a game with Eders cracker in it as well.

Imagine if football was still a sport like it was then, ah well.

Ha what a World Cup that was!

Any mention of Eder always makes me smile, He scored some utter worldies, but I remember that every time the commentator said the name "Eder", me arl fella would sing "you with the stars in your eyes."

Got to be of a certain age I think...
Re: RIP Socrates
« Reply #194 on: Today at 01:09:53 am »

'30 goals from Sócrates for Corinthians' - 14 minute video, from BrunoA10 Fut:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7UMrmX1uNDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7UMrmX1uNDo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/7UMrmX1uNDo




