I like Kev Walsh for the record. But I just listened to it and he must do, but nobody tells him to shut up, i guess theyre just so used it. I've got mates like that, that just can't handle their ale at all. He's a completely different person sober.



I agree with this.I'm generally a fan of Kev, but he's definitely better suited to some shows over others. Sometimes TAW lacks people who are genuinely funny, and he's one person who's able to be that. He is insufferable at times (the quiz was definitely a bit much, but the whole thing was a bit of a mess with so many people in one room), but I'll take that over beige, say-nothing contributors. Without naming names, there are a couple who get lauded all the time who either just do bad impersonations of Neil or state the obvious in a "sensible" way. I like that Kev doesn't do that. If he thinks one of the players is a c*nt, he says that, whether it's particularly warranted or not. I understand people not liking him sometimes, but at least it's not the same old.Also agree with the point that he can be better sober than pissed. I think he's actually fine on most Pinks though.