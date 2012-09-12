« previous next »
« Reply #29840 on: January 5, 2025, 11:41:12 pm »
I like Kev Walsh for the record. But I just listened to it and he must do, but nobody tells him to shut up, i guess theyre just so used it. I've got mates like that, that just can't handle their ale at all. He's a completely different person sober.

I agree with this.
I'm generally a fan of Kev, but he's definitely better suited to some shows over others. Sometimes TAW lacks people who are genuinely funny, and he's one person who's able to be that. He is insufferable at times (the quiz was definitely a bit much, but the whole thing was a bit of a mess with so many people in one room), but I'll take that over beige, say-nothing contributors. Without naming names, there are a couple who get lauded all the time who either just do bad impersonations of Neil or state the obvious in a "sensible" way. I like that Kev doesn't do that. If he thinks one of the players is a c*nt, he says that, whether it's particularly warranted or not. I understand people not liking him sometimes, but at least it's not the same old.

Also agree with the point that he can be better sober than pissed. I think he's actually fine on most Pinks though.
« Reply #29841 on: January 7, 2025, 03:59:45 pm »
Guttman is my absolute fav, love him.
« Reply #29842 on: January 7, 2025, 04:24:05 pm »
Great free show and great review. As brilliant as TAW can be after an exhilarating win, it's actually at its best when providing cool heads and insights after a disappointing result.

« Reply #29843 on: January 7, 2025, 04:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January  7, 2025, 04:24:05 pm
Great free show and great review. As brilliant as TAW can be after an exhilarating win, it's actually at its best when providing cool heads and insights after a disappointing result.



Only listened to the main show but yeah, was a very good grown up chat about it all I thought. Tuning out of time for the Review. Feels more like a Gutter day for the commute home!
« Reply #29844 on: January 7, 2025, 04:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on January  7, 2025, 04:24:05 pm
Great free show and great review. As brilliant as TAW can be after an exhilarating win, it's actually at its best when providing cool heads and insights after a disappointing result.



Definitely true for me. I find myself barely listening when we're doing well, but when things are a bit shit, I listen religiously. I wonder if their data reflects that.
« Reply #29845 on: January 7, 2025, 04:32:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January  5, 2025, 09:16:20 pm
Neils review email very good, pretty much spot on with his assessment.

Yep. it was balanced perfectly.
« Reply #29846 on: January 8, 2025, 10:22:49 am »
Really enjoyed The Gutter as ever, really surprised Kudus didn't come up though, seems the obvious one to me as I can't see FSG spending 130 million on Isaak.
« Reply #29847 on: Yesterday at 12:46:34 pm »
Fair play. Sounds like Kev had a think about our feedback and didn't have as many pints during the game before the post match show :D
« Reply #29848 on: Yesterday at 01:00:39 pm »
I was going to post this morning that he was very sound on last nights show. Given the pile on you lot had on him recently. :D
« Reply #29849 on: Yesterday at 11:55:24 pm »
The system works!
« Reply #29850 on: Today at 12:11:52 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 12:46:34 pm
Fair play. Sounds like Kev had a think about our feedback and didn't have as many pints during the game before the post match show :D

lol as if anyone thinks he gives a shit whats written here. Nor should he.
« Reply #29851 on: Today at 12:15:36 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:11:52 am
lol as if anyone thinks he gives a shit whats written here. Nor should he.

Hiya Kev
« Reply #29852 on: Today at 06:39:56 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:11:52 am
lol as if anyone thinks he gives a shit whats written here. Nor should he.

The lads aren't stupid, you can be guaranteed much of the 'feedback' given here and elsewhere is taken on board.
