I get it.



Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasant just because we drew a match.



I find it frustrating as well but I cant get too mad at people, we all deal with disappointment in our own ways and for some people venting about long held grievances seems to help. I can remember quite a few people having a go at me after the Forest game for simply saying the players had a bad day at the office, whereas what I should have been doing was engaging in FSG nonsense and blaming the owners/Hughes for the result. I tend to take people at face value, Arnes always maintained the squads great and hes not been proven wrong yet, Id rather keep the faith than get worked up over what ifs. Still, it would be nice if the club surprised us all in January and settled a few nerves in the window. I dont think its that important like, but it would be nice for once to have a content fan base whilst were doing well.