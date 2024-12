I get it.



Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantÖjust because we drew a match.



I find it frustrating as well but I canít get too mad at people, we all deal with disappointment in our own ways and for some people venting about long held grievances seems to help. I can remember quite a few people having a go at me after the Forest game for simply saying the players had a bad day at the office, whereas what I should have been doing was engaging in FSG nonsense and blaming the owners/Hughes for the result. I tend to take people at face value, Arneís always maintained the squadís great and heís not been proven wrong yet, Iíd rather keep the faith than get worked up over what ifs. Still, it would be nice if the club surprised us all in January and settled a few nerves in the window. I donít think itís that important like, but it would be nice for once to have a content fan base whilst weíre doing well.