Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

AFQ was very funny again this weekend. Several actual loud guffaw moments on my dog walk. Good work. :D
Quote from: Jm55 on December  7, 2024, 11:55:33 am
To be fair that graph was one individuals posting activity, not representative of the group.
Ok fair enough. However, I do think it represents a wider-whoppery.
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2024, 11:25:50 am
Ok fair enough. However, I do think it represents a wider-whoppery.

In fairness I think its partially stress relief /coping mechanism particularly for people that havent been to the game or the at hes it with others.

For me when Im watching alone (which I usually am if Im not at the game) if we win, Ill be enjoying the result and watching the postal-match stuff, I might make the odd post but Ill largely be in a good mood and enjoying the result.

If we get beat Id be frustrated and need to vent.

Its not the most constructive way of handling it granted but I do think that explains some of it.
Quote from: Jm55 on December  8, 2024, 11:34:54 am
In fairness I think its partially stress relief /coping mechanism particularly for people that havent been to the game or the at hes it with others.

For me when Im watching alone (which I usually am if Im not at the game) if we win, Ill be enjoying the result and watching the postal-match stuff, I might make the odd post but Ill largely be in a good mood and enjoying the result.

If we get beat Id be frustrated and need to vent.

Its not the most constructive way of handling it granted but I do think that explains some of it.
I get it.

Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantjust because we drew a match.
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2024, 12:19:24 pm
I get it.

Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantjust because we drew a match.

At times I find the subscriber group a bit OTT.

Same as sections in here I suppose. Comes with having such a huge fan base.

Quote from: Jm55 on December  8, 2024, 11:34:54 am
In fairness I think its partially stress relief /coping mechanism particularly for people that havent been to the game or the at hes it with others.

For me when Im watching alone (which I usually am if Im not at the game) if we win, Ill be enjoying the result and watching the postal-match stuff, I might make the odd post but Ill largely be in a good mood and enjoying the result.

If we get beat Id be frustrated and need to vent.

Its not the most constructive way of handling it granted but I do think that explains some of it.

There's simply not as much to discuss when we win playing well. And there's nothing to blow off steam about. I always find it weird that people always comment and act mystified that there are more pages on a forum or more posts on a FB group after a defeat than a win. It's just human nature and it's normal in my opinion.
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2024, 12:19:24 pm
I get it.

Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantjust because we drew a match.

I find it frustrating as well but I cant get too mad at people, we all deal with disappointment in our own ways and for some people venting about long held grievances seems to help. I can remember quite a few people having a go at me after the Forest game for simply saying the players had a bad day at the office, whereas what I should have been doing was engaging in FSG nonsense and blaming the owners/Hughes for the result. I tend to take people at face value, Arnes always maintained the squads great and hes not been proven wrong yet, Id rather keep the faith than get worked up over what ifs. Still, it would be nice if the club surprised us all in January and settled a few nerves in the window. I dont think its that important like, but it would be nice for once to have a content fan base whilst were doing well.
Quote from: decosabute on December  8, 2024, 09:17:53 pm
There's simply not as much to discuss when we win playing well. And there's nothing to blow off steam about. I always find it weird that people always comment and act mystified that there are more pages on a forum or more posts on a FB group after a defeat than a win. It's just human nature and it's normal in my opinion.

I think its fair to vent a little bit.

However you just know that after a draw youll get:

1. Its a consequence of not buying anyone in the summer

2. We need to buy player X, Y or Z in January

3. Player X should be sold and isnt good enough

4. The contract situation is causing a distraction

We could win 10 on the bounce followed by 1 disappointing result and Id guarantee people will touch on at least 1 of the above. People will let their prejudice over something they disagreed with previously overtake the evidence in front of their eyes.

The biggest example is the people who retrospectively moan about the transfer activity in 2019/20 despite us having one, if not he greatest, league season in our history.


On a new topic will there be an 'Under the Lights' before the Girona game today by any chance?
^ it's up now
Enjoyed Gibbos slip of Richard Edwards. Unless we unearthed the lost Manic Street Preacher
Quote from: Sonofthewind on December  9, 2024, 09:05:58 pm
Enjoyed Gibbos slip of Richard Edwards. Unless we unearthed the lost Manic Street Preacher

Hed sell the whole squad - everything must go (bit late for Richey but best I could do).
Does anyone know if I can use my Anfield wrap subscription to log in via Spotify to get the podcasts on there?

I run with my watch which only has Spotify and would be keen to throw the odd episode on there for longer runs.

If not I'll drop the fellas at TAW towers and email
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 10, 2024, 05:23:28 am
Does anyone know if I can use my Anfield wrap subscription to log in via Spotify to get the podcasts on there?

I run with my watch which only has Spotify and would be keen to throw the odd episode on there for longer runs.

If not I'll drop the fellas at TAW towers and email

Don't think that's possible to be honest, TAW don't have Spotify setup for their premium stuff as far as I'm aware and you cant connect podcasts hosted elsewhere.

What Smartwatch do you have? There will likely be another route.
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 10, 2024, 05:51:58 am
Don't think that's possible to be honest, TAW don't have Spotify setup for their premium stuff as far as I'm aware and you cant connect podcasts hosted elsewhere.

What Smartwatch do you have? There will likely be another route.

Garmin 265.

TAW premium is a Spotify thing on there. Atko mentioned it on a pod so thought I'd have a look. The link just takes you to subscribe and not sure I can be doing with setting it up a fresh as a new subscription as it would mainly be for longer runs
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 10, 2024, 07:52:36 am
Garmin 265.

TAW premium is a Spotify thing on there. Atko mentioned it on a pod so thought I'd have a look. The link just takes you to subscribe and not sure I can be doing with setting it up a fresh as a new subscription as it would mainly be for longer runs


I havent found a way to getting the premium content on my Garmin watch. Ive used Playrun for free content, but for longer runs I take the phone with me. I have a compression belt, so its not too much of a pain. The Friday Show is a fantastic Saturday morning running companion.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 10, 2024, 07:52:36 am
Garmin 265.

TAW premium is a Spotify thing on there. Atko mentioned it on a pod so thought I'd have a look. The link just takes you to subscribe and not sure I can be doing with setting it up a fresh as a new subscription as it would mainly be for longer runs

I've got the Garmin 165, you can just use Garmin Express to copy the podcasts over in MP3 format from your PC.

EDIT:

To download podcasts, see my post about Grover Podcast player from this thread:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279444.msg18547207#msg18547207

Then you can just download:






Quote from: Kashinoda on December 10, 2024, 09:39:07 am
Snip

Thanks. Will take a look tomorrow, I'm in the office today and straight out for the game, so won't be mentally sharp when I get back tonight.

EDIT: Thanks so much. Thats a game changer for me. Much appreciated
A lot of worry on the free show about Gravenberch being one yellow away from a ban, but no one seemed to mention that if he gets booked against Fulham this weekend, he would serve his ban in the League Cup game that he will likely be rested for anyway.  That's definitely the rule for red cards so I presume it's the same for yellows.
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December 10, 2024, 03:21:32 pm
A lot of worry on the free show about Gravenberch being one yellow away from a ban, but no one seemed to mention that if he gets booked against Fulham this weekend, he would serve his ban in the League Cup game that he will likely be rested for anyway.  That's definitely the rule for red cards so I presume it's the same for yellows.

I think yellow card accumulation are competition specific and it's just red cards that apply to all domestic competitions.
Quote from: MoSzizlak on December 10, 2024, 04:11:08 pm
I think yellow card accumulation are competition specific and it's just red cards that apply to all domestic competitions.

Correcto
Buzzing that TAW are coming to Australia. Saw them in May before Klopp's last game and in Madrid.

Aussie Reds are some of the most dedicated, connected fans despite the distance (see Melbourne 2013) so fingers crossed they're all sold out shows!
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on December 10, 2024, 10:47:57 am
Thanks. Will take a look tomorrow, I'm in the office today and straight out for the game, so won't be mentally sharp when I get back tonight.

EDIT: Thanks so much. Thats a game changer for me. Much appreciated

No problem! There's probably a more automated way to do it but this isn't too much hassle.

The 'Pro' version of Grover (£2.49) checks for episodes in the background and you can change the settings so it automatically downloads them. That way you will always have a folder of up to date podcasts ready to transfer.
https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9nblggh5kjks?hl=en-us&gl=GB
Atkos rant on small minded pricks on the Friday show was absolutely the thing I needed this morning.

More please
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:52:31 am
Atkos rant on small minded pricks on the Friday show was absolutely the thing I needed this morning.

More please

It was absolutely classic. And so true.
Quote from: OzBomber on December 11, 2024, 08:54:24 am
Buzzing that TAW are coming to Australia. Saw them in May before Klopp's last game and in Madrid.

Aussie Reds are some of the most dedicated, connected fans despite the distance (see Melbourne 2013) so fingers crossed they're all sold out shows!

Excited about it mate! Will send an email out this weekend so subscribers/listeners can get tickets first.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:52:31 am
Atkos rant on small minded pricks on the Friday show was absolutely the thing I needed this morning.

More please
He gave Ratcliffe a right good shoeing.  Very much deserved too. Absolute c*ntery from Radcliffe
