There's simply not as much to discuss when we win playing well. And there's nothing to blow off steam about. I always find it weird that people always comment and act mystified that there are more pages on a forum or more posts on a FB group after a defeat than a win. It's just human nature and it's normal in my opinion.
I think its fair to vent a little bit.
However you just know that after a draw youll get:
1. Its a consequence of not buying anyone in the summer
2. We need to buy player X, Y or Z in January
3. Player X should be sold and isnt good enough
4. The contract situation is causing a distraction
We could win 10 on the bounce followed by 1 disappointing result and Id guarantee people will touch on at least 1 of the above. People will let their prejudice over something they disagreed with previously overtake the evidence in front of their eyes.
The biggest example is the people who retrospectively moan about the transfer activity in 2019/20 despite us having one, if not he greatest, league season in our history.