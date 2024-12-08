« previous next »
December 8, 2024, 10:41:37 am
AFQ was very funny again this weekend. Several actual loud guffaw moments on my dog walk. Good work. :D
December 8, 2024, 11:25:50 am
Quote from: Jm55 on December  7, 2024, 11:55:33 am
To be fair that graph was one individuals posting activity, not representative of the group.
Ok fair enough. However, I do think it represents a wider-whoppery.
December 8, 2024, 11:34:54 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2024, 11:25:50 am
Ok fair enough. However, I do think it represents a wider-whoppery.

In fairness I think its partially stress relief /coping mechanism particularly for people that havent been to the game or the at hes it with others.

For me when Im watching alone (which I usually am if Im not at the game) if we win, Ill be enjoying the result and watching the postal-match stuff, I might make the odd post but Ill largely be in a good mood and enjoying the result.

If we get beat Id be frustrated and need to vent.

Its not the most constructive way of handling it granted but I do think that explains some of it.
December 8, 2024, 12:19:24 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December  8, 2024, 11:34:54 am
In fairness I think its partially stress relief /coping mechanism particularly for people that havent been to the game or the at hes it with others.

For me when Im watching alone (which I usually am if Im not at the game) if we win, Ill be enjoying the result and watching the postal-match stuff, I might make the odd post but Ill largely be in a good mood and enjoying the result.

If we get beat Id be frustrated and need to vent.

Its not the most constructive way of handling it granted but I do think that explains some of it.
I get it.

Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantjust because we drew a match.
December 8, 2024, 12:49:02 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2024, 12:19:24 pm
I get it.

Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantjust because we drew a match.

At times I find the subscriber group a bit OTT.

Same as sections in here I suppose. Comes with having such a huge fan base.

December 8, 2024, 09:17:53 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December  8, 2024, 11:34:54 am
In fairness I think its partially stress relief /coping mechanism particularly for people that havent been to the game or the at hes it with others.

For me when Im watching alone (which I usually am if Im not at the game) if we win, Ill be enjoying the result and watching the postal-match stuff, I might make the odd post but Ill largely be in a good mood and enjoying the result.

If we get beat Id be frustrated and need to vent.

Its not the most constructive way of handling it granted but I do think that explains some of it.

There's simply not as much to discuss when we win playing well. And there's nothing to blow off steam about. I always find it weird that people always comment and act mystified that there are more pages on a forum or more posts on a FB group after a defeat than a win. It's just human nature and it's normal in my opinion.
December 8, 2024, 09:30:39 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  8, 2024, 12:19:24 pm
I get it.

Just hate it when threads become pseudo-transfer rants with the same old folk repeating their usual invective and it becoming a bit unpleasantjust because we drew a match.

I find it frustrating as well but I cant get too mad at people, we all deal with disappointment in our own ways and for some people venting about long held grievances seems to help. I can remember quite a few people having a go at me after the Forest game for simply saying the players had a bad day at the office, whereas what I should have been doing was engaging in FSG nonsense and blaming the owners/Hughes for the result. I tend to take people at face value, Arnes always maintained the squads great and hes not been proven wrong yet, Id rather keep the faith than get worked up over what ifs. Still, it would be nice if the club surprised us all in January and settled a few nerves in the window. I dont think its that important like, but it would be nice for once to have a content fan base whilst were doing well.
Yesterday at 01:33:50 pm
Quote from: decosabute on December  8, 2024, 09:17:53 pm
There's simply not as much to discuss when we win playing well. And there's nothing to blow off steam about. I always find it weird that people always comment and act mystified that there are more pages on a forum or more posts on a FB group after a defeat than a win. It's just human nature and it's normal in my opinion.

I think its fair to vent a little bit.

However you just know that after a draw youll get:

1. Its a consequence of not buying anyone in the summer

2. We need to buy player X, Y or Z in January

3. Player X should be sold and isnt good enough

4. The contract situation is causing a distraction

We could win 10 on the bounce followed by 1 disappointing result and Id guarantee people will touch on at least 1 of the above. People will let their prejudice over something they disagreed with previously overtake the evidence in front of their eyes.

The biggest example is the people who retrospectively moan about the transfer activity in 2019/20 despite us having one, if not he greatest, league season in our history.


Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
On a new topic will there be an 'Under the Lights' before the Girona game today by any chance?
Yesterday at 07:44:42 pm
^ it's up now
Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm
Enjoyed Gibbos slip of Richard Edwards. Unless we unearthed the lost Manic Street Preacher
Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 09:05:58 pm
Enjoyed Gibbos slip of Richard Edwards. Unless we unearthed the lost Manic Street Preacher

Hed sell the whole squad - everything must go (bit late for Richey but best I could do).
Today at 05:23:28 am
Does anyone know if I can use my Anfield wrap subscription to log in via Spotify to get the podcasts on there?

I run with my watch which only has Spotify and would be keen to throw the odd episode on there for longer runs.

If not I'll drop the fellas at TAW towers and email
