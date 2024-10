I listen to the Second Captains on the Podcast Addict app, and the episode you referenced is available for free and is over an hour long. I have listened to the free podcasts for a few years now and really enjoy them, although you can listen to the full output by subscribing direct for Ä5 a month. They mostly divide the free shows between GAA and football, and have some good journos and guests on the shows, and they are often quite funny and refreshingly without spin. Recommended.