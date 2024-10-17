I'm a bit late to this and it's slightly off subject, but I thoroughly enjoyed Neil on Second Captains. Excellent pushback on some of the lads' bullshit - Ken is used to taking a bit of a smug, superior tone with guests and pushing them a bit, but Neil put him in his place brilliantly without being impolite.



They seemed to be very surprised at the stuff about droning German-style chanting being a useless, not so helpful atmosphere, but it's 100% right. I've had something against that sort of chanting ever since those smug Dortmund twats TAW had on back in 2016.