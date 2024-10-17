Technical issue - I feel like the last week or two the volume on all the audio shows done in the studio is very loud. Also seems like the voices are peaking, like there's way too much gain. Anyone else noticing this?
I'll look into this, was it the same on this weeks free show?
[In fact, I've just checked, you're right, it'll be an export issue, I'll get to the bottom of it]
**Have checked, couldn't see anything wrong so I'm guessing the export profile/template we've been using for the last few years has gone iffy, so I've recreated it and tested it and its now ok**
Again, appreciate the heads up as it didn't sound like that when on the monitor when editing