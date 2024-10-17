« previous next »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29560 on: October 17, 2024, 07:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2024, 07:47:41 pm
I meant Adam Smith

Ah ok! 😆

Personally, I wouldn't do that gig for all the money in the world, imagine having to repeat yourself that often, every day, for 16 hours
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29561 on: October 17, 2024, 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on October 17, 2024, 07:49:43 pm
Ah ok! 😆

Personally, I wouldn't do that gig for all the money in the world, imagine having to repeat yourself that often, every day, for 16 hours

He's still in work now the poor bastard
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29562 on: October 17, 2024, 07:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2024, 07:45:14 pm
I knew I heard the voice on TAW.

Can you put me our my misery ?
If it were Mike Kearney (who is great by the way!). That would explain a lot about our ticketing issues ;)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29563 on: October 17, 2024, 08:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on October 17, 2024, 07:25:47 pm
Man talks about subject in appropriate forum thread

How fucking odd. You've 9 posts and all of them are in this thread.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29564 on: October 17, 2024, 08:04:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 17, 2024, 07:59:22 pm
If it were Mike Kearney (who is great by the way!). That would explain a lot about our ticketing issues ;)

Since they stopped taking calls from the able bodied their service levels have gone right up   ;)


 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29565 on: October 17, 2024, 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on October 17, 2024, 07:49:43 pm
Ah ok! 😆

Personally, I wouldn't do that gig for all the money in the world, imagine having to repeat yourself that often, every day, for 16 hours

Youre not familiar with Kennys posts on here then?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29566 on: October 17, 2024, 08:09:14 pm »
By the way Nick ruined everyone's fun by not using spoilers in the connection thread  :wanker
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29567 on: October 17, 2024, 08:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on October 17, 2024, 07:25:47 pm
Man talks about subject in appropriate forum thread
You've been here less than a month and all you do is moan.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29568 on: October 17, 2024, 08:10:50 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on October 17, 2024, 08:09:55 pm
You've been here less than a month and all you do is moan.

Hes got to grips with things pretty quickly then
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29569 on: October 17, 2024, 08:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2024, 08:10:50 pm
Hes got to grips with things pretty quickly then
Yeah, but if he wants to make a name for himself he needs to bring some style and panache.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29570 on: October 17, 2024, 08:17:02 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on October 17, 2024, 08:12:14 pm
Yeah, but if he wants to make a name for himself he needs to bring some style and panache.

Can you enter the fall out shelter with only 9 posts, he can be groomed Im sure.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29571 on: October 17, 2024, 09:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2024, 08:17:02 pm
Can you enter the fall out shelter with only 9 posts, he can be groomed Im sure.
Nah. Keep him in here with you lot where he belongs.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29572 on: October 18, 2024, 08:48:29 am »
Has that weird little troll disappeared now? I cant see his posts or does that mean he blocked me?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29573 on: October 18, 2024, 10:46:42 am »
I am fascinated why he's decided to join the forum to only moan about TAW when it's clear he must be a subscriber. I guess hate listens are still listens.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29574 on: October 18, 2024, 10:57:11 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 10:46:42 am
I am fascinated why he's decided to join the forum to only moan about TAW when it's clear he must be a subscriber. I guess hate listens are still listens.

I reckon its Ben Johnson.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29575 on: October 18, 2024, 11:56:18 am »
;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29576 on: October 18, 2024, 12:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 10:46:42 am
I am fascinated why he's decided to join the forum to only moan about TAW when it's clear he must be a subscriber. I guess hate listens are still listens.

What happened to that poster who did similar - think they accused them of being on the take
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29577 on: October 18, 2024, 12:03:52 pm »
the one who had problems with the payment system? I think he got his issue resolved and apologised.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29578 on: October 18, 2024, 01:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 12:03:52 pm
the one who had problems with the payment system? I think he got his issue resolved and apologised.

hmm not sure, Fitzy will know who I mean. Was just thinking it might be the same person

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29579 on: October 18, 2024, 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 18, 2024, 01:01:28 pm
hmm not sure, Fitzy will know who I mean. Was just thinking it might be the same person


Not sure to be honest. There are the very occasional pointed posts about TAW that indicate a personal agenda.  This latest individual was an odd one given they were clearly subscribing while only interested in criticism. As if they were playing out some grievance or other.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29580 on: October 18, 2024, 10:25:18 pm »
Just to say, I love reading the weekly musings and putting of the world to rights by both Karl and Dan. The writing is consistently great, the subjects interesting and they can both make you feel instantly more relaxed about any LFC-related issue that might be making you feel a bit vexed. Cheers fellas if you happen to read this. Its much appreciated.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29581 on: October 19, 2024, 10:02:33 am »
The pub choice for the Friday show wasn't great. Need to find one with a back room
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29582 on: October 20, 2024, 09:18:49 pm »
Nice pink.
They really help the tv fan understand the challenges we had today. The conditions. (The ref). The internationals they have all over the pitch and bench. And good to know what an enormous shift Dom put in.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29583 on: October 20, 2024, 10:28:51 pm »
Rawk old boys on the Telly Pink
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29584 on: October 21, 2024, 07:08:08 am »
Quote from: kavah on October 20, 2024, 10:28:51 pm
Rawk old boys on the Telly Pink
Knew them before they were famous
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29585 on: October 21, 2024, 09:36:06 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 18, 2024, 10:57:11 am
I reckon its Ben Johnson.

Johnno would have been funnier I reckon and bodied Atko or Gibbo specifically
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29586 on: October 21, 2024, 06:48:55 pm »
Whats your usernames on peloton then?

I would highly recommend getting into power zone classes if you want to seriously get fit!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29587 on: October 21, 2024, 07:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 18, 2024, 10:57:11 am
I reckon its Ben Johnson.

I have always thought that Kev Walsh must be Al
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29588 on: October 21, 2024, 10:04:57 pm »
Slot's legacy in Holland is a modest one, says Rob Gutmann?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29589 on: October 22, 2024, 08:02:42 am »
Thought Neil's appearance on Second Captains putting some decent perspective onto Ken Early's kneejerk moaning was good.

Main show was also good.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29590 on: Yesterday at 07:45:45 am »
Technical issue - I feel like the last week or two the volume on all the audio shows done in the studio is very loud. Also seems like the voices are peaking, like there's way too much gain. Anyone else noticing this?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29591 on: Yesterday at 07:54:30 am »
I really enjoy the pre-match meal show. The two mates chatting of a meal/some scran works so well as a format as the resulting conversations is more intimate.

Agree with Neil's take on Jurgen (and Pep) being at RB helps us in the short and medium term.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29592 on: Yesterday at 01:38:52 pm »
^ Im much more  enthusiastic about the pre-match meal than the Peleton thing  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29593 on: Yesterday at 02:28:12 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:45:45 am
Technical issue - I feel like the last week or two the volume on all the audio shows done in the studio is very loud. Also seems like the voices are peaking, like there's way too much gain. Anyone else noticing this?

Agreed, mics are constantly clipping
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29594 on: Yesterday at 03:35:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 21, 2024, 10:04:57 pm
Slot's legacy in Holland is a modest one, says Rob Gutmann?

Modest legacy? Try telling that to Feyenoord fans. By all means critique your own club but don't become a so called expert in Dutch football when, quite frankly, he knows nothing about.

Rob's good, but he does have a habit of talking utter nonsense at times.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29595 on: Yesterday at 04:45:00 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:45:45 am
Technical issue - I feel like the last week or two the volume on all the audio shows done in the studio is very loud. Also seems like the voices are peaking, like there's way too much gain. Anyone else noticing this?

I'll look into this, was it the same on this weeks free show?

[In fact, I've just checked, you're right, it'll be an export issue, I'll get to the bottom of it]

**Have checked, couldn't see anything wrong so I'm guessing the export profile/template we've been using for the last few years has gone iffy, so I've recreated it and tested it and its now ok**

Again, appreciate the heads up as it didn't sound like that when on the monitor when editing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29596 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Yesterday at 04:45:00 pm
I'll look into this, was it the same on this weeks free show?

[In fact, I've just checked, you're right, it'll be an export issue, I'll get to the bottom of it]

**Have checked, couldn't see anything wrong so I'm guessing the export profile/template we've been using for the last few years has gone iffy, so I've recreated it and tested it and its now ok**

Again, appreciate the heads up as it didn't sound like that when on the monitor when editing

No worries.

Yeah it was definitely the same as the free show, but sounds like you've figured it out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29597 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
I'm a bit late to this and it's slightly off subject, but I thoroughly enjoyed Neil on Second Captains. Excellent pushback on some of the lads' bullshit - Ken is used to taking a bit of a smug, superior tone with guests and pushing them a bit, but Neil put him in his place brilliantly without being impolite.

They seemed to be very surprised at the stuff about droning German-style chanting being a useless, not so helpful atmosphere, but it's 100% right. I've had something against that sort of chanting ever since those smug Dortmund twats TAW had on back in 2016.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29598 on: Today at 08:49:04 pm »
Do you need a subscription to this 2nd captains show?
