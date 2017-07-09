« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3454466 times)

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29520 on: October 14, 2024, 03:33:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 14, 2024, 01:53:59 pm
Remember that well myself. The belief was palpable. Think it's been one of the best league atmospheres I can remember in modern times.
Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.
Offline PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29521 on: October 14, 2024, 05:33:22 pm »

thoroughly enjoyed Mo's session with Graham Hunter - real, no bull/fear views.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29522 on: October 14, 2024, 06:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 14, 2024, 03:33:22 pm
Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.

Spot on, that Spurs one and the Chelsea/Salah thunderbastard are surely the best league atmospheres of the last fifteen years or so. The Chelsea one was typically nervy going into the 2nd half and ten minutes later it was a madhouse. I'd give anything to re-live that goal and the following 5/10 minutes, it was fucking brilliant.

I remember Neil Atkinson at some point last season talking about how noise itself is even more influential than everyone singing together, and I think he has a point. There was actually a few really good league atmospheres in the league last season for the first time in a while IMO. Luton instantly comes to mind, I think it's the most I've enjoyed being at a game post Covid. You could feel the goal coming and felt another would quickly follow.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 14, 2024, 02:07:14 pm
Was that 4-0 on a Sunday? One of those perfect t games where we scored early and were 2 up well before half time.

Think the day before City and maybe Chelsea too had dropped points? First time that things were in our hands if we won out (which was always unlikely for all teams).

Yeah, was right at the end of March. The next weekend would have been West Ham away where Gerrard scored two pens (I think?). Adrian was probably in goal for them.

I've not listened to the episode but it was such a memorable season. February until the end of April was a dream. It sounds mad to say and maybe someone has already, but there was just an unbelievable vibe around the place, you could feel it walking around town even when it wasn't a matchday. The entire place just seems to thrive when we're doing well. Fond memories, and mad to think it was all over a decade ago now.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29523 on: October 14, 2024, 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 14, 2024, 06:49:16 pm
Spot on, that Spurs one and the Chelsea/Salah thunderbastard are surely the best league atmospheres of the last fifteen years or so. The Chelsea one was typically nervy going into the 2nd half and ten minutes later it was a madhouse. I'd give anything to re-live that goal and the following 5/10 minutes, it was fucking brilliant.

I was sat in the main behind Salah as that took flight. Incredible moment.
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29524 on: October 14, 2024, 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 14, 2024, 03:33:22 pm
Yep definitely. Another one with similar vibes and hopes was the 2-0 against Chelsea in the 2019 run-in. The noise between the two quick fire goals and Salahs thunder-bastard took the roof off. Frenzied joy and loud excitement. One of the best league atmospheres Ive been in.

Yep, absolutely fantastic.
https://streamable.com/nftg6s

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29525 on: October 14, 2024, 07:53:09 pm »
Offline courty61

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29526 on: October 14, 2024, 08:28:40 pm »
When is part 2 of my favourite season 13/14 out? Loved the 1st part
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29527 on: October 14, 2024, 08:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 14, 2024, 07:22:37 pm
Yep, absolutely fantastic.
https://streamable.com/nftg6s

Imagine if Van Dijk had scored that volley after we made it 2-0  :o

Even after the first goal it went mental
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29528 on: October 14, 2024, 10:13:35 pm »
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29529 on: October 14, 2024, 11:07:08 pm »
What a football team that was
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29530 on: October 14, 2024, 11:14:36 pm »
Felt quite emotional watching that! Everyone looks so young and in some ways it feels so long ago. Were still great but we were so good then. An absolute machine with everyone complimenting each other so well.
Offline slotmachine

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29531 on: October 14, 2024, 11:17:56 pm »
Hendo for that first goal its an amazing bit of play from a player who apparently wasnt creative and coudnt pass a ball despite all the video evidence that suggests otherwise. That combined pressing from the midfield 3 and the front 3 in that 2018-2020 period working in unison will never be matched.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29532 on: October 15, 2024, 08:26:23 am »
Felt like that German football guy was one step from calling Klopp the worst fella to come out of germany since the 1940's.

Hope he doesn't get vertigo from his perch
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29533 on: October 15, 2024, 12:15:41 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October 15, 2024, 08:26:23 am
Felt like that German football guy was one step from calling Klopp the worst fella to come out of germany since the 1940's.

Hope he doesn't get vertigo from his perch
Yeah. Felt more internet-fume than journalistic reflection.
Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29534 on: October 15, 2024, 02:18:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulD on October 14, 2024, 05:33:22 pm
thoroughly enjoyed Mo's session with Graham Hunter - real, no bull/fear views.

Brilliant chat that. Hunter is such a football sage isn't he ? Once again Mo nailed it as an interviewer. I love the European footie round-up chats.
Online baffled

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29535 on: October 15, 2024, 02:32:28 pm »
No main show this week?
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29536 on: October 15, 2024, 03:07:03 pm »
"Your Questions Answered" is a great discussion with Sean and Neil and Dan.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29537 on: October 15, 2024, 05:44:00 pm »
Mo Stewart with Graham Hunter .  Really interesting listen.

Mo is just an excellent presenter, so good at letting people talk and getting the best out of them.

Why isnt he presenting 606 or shows like that? Hes just superb at this format
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29538 on: October 15, 2024, 06:30:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 15, 2024, 05:44:00 pm
Mo Stewart with Graham Hunter .  Really interesting listen.

Mo is just an excellent presenter, so good at letting people talk and getting the best out of them.

Why isnt he presenting 606 or shows like that? Hes just superb at this format
606 isnt really a place for wise discussion. Its getting emotional fans on the blower to make hysterical noises about something thats got them all hot under the collar.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29539 on: October 15, 2024, 07:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on October  9, 2024, 03:44:45 pm
Extremely close call between Rory smith and Jonathan Liew as the most insufferable person they have on for the Neil & pod

Don't get that at all, I find Rory excellent whatever show he's on.
Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29540 on: October 15, 2024, 07:25:03 pm »
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29541 on: October 15, 2024, 07:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October 15, 2024, 06:30:03 pm
606 isnt really a place for wise discussion. Its getting emotional fans on the blower to make hysterical noises about something thats got them all hot under the collar.
Thats why we need Mo. The fuckwits they have on there know nothing about football
Offline Angelius

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29542 on: October 15, 2024, 08:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on October 14, 2024, 07:22:37 pm
Yep, absolutely fantastic.
https://streamable.com/nftg6s



Man, that was such a special time.

The pressing from our forwards and midfield was something else at that time. The Chelsea players didn't have a second before some Liverpool player was ready to steam roll them the fuck out of existence.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29543 on: Yesterday at 07:46:50 am »
Still can't get over the fella on the German League. Came across as an absolute beaut you'd walk away from in a pub.

Anyway. Neil and Clive was brilliant. Long been my favourite mancunian
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29544 on: Yesterday at 09:04:05 am »
Quote from: Angelius on October 15, 2024, 08:59:37 pm
Man, that was such a special time.

The pressing from our forwards and midfield was something else at that time. The Chelsea players didn't have a second before some Liverpool player was ready to steam roll them the fuck out of existence.

One of my favourite moments was against Barcelona just after we go 3-0 up, their heads had completely gone and we were swarming all over them - under pressure they put it out for a throw-in near the corner flag and Anfield erupts like we just scored.

EDIT: https://youtu.be/jMLcAl62F3Q?t=1902

Time to stop derailing the thread. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:41 am by Kashinoda »
Online Nottooxabi1991

  • Boys Pen
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29545 on: Yesterday at 10:20:24 am »
Adam Melia is a tough listen
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29546 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 14, 2024, 06:49:16 pm
Spot on, that Spurs one and the Chelsea/Salah thunderbastard are surely the best league atmospheres of the last fifteen years or so. The Chelsea one was typically nervy going into the 2nd half and ten minutes later it was a madhouse. I'd give anything to re-live that goal and the following 5/10 minutes, it was fucking brilliant.

Cant remember what I said in any half time thread but I wasnt nervous at all in that game. We were one hell of an incredible team and between 2018-2020 there was just an expectancy of winning.
Offline PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29547 on: Yesterday at 10:53:18 am »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on Yesterday at 10:20:24 am
Adam Melia is a tough listen

I think he's brilliant
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29548 on: Yesterday at 02:13:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulD on Yesterday at 10:53:18 am
I think he's brilliant

Literally 57% of his posts are just bashing TAW for some reason ;D
Offline bradders1011

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29549 on: Yesterday at 02:35:46 pm »
Great to have regular Martin Fitzgerald again, always loved his dry humour.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29550 on: Yesterday at 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on Yesterday at 10:20:24 am
Adam Melia is a tough listen
These Russian bots are now going after our podcasts.

First they came foretcetc
Online Nottooxabi1991

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29551 on: Yesterday at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulD on Yesterday at 10:53:18 am
I think he's brilliant

He cant string a sentence together without falling over his words
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29552 on: Yesterday at 07:36:09 pm »
The Neil with Liew or Smith are some of my fav shows. Think theyre consistently excellent.
Offline stewy17

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29553 on: Today at 09:54:47 am »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on Yesterday at 10:20:24 am
Adam Melia is a tough listen

Not nearly as tough as reading your weird little vindictive posts, though.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29554 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Nottooxabi1991 on Yesterday at 10:20:24 am
Adam Melia is a tough listen
I think hes great and would like to see him on more shows than he currently does.  Seems to have a good dry sense of humour and isnt afraid to go against the sometimes overpowering opinion of others.
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29555 on: Today at 04:20:05 pm »
Yeah, Melia's one of my favourites, doesn't take it too seriously and he's naturally dry and funny. Would love more of him and Ben Johnson.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29556 on: Today at 06:18:21 pm »
Melia is sound

Ive always though he sounds like the bloke who provides the recorded voice when you call the ticket office
Online Nottooxabi1991

  • Boys Pen
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29557 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:54:47 am
Not nearly as tough as reading your weird little vindictive posts, though.

Man talks about subject in appropriate forum thread
Offline Don Vito Corleone

  • I want you all to call me Loretta
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29558 on: Today at 07:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:18:21 pm
Melia is sound

Ive always though he sounds like the bloke who provides the recorded voice when you call the ticket office

That is actually another TAW contributor
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #29559 on: Today at 07:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on Today at 07:41:38 pm
That is actually another TAW contributor

I knew I heard the voice on TAW.

Can you put me our my misery ?
