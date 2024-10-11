I take Neils point of do you want your RB being the highest paid player at the club but think its missing a couple of caveats.



Wages are always increasing, and with that the baseline. 250-300 might be top now but its not implausible in 18 months time its not considered top end. Surely the question should be do you want him as the second highest player, or do you want him as the highest player for the next 2-5 years. Because as Neil he said near the start wed like to think each season the squad is better.



Now, if we went and got the Napoli lad (and he hits the ground running) as a Salah replacement or Darwin fulfilled his promise I could see someone at the club wanting more than whatever Trent potential new deal may be. Im not saying its likely as Salah is one of our best ever. But Trent being the highest paid player at the club really may only be a temporary thing and a player with the profile of the preconceived wisdom (an attacker who gets 25 goals). Wanting at least on par with 250-300 seems possible and I dont think people would then be questioning about a RB being the top earner.





An NFL analogy if youll indulge. You frequently see it with ok quarterbacks where for a few months some just about top tenner talent wise becomes the most paid but its only because the money is ever increasing and the timing of his contract happens to be up so he just becomes the new baseline for others and over the next year or so he sinks back into being paid well but not the most.

