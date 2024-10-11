« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

October 11, 2024, 11:20:43 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 11, 2024, 11:18:30 am
I have a foreign surname living in England and I am not bastardising it for anyone because my dad would turn in his grave, and I WILL correct everyone who says it wrong so fuck you all ;D

So its Bouquet, not Bucket? Apologies?
October 11, 2024, 11:21:46 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 11:20:43 am
So its Bouquet, not Bucket? Apologies?

;D

October 11, 2024, 11:22:20 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 11:20:43 am
So its Bouquet, not Bucket? Apologies?

Cum again..?
October 11, 2024, 11:22:34 am
My sister married a guy with a Polish name... they're several generations Australian and don't even speak any Polish, but not only do they not pronounce their surname anything near correctly, they even swapped a couple of letters around to facilitate the butchery. I had a Czech girlfriend many years ago whose family did the same even though they were recent immigrants who spoke the language at home. Scandalous! :)
October 11, 2024, 11:23:43 am
Quote from: GreatEx on October 11, 2024, 11:22:34 am
My sister married a guy with a Polish name... they're several generations Australian and don't even speak any Polish, but not only do they not pronounce their surname anything near correctly, they even swapped a couple of letters around to facilitate the butchery. I had a Czech girlfriend many years ago who did the same even though they were recent immigrants who spoke the language at home. Scandalous! :)

I think it's spelt Szcandalous actually.
October 11, 2024, 11:25:00 am
Quote from: amir87 on October 11, 2024, 11:23:43 am
I think it's spelt Szcandalous actually.

 :wellin
October 11, 2024, 11:27:06 am
Quote from: amir87 on October 11, 2024, 11:23:43 am
I think it's spelt Szcandalous actually.

You can imagine how well Mount Kosciuszko is working out for us
October 11, 2024, 12:39:38 pm
Its so infuriating when "British" journalists report from Clandidno or Clanethli

October 11, 2024, 12:45:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2024, 12:39:38 pm
Its so infuriating when "British" journalists report from Clandidno or Clanethli


As opposed to where (without wanting to open a clan of worms!)?
October 11, 2024, 12:52:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 12:45:31 pm
As opposed to where (without wanting to open a clan of worms!)?

 :D

Llandudno and Llanelli

I can forgive the pronouncing Rhyl as Rill

(the h isnt silent )





October 11, 2024, 02:52:09 pm
Live outside broadcast from Pobol y Cwm?
October 11, 2024, 03:17:57 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2024, 12:52:22 pm
:D

Llandudno and Llanelli

I can forgive the pronouncing Rhyl as Rill

(the h isnt silent )







I did know that. Just wondering how they were pronounced. Not the easiest thing to answer without speaking!
October 11, 2024, 03:18:58 pm
Also, nice to listen to What Football Means to Me with Mr Phil/Hightown Phil. And cheers Adam, always a great show.
October 11, 2024, 03:28:08 pm
Quote from: zadian007 on October 10, 2024, 11:15:30 pm
I think thats probably me. I pronounced it KonaTAY as, as pointed out by Adam, thats how Josh was told it was pronounced when he interviewed someone when we were signing him. They specifically said its NOT KonAHtay.

Since I watched the Premier League video, though, I have started saying it how he says it. Interestingly, no one seems to be in a rush to pronounce Alisson how the man himself says it. Instead, Andy Heaton just mocks me for pronouncing it how the player pronounces it, which is more like Aliceon than Alison.

Away from pronunciations, and while you're here Adam, the new What Football Means To Me with Phil Blundell was a very enjoyable listen. Well done.
October 11, 2024, 03:29:54 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 03:17:57 pm
I did know that. Just wondering how they were pronounced. Not the easiest thing to answer without speaking!

Rhyl is like Rhhhil

LL is easy to pronounce, which is why those pronouncing it wrong get on my nerves, however its impossible to type

FTR the Y  in Pobl y Cwm is pronounced - uh (like a quite tennis player)

oh and its not Yaki da, its iechyd da, however it is pronounced yaki da

Tara cariad
October 11, 2024, 03:33:21 pm
How do you pronounce LL Cool J?
October 11, 2024, 03:38:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 03:33:21 pm
How do you pronounce LL Cool J?

 :lmao

Boring fact of the day, there is no J in Welsh
October 11, 2024, 04:07:49 pm
https://xcancel.com/HWCCLiverpool/status/1844732985167261837

Thought Id give this a plug, a fund raiser for Zoes place
October 11, 2024, 04:15:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2024, 03:38:21 pm
:lmao

Boring fact of the day, there is no J in Welsh

My Nan was Welsh and fluent in the language.  She always used to say "There's no J in Welsh, so how come so many Jones's"  :D
October 11, 2024, 04:24:13 pm
Quote from: Millie on October 11, 2024, 04:15:43 pm
My Nan was Welsh and fluent in the language.  She always used to say "There's no J in Welsh, so how come so many Jones's"  :D

Was she from Gwynedd?
October 11, 2024, 05:36:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 11, 2024, 04:24:13 pm
Was she from Gwynedd?


No, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.
October 11, 2024, 05:58:57 pm
Quote from: Millie on October 11, 2024, 05:36:05 pm
No, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

Beautiful area that
October 11, 2024, 08:18:13 pm
Quote from: decosabute on October 11, 2024, 03:28:08 pm
Away from pronunciations, and while you're here Adam, the new What Football Means To Me with Phil Blundell was a very enjoyable listen. Well done.

Thanks! Really glad people have enjoyed it.

Because I only have the opening question and (sort of) closing question, how interesting it is is entirely down to the guest & what theyve got to say. Thought Phil had some great thoughts that took us on a great journey.
Yesterday at 09:35:30 am
I take Neils point of do you want your RB being the highest paid player at the club but think its missing a couple of caveats.

Wages are always increasing, and with that the baseline. 250-300 might be top now but its not implausible in 18 months time its not considered top end. Surely the question should be do you want him as the second highest player, or do you want him as the highest player for the next 2-5 years. Because as Neil he said near the start wed like to think each season the squad is better.

Now, if we went and got the Napoli lad (and he hits the ground running) as a Salah replacement or Darwin fulfilled his promise I could see someone at the club wanting more than whatever Trent potential new deal may be. Im not saying its likely as Salah is one of our best ever. But Trent being the highest paid player at the club really may only be a temporary thing and a player with the profile of the preconceived wisdom (an attacker who gets 25 goals). Wanting at least on par with 250-300 seems possible and I dont think people would then be questioning about a RB being the top earner.


An NFL analogy if youll indulge. You frequently see it with ok quarterbacks where for a few months some just about top tenner talent wise becomes the most paid but its only because the money is ever increasing and the timing of his contract happens to be up so he just becomes the new baseline for others and over the next year or so he sinks back into being paid well but not the most.
 
Today at 12:45:53 pm
Quote from: decosabute on October 10, 2024, 08:02:40 am
Rory can be OK on some things but I find his humblebrag style a bit grating and he's far too "good people on both sides" when it comes to City.
It often sounds like they are both trying to prove their intellect, it's mostly talking around the issue.
