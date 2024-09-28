There seems to be a bit of a narrative coming through from a lot of contributors that suggests Klopp would burn players out by playing at a high intensity. I didnt agree with this, so I looked it up.



Obviously the most recent example is always the one that is freshest in the mind, but apart from last season we always finished seasons strongly with Klopp.



2016/17  lost 1 in the last 12

2017/18  lost 1 in the last 8 but got to Champions League final

2018/19  won the last 9 games, unbeaten from January and won Champions League

2019/20  a few slip ups after winning the title, but we won 26 of the first 27 so we can let him off!

2020/21  crap season but unbeaten in the last 10

2021/22  unbeaten in last 18 games and another Champions League final

2022/23  another bad season but undefeated in the final 11 games

2023/24  The season everyone is referring to but still only 2 defeats in the final 15



I get that we have been up against the Man City machine for many of these seasons and sometimes the smallest changes can make the ultimate difference, but this record is going to take some going to be bettered.