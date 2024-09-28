I'd never seen that video before, good stuff. I watched the Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool chapters. Interesting if you listen to Odegaard and Vestergaard, the latter pronounces it like the English "gourd", which is how I (definitely not a Scandinavian language expert!) thought it was supposed to be, where the former says it like the English "guard", which is how English commentators and fans would say it. Listening to those two players, I get the sense Vestergaard is saying it the Norwegian way while Odegaard is anglicising for our benefit. Perhaps a native speaker can elaborate. This is also why I call ADFC's goal robot "Whoreland". I'd hate to be wrong! Anyway, I do know French having lived there previously, and the locals would indeed pronounce Konate in "Miyagi style", so I reckon Ibou was anglicising too.
Funny how for most teams they made them repeat themselves slowly, but for Liverpool they just raced through. I had to rewind Vítezslav Jaros, first time was just a blizzard of consonants.