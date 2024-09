Neil's 'rant' about United, on The Trends, is one of the best I have heard. He juxtaposes the reality of United and the media portrayal of United to perfection. A must listen.



Was coming on here to say the same. Absolutely brilliant.The show works well as a two hander usually, but for this one it was perfect that Neil was alone and in monologue/rant mode. He was so spot on, and further backed up everything with numbers.While it may not happen, I hope that everything he said about United and their pundit types is heard by the likes of Neville.