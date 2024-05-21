« previous next »
The Anfield Wrap

John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 21, 2024, 07:38:19 pm
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 21, 2024, 05:23:17 pm
Neil's book Transformer is now available to pre order. Being honest we are going for number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list. We think we can do it, but need your help!

http://buythebook.online/transformer
To achieve bestseller status how does it work Craig, is it the total ordered on release day compared to all of the other types of books (as Neil described on the Pod).
I suppose what I'm asking is what is the deadline?

I think we need to keep a reminder in here periodically with a big push ahead of the deadline day - whenever that is.
Hopefully we can get some decent traction.
Ultimate Bromance

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 22, 2024, 12:50:44 am
Will there be a paperback version at some point?
John C

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 22, 2024, 06:52:10 am
Quote from: Ultimate Bromance on May 22, 2024, 12:50:44 am
Will there be a paperback version at some point?
I'm not sure mate, but that will be later on. I think the mission is for a big push on the hardback launch to make it a best seller.
Red_Mist

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 22, 2024, 08:06:07 am
Quote from: kavah on May 20, 2024, 06:55:02 am
Kav on the pink. Bloody hell good stuff. Hes so eloquent. The voice of the Kop  :wellin :scarf :champ
Couldnt agree more. Only just caught up on that recording and some brilliant stuff from him (and the others) as usual. Hes the epitome of Scouse eloquence. Was funny Jay calling him a wool for taking photos ;D
fridgepants

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 22, 2024, 12:48:49 pm
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 21, 2024, 05:23:17 pm
Neil's book Transformer is now available to pre order. Being honest we are going for number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list. We think we can do it, but need your help!

http://buythebook.online/transformer

Do you think it might be something the club shop might be willing to stock, given that it's got such a large reach and there'll be visitors to the city who don't know TAW but would come across it there, or would you be reluctant to see given such things might be seen as compromising your independence a bit?

I'm not au fait enough with publishing to know whether you have to have sales through certain outlets to count on the ST list (I know this used to be the case for record sales, where they had to go through retailers that were part of the chart return network) but was just thinking.
fridgepants

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 22, 2024, 12:51:39 pm
Also, it's surprisingly cheap to get an ad on air these days, especially if you use something like Adsmart to target the Merseyside area specifically.  I know Jordan Henderson's autobiog was advertised on t'telly, although a) publishers have deep pockets b) not sure where it ran or if it was on broadcast TV or VOD, but, you know, it would be interesting to see how and where they did.
jetshymotion

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 22, 2024, 05:21:44 pm
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 21, 2024, 05:23:17 pm
Neil's book Transformer is now available to pre order. Being honest we are going for number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list. We think we can do it, but need your help!

http://buythebook.online/transformer

Nice one, Craig. Does it make any odds to Neil where we pre-order from?
koptommy93

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 26, 2024, 09:52:55 pm
This is gunna sound mad but there was a lad on season 2 episode 3 of the responder who sounded exactly like one of the contributors to the Wrap. Maybe I'm just going crazy.
wige

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 27, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Kev Walsh arguing that Trent should/could be played on the right of a front three is up there with the worst footy shouts I've heard, ever.
LFCEmpire

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 28, 2024, 12:26:41 am
Quote from: wige on May 27, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Kev Walsh arguing that Trent should/could be played on the right of a front three is up there with the worst footy shouts I've heard, ever.

Im all for unorthodox ideas in footy but that shout is mad.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 28, 2024, 02:47:04 pm
Quote from: wige on May 27, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Kev Walsh arguing that Trent should/could be played on the right of a front three is up there with the worst footy shouts I've heard, ever.

Great. 30 minutes of Kev Walsh calling players "fucking shite"
jacobs chains

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 28, 2024, 04:49:25 pm
Part one was herding cats. Part two a lot more sensible.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
May 29, 2024, 09:30:12 am
Quote from: wige on May 27, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Kev Walsh arguing that Trent should/could be played on the right of a front three is up there with the worst footy shouts I've heard, ever.
Not as mad as Paddy wanting to sell him because he doesn't have a position :o

Was an entertaining show though  ;D
Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 2, 2024, 08:34:19 am
Lijnders on the Football Miracles is brilliant ;D
Fitzy.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 2, 2024, 03:44:23 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on June  2, 2024, 08:34:19 am
Lijnders on the Football Miracles is brilliant ;D
Yeah top content. I guess he's allowed to be more candid now he's off the books.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 4, 2024, 10:26:51 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on June  2, 2024, 08:34:19 am
Lijnders on the Football Miracles is brilliant ;D

It was fantastic. And all the better for it not just being an interview, but instead pretty much having him as one of the guys. Loved it and well done to everyone involved
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 4, 2024, 10:28:00 pm
Some content on Man City and the sheer fucking unbelievable nerve of them would be appreciated.
jacobs chains

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 5, 2024, 12:08:14 pm
Is anyone else having problems with the app ? I've got a decent phone running Android 14 and on the TAW app all I'm getting is 10 mins of a show before it freezes, then I have to close and reopen for the next 10 mins etc etc etc. Problem has been going on for a while but it's driving me mad now as the website hasn't been updated in a week.

Any help appreciated.
.adam

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 5, 2024, 12:51:06 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on June  5, 2024, 12:08:14 pm
Is anyone else having problems with the app ? I've got a decent phone running Android 14 and on the TAW app all I'm getting is 10 mins of a show before it freezes, then I have to close and reopen for the next 10 mins etc etc etc. Problem has been going on for a while but it's driving me mad now as the website hasn't been updated in a week.

Any help appreciated.

Sounds a bit like battery optimisation. Check that the app is excluded from any power management and allowed to run freely in the background without restriction.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 5, 2024, 04:30:40 pm
Quote from: decosabute on June  4, 2024, 10:28:00 pm
Some content on Man City and the sheer fucking unbelievable nerve of them would be appreciated.
There's a chat with Rory Smith and Neil thats just dropped.  Haven't listened to it yet but will do on the way home from work.
Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
June 5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on June  5, 2024, 04:30:40 pm
There's a chat with Rory Smith and Neil thats just dropped.  Haven't listened to it yet but will do on the way home from work.

Really good for the most part.

I cant say I could fully get on board with Rory stating that all English football fans are essentially the same in that theyd all find a way to defend their club if they were in citys position. The comparison with German clubs and Dortmund at the weekend and his point that German clubs will hold their clubs to account whilst English sides wont was a bit odd when its been 6 weeks since we potentially damaged our own chances of success in order to take a stand against ticket price increases. Hes obviously right that people can be too extreme by labelling large groups of supporters scum which obviously helps nobody, but I cant get on board with the idea that all fans would react to being in Citys position the same way as their own fans are, Id certainly hope (and firmly believe) that thered be a very noticeable core of our own support who would object to jt.
jacobs chains

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 07:24:35 am
Quote from: .adam on June  5, 2024, 12:51:06 pm
Sounds a bit like battery optimisation. Check that the app is excluded from any power management and allowed to run freely in the background without restriction.

Thanks for that. Still no good, but at least the website is back up to date so sanity is restored.

The Neil and Rory show is 'serious' TAW at it's best. Fantastic show.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June  5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm
Really good for the most part.

I cant say I could fully get on board with Rory stating that all English football fans are essentially the same in that theyd all find a way to defend their club if they were in citys position. The comparison with German clubs and Dortmund at the weekend and his point that German clubs will hold their clubs to account whilst English sides wont was a bit odd when its been 6 weeks since we potentially damaged our own chances of success in order to take a stand against ticket price increases. Hes obviously right that people can be too extreme by labelling large groups of supporters scum which obviously helps nobody, but I cant get on board with the idea that all fans would react to being in Citys position the same way as their own fans are, Id certainly hope (and firmly believe) that thered be a very noticeable core of our own support who would object to jt.

It was OK but there was still a lot of verbal gymnastics to say "good and bad people on all sides", which is often the case when Rory Smith is on to discuss City. I'm sure he's just being careful with how litigious City are, but I'd rather hear Liverpool fans discuss and get stuck in properly.

What is happening is an absolute joke and completely unprecedented - saying stuff like "everyone acts in self interest" is meaningless false equivalence in a situation as mad as this. Crystal Palace wanting to earn more money isn't the same as a club that's clearly already cheating for 15 years trying a wild power play to effectively own the league. I wanna hear people just calling it out for the ridiculous, pathetic, sport-wrecking coup attempt that it is.

And yes, to address your post specifically, you're quite right that not all fanbases let it slide when their club's owners act badly.
Jm55

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 09:10:39 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm
It was OK but there was still a lot of verbal gymnastics to say "good and bad people on all sides", which is often the case when Rory Smith is on to discuss City. I'm sure he's just being careful with how litigious City are, but I'd rather hear Liverpool fans discuss and get stuck in properly.

What is happening is an absolute joke and completely unprecedented - saying stuff like "everyone acts in self interest" is meaningless false equivalence in a situation as mad as this. Crystal Palace wanting to earn more money isn't the same as a club that's clearly already cheating for 15 years trying a wild power play to effectively own the league. I wanna hear people just calling it out for the ridiculous, pathetic, sport-wrecking coup attempt that it is.

And yes, to address your post specifically, you're quite right that not all fanbases let it slide when their club's owners act badly.

To be clear, if it were us in their position Ive absolutely no doubt that thered be tonnes of our fans jumping over backwards to justify it, there are already as loads are twerking for sports washing ownership, or were when FSG had us for sale.

That said, thered also be tonnes which wouldnt, and wed be extremely vocal about it. As ever with this stuff the point isnt that there arent elements which youd get in all fan bases as of course you would, and do, its the the vocal bit of that fanbase, the number of those that give their fans an identity, are what people notice. Its a bit similar to when Chelsea fans get involved in yet another incident of racism and people making the point that theres elements of that in all fanbases - yeah, there are, but its not as common is it? Same with England fans and the shit we see from them on a regular basis.

With city fans Ive not personally seen or met one calling out their ownership, not one even willing to question it, that obviously doesnt mean that they dont exist as Im certain that they do, but if it was us youd be seeing and hearing it everywhere and for me thats the difference. It felt to me like he was saying, in a very intelligent way you get a bit of everything in all fan bases which doesnt really help the discussion in my view.
zero zero

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 10:40:23 pm
I jus wanted to say I just listened to the Football Miracles with Pep Lijnders; funny, touching, informative and he sounded quite touched with Neil's closing words.

Well done all round
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 02:42:40 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on June  5, 2024, 08:23:48 pm
Really good for the most part.

I cant say I could fully get on board with Rory stating that all English football fans are essentially the same in that theyd all find a way to defend their club if they were in citys position. The comparison with German clubs and Dortmund at the weekend and his point that German clubs will hold their clubs to account whilst English sides wont was a bit odd when its been 6 weeks since we potentially damaged our own chances of success in order to take a stand against ticket price increases. Hes obviously right that people can be too extreme by labelling large groups of supporters scum which obviously helps nobody, but I cant get on board with the idea that all fans would react to being in Citys position the same way as their own fans are, Id certainly hope (and firmly believe) that thered be a very noticeable core of our own support who would object to jt.

I havent and wont be listening to that episode but on a Previous episode Smith claimed that Cities commercial department were doing an excellent job. 
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
