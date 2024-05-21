It was OK but there was still a lot of verbal gymnastics to say "good and bad people on all sides", which is often the case when Rory Smith is on to discuss City. I'm sure he's just being careful with how litigious City are, but I'd rather hear Liverpool fans discuss and get stuck in properly.



What is happening is an absolute joke and completely unprecedented - saying stuff like "everyone acts in self interest" is meaningless false equivalence in a situation as mad as this. Crystal Palace wanting to earn more money isn't the same as a club that's clearly already cheating for 15 years trying a wild power play to effectively own the league. I wanna hear people just calling it out for the ridiculous, pathetic, sport-wrecking coup attempt that it is.



And yes, to address your post specifically, you're quite right that not all fanbases let it slide when their club's owners act badly.



To be clear, if it were us in their position Ive absolutely no doubt that thered be tonnes of our fans jumping over backwards to justify it, there are already as loads are twerking for sports washing ownership, or were when FSG had us for sale.That said, thered also be tonnes which wouldnt, and wed be extremely vocal about it. As ever with this stuff the point isnt that there arent elements which youd get in all fan bases as of course you would, and do, its the the vocal bit of that fanbase, the number of those that give their fans an identity, are what people notice. Its a bit similar to when Chelsea fans get involved in yet another incident of racism and people making the point that theres elements of that in all fanbases - yeah, there are, but its not as common is it? Same with England fans and the shit we see from them on a regular basis.With city fans Ive not personally seen or met one calling out their ownership, not one even willing to question it, that obviously doesnt mean that they dont exist as Im certain that they do, but if it was us youd be seeing and hearing it everywhere and for me thats the difference. It felt to me like he was saying, in a very intelligent way you get a bit of everything in all fan bases which doesnt really help the discussion in my view.