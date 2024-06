Really good for the most part.



I can’t say I could fully get on board with Rory stating that all English football fans are essentially the same in that they’d all find a way to defend their club if they were in city’s position. The comparison with German clubs and Dortmund at the weekend and his point that German clubs will hold their clubs to account whilst English sides won’t was a bit odd when it’s been 6 weeks since we potentially damaged our own chances of success in order to take a stand against ticket price increases. He’s obviously right that people can be too extreme by labelling large groups of supporters ‘scum’ which obviously helps nobody, but I can’t get on board with the idea that all fans would react to being in City’s position the same way as their own fans are, I’d certainly hope (and firmly believe) that there’d be a very noticeable core of our own support who would object to jt.



It was OK but there was still a lot of verbal gymnastics to say "good and bad people on all sides", which is often the case when Rory Smith is on to discuss City. I'm sure he's just being careful with how litigious City are, but I'd rather hear Liverpool fans discuss and get stuck in properly.What is happening is an absolute joke and completely unprecedented - saying stuff like "everyone acts in self interest" is meaningless false equivalence in a situation as mad as this. Crystal Palace wanting to earn more money isn't the same as a club that's clearly already cheating for 15 years trying a wild power play to effectively own the league. I wanna hear people just calling it out for the ridiculous, pathetic, sport-wrecking coup attempt that it is.And yes, to address your post specifically, you're quite right that not all fanbases let it slide when their club's owners act badly.