brilliant interview from TAW
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 16, 2024, 03:51:44 pm
Have a little watch of this, and RTs would be appeciated if you didn't mind!

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1791113879201923435

Nice one Craig. And well done with the Jurgen interview. How did you all avoid being so starstruck? :D
Loved the interview.

And an interesting and unexpected take away for me was the idea of runners up being something to remember and even celebrate. The idea that a campaign that goes to the wire, that comes within a whisker of winning, be it a domestic cup campaign, a European campaign or the league itself, means that there was a lot of great games, goals and saves and some fantastic nights along the way and is therefore worth remembering.

Weve grown up with the idea that first is first and second is nothing. Shankly put it best as always. More recently weve seen footballers (not always in red) remove their runners up medals as its somehow a symbol of failure. And I get that too. Completely. Im not trying to pretend to be some superfan here. Being runners up hurts. But Jürgen (and the TAW lads) are so right when talking about being prepared to lose big if you want to win big.

Its made me revisit some of our glorious failures over the years. Some of them are painful memories. But others were truly glorious in a strange way.

Weve obviously got the Champions Wall. But Id love to see a Runners Up Wall as well to see how many trophies weve nearly won! It must be loads. I dont mean literally by the way. Im not advocating an actual wall! :D That might be a bit, well, embarrassing! But I might have to spend some time one day going over them all, from our entire history, to find and remember some gems.

Shanks would probably turn in his grave if he read this post :D and there will be loads who will be sickened by the idea of celebrating failure. But the Europa campaign under Jürgen, for instance, wasnt a failure despite the final. It was joyous and memorable and just brilliant. The Dortmund matches, the magnificent seven at Old Trafford. Just great occasions with incredible goals and bus welcomes and flags and songs. They should be remembered, not forgotten.

I think thats Jürgens philosophy in a nutshell. Its always worth giving it a go. And falling just short is better than not challenging at all. Whats his record? Seven trophies and six runners up? Thats some record in nine years. Its why its water off a ducks back when fans of teams who have done fuck all for years and years take the piss when we fall just short. We dont care because weve come first so many times that our Champions Wall is unrivalled. And weve come first so many times BECAUSE weve been runners up so many times. You have to. Its necessary. Inevitable. Part of the process. You literally cant win em all.

Listening to Jürgen left me feeling really positive after the disappointment of our drop off towards the end of this season. Its why Sunday will be so good :) What a ride its been.

Quote from: Red_Mist on May 16, 2024, 09:33:52 pm
Loved the interview.

And an interesting and unexpected take away for me was the idea of runners up being something to remember and even celebrate. The idea that a campaign that goes to the wire, that comes within a whisker of winning, be it a domestic cup campaign, a European campaign or the league itself, means that there was a lot of great games, goals and saves and some fantastic nights along the way and is therefore worth remembering.

Weve grown up with the idea that first is first and second is nothing. Shankly put it best as always. More recently weve seen footballers (not always in red) remove their runners up medals as its somehow a symbol of failure. And I get that too. Completely. Im not trying to pretend to be some superfan here. Being runners up hurts. But Jürgen (and the TAW lads) are so right when talking about being prepared to lose big if you want to win big.

Its made me revisit some of our glorious failures over the years. Some of them are painful memories. But others were truly glorious in a strange way.

Weve obviously got the Champions Wall. But Id love to see a Runners Up Wall as well to see how many trophies weve nearly won! It must be loads. I dont mean literally by the way. Im not advocating an actual wall! :D That might be a bit, well, embarrassing! But I might have to spend some time one day going over them all, from our entire history, to find and remember some gems.

Shanks would probably turn in his grave if he read this post :D and there will be loads who will be sickened by the idea of celebrating failure. But the Europa campaign under Jürgen, for instance, wasnt a failure despite the final. It was joyous and memorable and just brilliant. The Dortmund matches, the magnificent seven at Old Trafford. Just great occasions with incredible goals and bus welcomes and flags and songs. They should be remembered, not forgotten.

I think thats Jürgens philosophy in a nutshell. Its always worth giving it a go. And falling just short is better than not challenging at all. Whats his record? Seven trophies and six runners up? Thats some record in nine years. Its why its water off a ducks back when fans of teams who have done fuck all for years and years take the piss when we fall just short. We dont care because weve come first so many times that our Champions Wall is unrivalled. And weve come first so many times BECAUSE weve been runners up so many times. You have to. Its necessary. Inevitable. Part of the process. You literally cant win em all.

Listening to Jürgen left me feeling really positive after the disappointment of our drop off towards the end of this season. Its why Sunday will be so good :) What a ride its been.

Bang on. The journey with Jurgen has been the whole point. The peaks and troughs. So much fun
That Rodri handball.
Quote from: fridgepants on May 16, 2024, 06:37:50 pm
As part of me thinks that if I don't actually watch the game on Sunday then I'll never have seen Klopp's last game and can remain in blissful denial, I might leave that until I've got more emotional fortitude.

watch it, you'll regret it if you don't. I was at Bobs last game at Anfield, I was at Rushies when he left for Juventus, I'd be there Sunday if I could.
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2024, 08:39:45 am
watch it, you'll regret it if you don't. I was at Bobs last game at Anfield, I was at Rushies when he left for Juventus, I'd be there Sunday if I could.

I sound like a shithouse but Ill find it easier to watch knowing the result is slightly irrelevant (a big win would be lovely obviously). Contrast that to the last time we had Wolves at home on the last day and I could barely function.
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2024, 08:39:45 am
watch it, you'll regret it if you don't. I was at Bobs last game at Anfield, I was at Rushies when he left for Juventus, I'd be there Sunday if I could.

I'm not mentally stable enough for that right now.

I cried during an episode of Friday Night Dinner the other week.
Quote from: rob1966 on May 17, 2024, 08:39:45 am
watch it, you'll regret it if you don't. I was at Bobs last game at Anfield, I was at Rushies when he left for Juventus, I'd be there Sunday if I could.


Ive not been able to watch the video when he made the announcement or go into the Thanks Jurgen thread.

One day maybe.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 17, 2024, 09:32:26 am

Ive not been able to watch the video when he made the announcement or go into the Thanks Jurgen thread.

One day maybe.

It could help the acceptance though, Kenny. Having watched the video where he explains why he's going, I accepted it immediately as it was so obvious, he has to do it for his own sake. It's another reminder that managing in football does have an affect on managers.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on May 17, 2024, 09:55:32 am
It could help the acceptance though, Kenny. Having watched the video where he explains why he's going, I accepted it immediately as it was so obvious, he has to do it for his own sake. It's another reminder that managing in football does have an affect on managers.

I still hope he might come back. Ignorance is bliss.
I went to put TAWs interview on, changed my mind
Roight?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 17, 2024, 11:40:55 am
Roight?

I have Supertramp in my head every Friday Show.

Roight (roight), you're bloody well roight
You got a bloody roight to say
Roight, you're bloody well roight
You know you got a roight to say
That may be a record for the word right.  :no
Bit harsh! Hes a good egg, just uses that word a lot!
Quote from: Red_Mist on May 16, 2024, 09:33:52 pm
Loved the interview.

And an interesting and unexpected take away for me was the idea of runners up being something to remember and even celebrate. The idea that a campaign that goes to the wire, that comes within a whisker of winning, be it a domestic cup campaign, a European campaign or the league itself, means that there was a lot of great games, goals and saves and some fantastic nights along the way and is therefore worth remembering.
There's a line from Jurgen in that interview were he says something along the lines of we could changes a couple of small details and had a couple more trophies, but it wouldn't have changed the journey and the fun we've had along the way.  He's totally right.
Quote from: craiglfc7 on May 16, 2024, 03:51:44 pm
Have a little watch of this, and RTs would be appeciated if you didn't mind!

https://x.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1791113879201923435

So good this Ive watched it about 15 times.
Interesting chat on the Friday Show and Jim Johnson is always decent value, but for everyone to keep talking as though the reason why no one wants to give City credit is because of "too much perfection" or "lack of jeopardy" is missing the point altogether.

People don't care what they do and don't want to give them credit, because they HAVEN'T EARNED a fucking thing as a club. It's that simple, and yet every chat about City seems to either forget this or skirt around it to the extent that it's basically missed.

Nearly all of the City apathy (or bitterness in the case of LFC fans) comes down to this, plain and simple. They doped their way to the top financially, and anyone with a brain can see they've broken all the financial rules to get there and stay there.

Every discussion about public perception of City needs to start and end with this. The rest is all just window dressing.
Quote from: decosabute on May 17, 2024, 08:26:47 pm
Interesting chat on the Friday Show and Jim Johnson is always decent value, but for everyone to keep talking as though the reason why no one wants to give City credit is because of "too much perfection" or "lack of jeopardy" is missing the point altogether.

Hah yeah, when he went on that long spiel I was thinking to myself how it was completely missing the point. Think everyone in the room with him felt the same  ;D
Quote from: decosabute on May 17, 2024, 08:26:47 pm
Interesting chat on the Friday Show and Jim Johnson is always decent value, but for everyone to keep talking as though the reason why no one wants to give City credit is because of "too much perfection" or "lack of jeopardy" is missing the point altogether.

People don't care what they do and don't want to give them credit, because they HAVEN'T EARNED a fucking thing as a club. It's that simple, and yet every chat about City seems to either forget this or skirt around it to the extent that it's basically missed.

Nearly all of the City apathy (or bitterness in the case of LFC fans) comes down to this, plain and simple. They doped their way to the top financially, and anyone with a brain can see they've broken all the financial rules to get there and stay there.

Every discussion about public perception of City needs to start and end with this. The rest is all just window dressing.
Drinking game where you take a swig every time Jim says right.
Quote from: decosabute on May 17, 2024, 08:26:47 pm
Interesting chat on the Friday Show and Jim Johnson is always decent value, but for everyone to keep talking as though the reason why no one wants to give City credit is because of "too much perfection" or "lack of jeopardy" is missing the point altogether.

People don't care what they do and don't want to give them credit, because they HAVEN'T EARNED a fucking thing as a club. It's that simple, and yet every chat about City seems to either forget this or skirt around it to the extent that it's basically missed.

Nearly all of the City apathy (or bitterness in the case of LFC fans) comes down to this, plain and simple. They doped their way to the top financially, and anyone with a brain can see they've broken all the financial rules to get there and stay there.

Every discussion about public perception of City needs to start and end with this. The rest is all just window dressing.
Have you ever considered that the obstacle in all this is legal?

TAW are pretty obvious in their distain for City. Its widely spoken about.

Engaging in the 115 is potentially more hassle than its worth from a legal perspective
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 17, 2024, 11:49:02 pm
Drinking game where you take a swig every time Jim says right.

Whatever pub you pick to do that in they'd be delighted! A bonanza at the till.
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 18, 2024, 12:58:17 am
Have you ever considered that the obstacle in all this is legal?

TAW are pretty obvious in their distain for City. Its widely spoken about.

Engaging in the 115 is potentially more hassle than its worth from a legal perspective

Mate, any time I say anything, you're on here immediately like TAW police.

No one even needs to say 115, though that's literally a fact that they have 115 charges pending and it does get mentioned, so that itself isn't a legal issue. I don't see how saying that the success isn't built organically, but is instead the result of money pumped in by state ownership and sponsorship is legally difficult? You merely need to say it's all artificial to make the point.

People just forget the core central issue too much of the time and instead focus on other issues like how you need to be perfect and how their style of play is boring or how there's no jeopardy. These are issues in terms of entertainment value of a title race, but none of them are issues for why nobody respects or cares about Man City winning.

The centre of all of it is that none of it is real. That's the beginning and end of it. There's no way that can't be said on a podcast in a discussion about why people don't credit or respect City's "achievements".
Quote from: Dench57 on May 17, 2024, 10:49:31 pm
Hah yeah, when he went on that long spiel I was thinking to myself how it was completely missing the point. Think everyone in the room with him felt the same  ;D

To be fair, I've actually heard him say on shows before that he doesn't count City as anything real, so he clearly understands that. I just thought the chat yesterday got into the weeds about other things that are very much secondary.
Quote from: decosabute on May 18, 2024, 08:21:39 am
Mate, any time I say anything, you're on here immediately like TAW police.

No one even needs to say 115, though that's literally a fact that they have 115 charges pending and it does get mentioned, so that itself isn't a legal issue. I don't see how saying that the success isn't built organically, but is instead the result of money pumped in by state ownership and sponsorship is legally difficult? You merely need to say it's all artificial to make the point.

People just forget the core central issue too much of the time and instead focus on other issues like how you need to be perfect and how their style of play is boring or how there's no jeopardy. These are issues in terms of entertainment value of a title race, but none of them are issues for why nobody respects or cares about Man City winning.

The centre of all of it is that none of it is real. That's the beginning and end of it. There's no way that can't be said on a podcast in a discussion about why people don't credit or respect City's "achievements".
The whole essence of the discussion on the Friday Show was that it doesnt count. Its inauthentic success. City winning isnt equivalent to other teams winning. Distain for City is very evident.
Quote from: 77kop05 on May 18, 2024, 03:56:13 am
Whatever pub you pick to do that in they'd be delighted! A bonanza at the till.

Get Guttman on it. A live Friday Show in the back of the Vines.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 17, 2024, 09:28:35 am
I'm not mentally stable enough for that right now.

I cried during an episode of Friday Night Dinner the other week.

I'm on stomach meds that make me a bit emotionally weird, and I found myself getting teary at the thought of Klopp joining Instagram so he could keep in touch with us all. Not ready for the interview yet.
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 18, 2024, 12:03:19 pm
The whole essence of the discussion on the Friday Show was that it doesnt count. Its inauthentic success. City winning isnt equivalent to other teams winning. Distain for City is very evident.

Was talking to an Arsenal fan at work about wanting both teams in the FA Cup to lose, and he said that he wants City to win it "because nobody really cares", and it's nice to know that's not just something Liverpool fans feel because of the close-run last few yrars.
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 18, 2024, 12:03:19 pm
The whole essence of the discussion on the Friday Show was that it doesnt count. Its inauthentic success. City winning isnt equivalent to other teams winning. Distain for City is very evident.

Except no one actually said that. That's my whole point. There was musing over why people don't care (even though the answer is obvious), and everyone kept talking about perfection and lack of jeopardy and boring style of play. As though City's credibility/apathy  problem is that they're simply too good.

I mean, sure, if they were more flawed, it wouldn't all feel so utterly hopeless, but it wouldn't change anything in terms of the respect they get from outside.

Nobody meant it in any bad way, and I think everyone in the discussion knows all this instinctively. But when people don't simply address the elephant in the room head on, it bothers me because no one should ever lose sight of the fact that everything is artificial. Man City/Abu Dhabi have their own PR machine to tell us how they're legit and have earned it all. In my opinion, an LFC based podcast should be absolutely laying out in no uncertain terms that the opposite is true.

To be fair, in general I feel that TAW has been better and more forthright about this lately, but we're literally living in an era where cheats are hoovering up the title every season and have completely distorted the competitive landscape, so the point cannot be hammered enough.
Kav on the pink. Bloody hell good stuff. Hes so eloquent. The voice of the Kop  :wellin :scarf :champ
