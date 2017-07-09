I'm still not sure of the rationale behind splitting pre-match into two shows (Pre-Match Warmup and Press Conference Extra) - you often hear the same discussion twice and the PMWU often exists in a 'we don't know as Klopp hasn't done his presser yet' world. I find myself just skipping PMWU some weeks as I'll listen to them Friday night or Saturday morning and it's a bit obsolete. If Liverpool are also featured on the Friday Show, it's sometimes the same chat 3 times.



Perhaps it's just that they tend to come out Friday afternoon, maybe doing one Thursday and one Friday (or PCE Saturday morning if it's a later/Sunday/Monday game) would give some more scope for different chats.



Also, is The Weekend dead now? Used to really enjoy it as a mini Overview-style show not focussing purely on the 90 minutes.