@TAW
I think you guys are missing a trick with your YouTube memberships by only offering what is essentially the video tier. Why are you not offering all 3 tiers? (Audio, Video, Audio & Video), there are plenty of people who only listen to podcasts on YouTube. It doesn't need to have an accompanying video, just slap a background on it and you're done (I.e.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwN_TYy55Y8
).
Taking that a step further, you could quite easily link YouTube members to TAW memberships - so anyone paying through YouTube can still get pods via whatever podcast app they use. I.e. your signup page would look like this:
You can then use YouTube's API to pull the usernames of your YouTube members and cross reference that with TAW accounts and update the subscription status accordingly. Have that run twice a day and it'll be relatively seemless. Note that obviously this only works one way (YouTube > TAW) but I think that's fine here.
Sounds complicated but it's not too
bad. I know YouTube take a 30% cut but I'd happily pay more to go through there as I'm a lot more likely to watch the videos.