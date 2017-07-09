TAW has a lot of good shows but it remains a weird gap that they dont have a proper post match show

Most fan channels / outlets go big on this and have pretty in depth shows or discussions post match and Id guess its when a lot of fans want content and reaction



Last nights was odd - not sure why Mo Stewart is hosting shows but phoning it in for 10 minutes.. telling your subscribers you dont want to be there and then ending it asap with no proper discussion other than sad vibes wasnt great



Late to this and I'm not sure I agree about TAW not having a "proper post match show" - in terms of quantity they have the PMP for video and the Pink for audio immediately after the match. Then for more in-depth analysis they have the main show + the review within 24hrs usually. Would be interested to see which fan outlets you're talking about Jack when you say "most" go big on in-depth reaction immediately after games compared to TAW. Genuine question because I rarely listen to immediate reaction stuff outside of TAW.I will say that for me Clive, the immediate reaction shows (Pink and Post Match Pint) just don't really do it for me anymore. They've lost the magic, both by diluting it into two shows but more importantly, the absence of high-quality contributors to those shows. In terms of hosts, I love Gibbo but he can't bring the same energy as Neil used to on the Pink. Gibbo has noticeably cut back on the ale for the Pink though which I'm thankful for, there was a period where he was clearly 8 pints deep and slurring his way through every show.It's mainly the contributors though. I long for the days of post-match shows with Neil, Ben Johnno, Paul Senior, Gutmann, Adam Melia etc. That triumphant or cathartic energy just isn't there anymore.