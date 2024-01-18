« previous next »
Offline lamonti

« Reply #28840 on: January 18, 2024, 10:44:22 am »
Quote from: Cheshire_Cat on January 18, 2024, 10:34:20 am
Neil Atkinson is the best sports journalist in this country. I've said it to his face, and I'll say it to anyone & everyone.

I think I agree. He's absolutely brilliant.
Offline DangerScouse

« Reply #28841 on: January 18, 2024, 05:00:35 pm »
Even Gary Neville knows it!
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #28842 on: January 19, 2024, 11:08:28 am »
Just listening to the Pre Match Warm Up. At least we know who to blame for Mos injury now
Offline redgriffin73

« Reply #28843 on: January 19, 2024, 11:19:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 19, 2024, 11:08:28 am
Just listening to the Pre Match Warm Up. At least we know who to blame for Mos injury now

Ha, I thought the same listening to it, talk about putting the mockers on ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline craiglfc7

« Reply #28844 on: January 20, 2024, 09:19:28 am »
Quote from: misscowred on January 15, 2024, 03:43:09 pm
anyone know where they record after the matches?

Yep it's the Glenbuck - defo call in and say hello.
Offline Dougle

« Reply #28845 on: January 20, 2024, 06:49:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on January 17, 2024, 12:48:54 pm
The email today from Neil about Profit & Sustainability is a brilliant read. And the Miguel Delaney article he referenced was just as good.

Late to comment but it's only right I do. Superb.
Online kavah

« Reply #28846 on: January 21, 2024, 10:16:37 pm »
THERES a wind that blows in from the North

Treat yourselves with your cuppa today, Neil's writing is lovely

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/01/writing-bournemouth-0-liverpool-4-review/
Offline Libertine

« Reply #28847 on: January 21, 2024, 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: kavah on January 21, 2024, 10:16:37 pm
THERES a wind that blows in from the North

Treat yourselves with your cuppa today, Neil's writing is lovely

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/01/writing-bournemouth-0-liverpool-4-review/

Brilliant. Love that song.
Online kavah

« Reply #28848 on: January 22, 2024, 12:33:49 am »
And Happy Birthday big man  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Offline Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #28849 on: January 22, 2024, 10:54:38 am »
Dawn French born in Caergybi, didnt know that

Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #28850 on: January 22, 2024, 11:00:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 22, 2024, 10:54:38 am
Dawn French born in Caergybi, didnt know that



I did t even know she was Russian.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #28851 on: January 22, 2024, 11:02:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 22, 2024, 11:00:33 am
I did t even know she was Russian.

 ;D

Div
Offline bradders1011

« Reply #28852 on: January 22, 2024, 11:09:11 am »


We're not in a title race, we are the title race.
Offline Skrtelonparole

« Reply #28853 on: January 22, 2024, 11:28:30 am »
Neil is the business. While I enjoy Gutmans transfers (Congrats on becoming grandfather!), Mo, Gibbo, Paul Cope and everyone else on these shows, Neil really is the business. I've subscribed sine they started and i love being in on the journey with these lads.
Cheers TAW - love what you guys do.
Offline Ratboy3G

« Reply #28854 on: January 22, 2024, 10:37:22 pm »
Quote from: misscowred on January 15, 2024, 04:08:33 pm
cheers! heading to anfield for the first time in a couple weeks, would love to catch em

Enjoy your first visit 🚩🚩🚩
Offline kaesarsosei

« Reply #28855 on: January 23, 2024, 12:20:59 pm »
I've been a listener to TAW for as long as they have been going, and its the only Liverpool or indeed football podcast I listen to - its simply the best out there and their Friday show which covers more than just Liverpool deserves to be on 5-Live as much as anything the BBC does.

But I do feel like I need to mention that this weeks podcast opens with almost exactly 7 minutes of ads. Now I know they have to pay the bills, and I have never begrudged any podcast their ad time, but this to me is egregious. Its not like I'm going to stop listening or anything, but I think 2-3 mins of ads to open a podcast is more than enough.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #28856 on: January 23, 2024, 12:29:21 pm »
I dont agree with everything they do, but adverts are harmless, and I think they have stated they try to pick ethical sponsors.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #28857 on: January 23, 2024, 12:39:29 pm »
My favourite part about TAW adverts is the amazing juxtaposition of...

..Greenking pubs - avoid streaming, enjoy footy...
...NordVPN, if you want hassle free streaming...

;D
Offline redgriffin73

« Reply #28858 on: January 23, 2024, 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 23, 2024, 12:20:59 pm
I've been a listener to TAW for as long as they have been going, and its the only Liverpool or indeed football podcast I listen to - its simply the best out there and their Friday show which covers more than just Liverpool deserves to be on 5-Live as much as anything the BBC does.

But I do feel like I need to mention that this weeks podcast opens with almost exactly 7 minutes of ads. Now I know they have to pay the bills, and I have never begrudged any podcast their ad time, but this to me is egregious. Its not like I'm going to stop listening or anything, but I think 2-3 mins of ads to open a podcast is more than enough.

I've started skipping a few minutes as soon as the Greene King stuff kicks in, much like I do with any ads on YT etc. I understand why they have to have them but I just want to get straight to the footie chat!
Offline redgriffin73

« Reply #28859 on: January 23, 2024, 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January 23, 2024, 12:39:29 pm
My favourite part about TAW adverts is the amazing juxtaposition of...

..Greenking pubs - avoid streaming, enjoy footy...
...NordVPN, if you want hassle free streaming...

;D

;D
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #28860 on: January 23, 2024, 01:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January 23, 2024, 12:39:29 pm
My favourite part about TAW adverts is the amazing juxtaposition of...

..Greenking pubs - avoid streaming, enjoy footy...
...NordVPN, if you want hassle free streaming...

;D

I noticed that but two separate shows with different ads arent they? And I think they only have them on the free shows? All other podcasts have them, just a necessary evil (obviously not that bad!) to help everything go out as we want.
Offline Zlen

« Reply #28861 on: January 23, 2024, 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2024, 01:50:47 pm
I noticed that but two separate shows with different ads arent they? And I think they only have them on the free shows? All other podcasts have them, just a necessary evil (obviously not that bad!) to help everything go out as we want.

They do some adverts on paid podcasts as well.
I don't really mind honestly, as long as TAW folks get to run their business and produce content it's fine.
Also they aren't advartising any horrible companies and they do it within reason and tastefully, often offering discounts and so on.

So all fine by me.

Offline Don Vito Corleone

« Reply #28862 on: January 25, 2024, 09:02:02 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 23, 2024, 01:50:47 pm
I noticed that but two separate shows with different ads arent they? And I think they only have them on the free shows? All other podcasts have them, just a necessary evil (obviously not that bad!) to help everything go out as we want.

Yeah, only on the free shows, and on the paid feed the ads are only direct parternship agreements we have like Greene King etc, you dont get the dynamic ads that are put in the free feed
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #28863 on: January 25, 2024, 11:30:15 am »
Quote from: Don Vito Corleone on January 25, 2024, 09:02:02 am
Yeah, only on the free shows, and on the paid feed the ads are only direct parternship agreements we have like Greene King etc, you dont get the dynamic ads that are put in the free feed

Cheers Andy.

And weirdly, youve just been posted on my work football WhatsApp by a Bristol City fan for that Eric Dier accent appreciation tweet. :D
Offline mattyyt

« Reply #28864 on: Yesterday at 02:40:36 pm »
Just read Neils email with tears in my eyes, that man always finds the words. Think Ill need a dark room and a pint to listen to any of the upcoming content.

Its days like this where you really appreciate having something like TAW and all the people involved with it.
Offline bradders1011

« Reply #28865 on: Yesterday at 02:42:39 pm »
Yeah Neil's email has removed some of the numbness and brought out the emotion, welled up at the end.
Offline ScottishKopite

« Reply #28866 on: Yesterday at 02:46:23 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 02:40:36 pm
Just read Neils email with tears in my eyes, that man always finds the words. Think Ill need a dark room and a pint to listen to any of the upcoming content.

Its days like this where you really appreciate having something like TAW and all the people involved with it.

The reaction special was pretty raw not got round to reading the email myself yet.
Offline Kashinoda

« Reply #28867 on: Today at 04:03:31 am »
5 podcasts and a 80 minute YouTube live.

Simply phenomenal output in an emotionally draining day, it's helped me no end.
