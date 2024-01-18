I've been a listener to TAW for as long as they have been going, and its the only Liverpool or indeed football podcast I listen to - its simply the best out there and their Friday show which covers more than just Liverpool deserves to be on 5-Live as much as anything the BBC does.



But I do feel like I need to mention that this weeks podcast opens with almost exactly 7 minutes of ads. Now I know they have to pay the bills, and I have never begrudged any podcast their ad time, but this to me is egregious. Its not like I'm going to stop listening or anything, but I think 2-3 mins of ads to open a podcast is more than enough.