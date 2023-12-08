Kids are overrated. I could probably cut down my backlog of video games in half and watch everything on my watchist by spring without the fuckers. The social pressure of keeping them alive is horrible.
Enjoying the dip into the full repertoire but there's nowhere near enough hours in the week for me to keep up and that's with the Aussie Rules on its summer break! I'm already dozens of episode behind on The Rest is History... how do you people keep up with all this podcast content? Are you able to listen while working? If I'm not giving it close to 100% attention then it's a waste of time... I can pod while driving but that's about it. Anyway, thanks for the early Chrissy gift. Always nice to get another Gutter.
