Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
December 8, 2023, 09:52:39 pm
Same for me, dog walks, walks to shop/gym, commute sometimes. I never listen to everything, but 3-4 shows a week is still more than worth it.
GreatEx

Re: The Anfield Wrap
December 8, 2023, 10:15:04 pm
Commute is the big pod window for me... 45-60 minutes each way, but still only 3 days a week. I used to walk at lunchtime but been so overloaded at work I haven't done that for a while. Let's face it, I'm going to have to stick the kids in an orphanage.
Zlen

Re: The Anfield Wrap
December 9, 2023, 07:21:07 am
Kids are overrated. I could probably cut down my backlog of video games in half and watch everything on my watchist by spring without the fuckers.

The social pressure of keeping them alive is horrible.
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
December 9, 2023, 07:59:51 am
Quote from: Zlen on December  9, 2023, 07:21:07 am
Claire.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
December 9, 2023, 09:59:05 am
How come theres no tiered pricing on the Patreon? Id only want audio which is £7 or something on the website but theres only one tier on patreon which seems to be all the things maybe, unless anyone knows if you can do the website one and get a feed link for pocketcasts - Im immovable from using that app because I cant bear not being able to switch devices and keep everything in sync.
dai_bonehead

Re: The Anfield Wrap
December 9, 2023, 12:12:32 pm
That has made me chuckle.I feel you, mate. I have two kids - one autisic and the other challenging. I know we're supposed to be selfless as parenets in this modern day but sometimes I wonder if my Dad's way of always being elsewhere wasn't always a bad tactic.
MD1990

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 09:28:39 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaJGa6YSYe0

Brillant review of the Palace game. The free pod after each league is brillant
grinchgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:45:46 pm
I'm the same, I tend to listen while driving but can't when I'm working. I have loads of the history ones and What Football means To Me to catch up on, and even a load of random old AFQs are still sitting in my downloads! And that's just audio - thank God I don't subscribe to video as well!
grinchgriffin73

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 12:46:35 pm
