« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 3147111 times)

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28720 on: November 26, 2023, 10:04:02 pm »
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28721 on: November 26, 2023, 10:16:18 pm »
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAW

Was that his first show back?
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,663
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28722 on: November 26, 2023, 10:34:34 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on November 26, 2023, 10:16:18 pm
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAW

Was that his first show back?

Yeah, was a nice surprise.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,975
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28723 on: November 26, 2023, 11:27:40 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on November 26, 2023, 10:04:02 pm
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.

If he's involved in the running of that forum then he's an utter c*nt. Absolutely vile cesspit, all sorts tolerated.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28724 on: November 27, 2023, 12:17:00 am »
Quote from: courty61 on November 26, 2023, 10:16:18 pm
Boss to hear Robbo back on TAW

Was that his first show back?

Robbo calls out Citys blatant cheating less than 2 minutes in. God his authenticity and sharp analysis is a massive loss to TAW, but good luck to him on TLC.
Logged

Offline The Lord Admiral

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28725 on: November 27, 2023, 07:47:42 am »
Great to have him back.

Now we need an extended Christmas special talking reds with Craig chatting absolute wham.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28726 on: November 27, 2023, 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: The Lord Admiral on November 27, 2023, 07:47:42 am
Great to have him back.

Now we need an extended Christmas special talking reds with Craig chatting absolute wham.

 loved Gareth and Craig on Talking reds.  Peak TAW

Craig should be in front of the camera a lot more
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,528
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28727 on: November 27, 2023, 10:26:20 am »
Quote from: ljycb on November 26, 2023, 10:04:02 pm
David Mooney is sound. Always enjoy his contributions. If anyone from TAW is reading this, ignore the usual cry arses on here and keep getting him on, because some of the alternatives when it comes to that club are far worse.
He does seem a good guy who has found himself supporting a rotten club. Not his fault. He didnt invite it. Hes not directly responsible.

I guess his platform would be well-served if he took a less nebulous stance on the cheating.
Logged

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28728 on: November 27, 2023, 01:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on November 27, 2023, 12:17:00 am
Robbo calls out Citys blatant cheating less than 2 minutes in. God his authenticity and sharp analysis is a massive loss to TAW, but good luck to him on TLC.

Loved it! Was great to hear Robbo back on TAW.
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • He drinks sangria
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28729 on: November 27, 2023, 09:17:50 pm »
To echo what the others are saying, boss to hear Robbo back on TAW. Hope theyre able to book him more often, hes been a massive miss for me.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,331
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28730 on: November 27, 2023, 10:53:41 pm »
Echo some of the others, great to have Robbo back and hopefully it's a regular thing.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,206
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28731 on: November 28, 2023, 06:39:10 am »
Always loved Robbos one sentence quick cuts to the heart of the matter. Really miss him on TAW. Hope hes back for more shows.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28732 on: November 28, 2023, 07:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 27, 2023, 09:31:36 am
loved Gareth and Craig on Talking reds.  Peak TAW

Craig should be in front of the camera a lot more

Yup, class segment and was a regular part of many Reds' day! Probably won't be back but as you said, peak TAW.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28733 on: November 28, 2023, 07:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on November 28, 2023, 06:39:10 am
Always loved Robbos one sentence quick cuts to the heart of the matter. Really miss him on TAW. Hope hes back for more shows.

Yep.

The Late Challenge with him and Paul Cope is excellent as well, worth a watch if youre not already
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,528
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28734 on: November 29, 2023, 11:41:41 am »
Excellent pod with Ken Early exploring the cultural malaise around distrust in footballs governance along with a sensible chat about Citys cheating and potential ability to side step a severe punishment. I look forward to reading about how TAW apparently dont suitably address the issues that are, in fact , raised regularly in these long-form interviews with high-calibre journalists.
« Last Edit: November 29, 2023, 01:27:03 pm by Fitzy. »
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28735 on: November 29, 2023, 10:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 29, 2023, 11:41:41 am
Excellent pod with Ken Early exploring the cultural malaise around distrust in footballs governance along with a sensible chat about Citys cheating and potential ability to side step a severe punishment. I look forward to reading about how TAW apparently dont suitably address the issues that are, in fact , raised regularly in these long-form interviews with high-calibre journalists.

You need look forward no more!

These long form discussions are excellent and welcome, but regrettably they are not accompanied by sustained highlighting of cheating each game week, including in  engagements with rival supporters. In fact, they somehow come across as corralling the issue so it doesn't have to be constantly raised which IMHO, it does. But I know I'm pissing in the wind...   
« Last Edit: November 29, 2023, 10:34:32 pm by Big Bamber »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,528
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28736 on: November 30, 2023, 12:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on November 29, 2023, 10:31:38 pm
You need look forward no more!

These long form discussions are excellent and welcome, but regrettably they are not accompanied by sustained highlighting of cheating each game week, including in  engagements with rival supporters. In fact, they somehow come across as corralling the issue so it doesn't have to be constantly raised which IMHO, it does. But I know I'm pissing in the wind...   
The Coach Home / Friday Show content is, in the main, football chat - looking at a team's prospects, with rival fans offering perspectives on form, players, tactics etc. It is - first and foremost - entertainment and a fan channel. I know this annoys some folk, but it wouldn't work as an enterprise if they got fans on to grill them about ownership, malpractice etc. Gibbo asked Dave Mooney about it last week and it was answered. As a City fan he gave a compromised answer that didn't really satisfy me as a listener, but it did shine a light on how fans will stretch the truth to accommodate their own fandom and love of their club, which is, in itself, an interesting insight.

We then have a neutral observer (Early) on a separate show and we have a more thorough analysis of the situation with City. This - to me - is a better use of time to get to the heart of the City-style cheating than with a partisan observer who is best used as someone who can talk about formations and the like rather than the darkness of the club they love.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28737 on: November 30, 2023, 12:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on November 29, 2023, 10:31:38 pm
You need look forward no more!

These long form discussions are excellent and welcome, but regrettably they are not accompanied by sustained highlighting of cheating each game week, including in  engagements with rival supporters. In fact, they somehow come across as corralling the issue so it doesn't have to be constantly raised which IMHO, it does. But I know I'm pissing in the wind...   

Every week? Fucking hell that would become tiresome.

I'm not sure what's gained by Liverpool fans on a podcast to Liverpool fans calling out cheating/sports washing.

We all know they are doing it. Have a go at Martin Samuel or Gary Neville but to hear TAW telling us City are cheating is akin to Taking gloves and a hat on a journey to the Sun.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,994
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28738 on: November 30, 2023, 01:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 29, 2023, 11:41:41 am
Excellent pod with Ken Early exploring the cultural malaise around distrust in footballs governance along with a sensible chat about Citys cheating and potential ability to side step a severe punishment. I look forward to reading about how TAW apparently dont suitably address the issues that are, in fact , raised regularly in these long-form interviews with high-calibre journalists.

I would have to respectfully disagree with you over the City talk, I find it absolutely depressing how some people would rather do anything other than find out the truth of what has actually gone on. At the end of the day the clubs have a set of rules that they have promised to abide by, therefore if someone doesn't keep their word there needs to be an investigation otherwise football is pointless as a sport.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28739 on: November 30, 2023, 10:44:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November 30, 2023, 12:50:20 pm
Every week? Fucking hell that would become tiresome.

I'm not sure what's gained by Liverpool fans on a podcast to Liverpool fans calling out cheating/sports washing.

We all know they are doing it. Have a go at Martin Samuel or Gary Neville but to hear TAW telling us City are cheating is akin to Taking gloves and a hat on a journey to the Sun.

An argument used by some in the case of racism, homophobia, and tragedy chanting in football.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,528
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28740 on: November 30, 2023, 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on November 30, 2023, 10:44:05 pm
An argument used by some in the case of racism, homophobia, and tragedy chanting in football.
But youre essentially holding TAW up as the arbiter of morality; if they dont mention Citys bad behaviour on a weekly basis then they are not holding the industry to account. Its obviously unreasonable.

Weve entered a universe where a self-made fan media outlet are being held accountable for not meeting the needs and expectations of listeners for the lack of ferocity and regularity with which they admonish the ownership of a football club of which they have absolutely no agency nor responsibility.

I dont think thats fair.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28741 on: November 30, 2023, 11:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 30, 2023, 10:51:52 pm
But youre essentially holding TAW up as the arbiter of morality; if they dont mention Citys bad behaviour on a weekly basis then they are not holding the industry to account. Its obviously unreasonable.

Weve entered a universe where a self-made fan media outlet are being held accountable for not meeting the needs and expectations of listeners for the lack of ferocity and regularity with which they admonish the ownership of a football club of which they have absolutely no agency nor responsibility.

I dont think thats fair.

No need to arbitrate.
No need to hold an industry to account.
No need for ferocity.
No need for agency.
No need to feel responsible.
Just a few words. Make it repeatedly clear that we know that each week we are competing against a cheat, and the competition is rigged. Other pods do it.

EDIT: Goddammit Ive been sucked back into this. Forget it! 😆
« Last Edit: November 30, 2023, 11:56:18 pm by Big Bamber »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28742 on: Yesterday at 06:14:32 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on November 30, 2023, 10:44:05 pm
An argument used by some in the case of racism, homophobia, and tragedy chanting in football.

Have a word with yourself.
Logged

Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28743 on: Yesterday at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:14:32 am
Have a word with yourself.

Ooooh! A desperate ad hominem reply. Must have stung!
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28744 on: Today at 12:25:33 am »
Neil doesn't need to apologise for the Friday Show of two halves - I actually prefer that setup, where the chat is refreshed with new voices halfway through.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Up
« previous next »
 