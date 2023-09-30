« previous next »
TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2023, 10:20:37 pm
Nail this up in the dressing room.

They had to send a set of circumstances from Mars to beat us, you know. Red card. Own goal. Another red card. Mad ref. Decision that has to be apologised for by the worst crowd of pricks outside of the political party gathering in sunny Manchester this week and what do you.

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1369407


What a fucking piece of writing this is. Neil is wasted on the likes of me, he really is. 
gazzalfc

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2023, 10:22:31 pm
Always trust Neil to make everyone feel better
TepidT2O

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2023, 10:24:44 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 30, 2023, 10:22:31 pm
Always trust Neil to make everyone feel better
He knocks out a fucking masterpiece in 20 minutes that I couldnt do given 48 hours and a dose of laudanum.

I felt a wee bit down, I read that and Im ready to get on the pitch at Brighton myself and twat the ref

Neil, you are one of a kind.

Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2023, 10:29:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2023, 10:24:44 pm
He knocks out a fucking masterpiece in 20 minutes that I couldnt do given 48 hours and a dose of laudanum.

I felt a wee bit down, I read that and Im ready to get on the pitch at Brighton myself and twat the ref

Neil, you are one of a kind.



Likely does it in a pub, half cut and huddled over a laptop too :lmao

What a talent.
the 92A

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2023, 10:47:51 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 30, 2023, 10:22:31 pm
Always trust Neil to make everyone feel better
Great piece of writing. Strangely I don't feel down after that. We're going win the league this year. That game convinced me. City are tired and have played no one, Arsenal and Spurs are decent but they're not in our class, today once we worked them out today we were flying, they're good, impressed at first but there is no one to fear in this league and now we're against the world again, Nunez got it the away end got it, happy days around the corner.


Only came on to ask, is there a way I can watch the videos on YouTube without casting from my phone. Got a full subscription but not Johnny technical and wondering wether I've missed something
BobPaisley3

Re: The Anfield Wrap
September 30, 2023, 11:22:35 pm
Quote from: the 92A on September 30, 2023, 10:47:51 pm
Great piece of writing. Strangely I don't feel down after that. We're going win the league this year. That game convinced me. City are tired and have played no one, Arsenal and Spurs are decent but they're not in our class, today once we worked them out today we were flying, they're good, impressed at first but there is no one to fear in this league and now we're against the world again, Nunez got it the away end got it, happy days around the corner.


Only came on to ask, is there a way I can watch the videos on YouTube without casting from my phone. Got a full subscription but not Johnny technical and wondering wether I've missed something
Today proved why we will win the league, and why we wont. The wont bit is unfortunately out of our hands.
Avens

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2023, 09:02:32 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 30, 2023, 10:20:37 pm
Nail this up in the dressing room.

https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1369407


What a fucking piece of writing this is. Neil is wasted on the likes of me, he really is.

Stunning that. I knew Neil would help me move on  ;D
Kashinoda

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2023, 05:02:31 pm
I like Sean Rogers but talking complete rubbish on The Review.

Says he's disappointed Nunez doesn't start and cites that we would have been 1-0 up with him on the pitch, and that Gakpo would in-turn not got his injury due to the domino effect.

If he's picked up a knock and isn't match fit, you don't risk him. We have 5 forwards, we can use them. Also, we do go 1-0 up - it's literally been the talking point of the match.

jillcwhomever

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2023, 06:52:11 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on October  1, 2023, 05:02:31 pm
I like Sean Rogers but talking complete rubbish on The Review.

Says he's disappointed Nunez doesn't start and cites that we would have been 1-0 up with him on the pitch, and that Gakpo would in-turn not got his injury due to the domino effect.

If he's picked up a knock and isn't match fit, you don't risk him. We have 5 forwards, we can use them. Also, we do go 1-0 up - it's literally been the talking point of the match.

Perhaps he didn't hear Klopp's explanation of why he wasn't playing?
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 1, 2023, 07:18:12 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on September 30, 2023, 10:22:31 pm
Always trust Neil to make everyone feel better

Yeah it was a great piece of writing. Not for the first time recently either.
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2023, 11:44:07 am
At times like this, it can be really difficult liking football and reminding myself what the point is.

As a red living in Birmingham it's increasingly fucking terrible. The content has helped hugely. As ever I think Atko could talk me into scrapping with my Gran.

Let's fucking win this league. Up the reds
cheesyleps

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2023, 02:48:23 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  2, 2023, 11:44:07 am
At times like this, it can be really difficult liking football and reminding myself what the point is.

As a red living in Birmingham it's increasingly fucking terrible. The content has helped hugely. As ever I think Atko could talk me into scrapping with my Gran.

Let's fucking win this league. Up the reds

At the risk of sounding like a fawning fanboy, I've never met the man, but I love him. I consume a LOT of sports media, and there is not a single person I enjoy listening to more.

I appreciate things change (especially as the old format was likely a scheduling and administrative nightmare to put together) but the loss of the old Friday show format grieves me. An Atko Friday show was usually the highlight of my week.
Raaphael

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2023, 03:51:13 pm
The last TAW with Atkinson, Gutmann, Jones and Nolan is brilliant.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 2, 2023, 10:17:10 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on October  2, 2023, 03:51:13 pm
The last TAW with Atkinson, Gutmann, Jones and Nolan is brilliant.

It was a very good listen, as I knew it would be with that lineup. Since Saturday, Neil in particular has been superb on the Review, the free show and in writing.

Did find it strange though, that the UAE stuff was brought up only in the context of travel time/prep time/jetlag etc. Not the fact that the same fellas who own Man City are seemingly allowed to pay refs a fortune to moonlight over there. To me, that's absolutely massive red alarm bells clearly suggesting conflict of interest, but I guess there are concerns about what can be said or suggested legally. I can understand it's murky territory to get into, but to me that's the bit that's most suggesting "absolute fucking corruption" in all this.
tmsneil

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 3, 2023, 01:47:10 pm
Quote from: decosabute on October  2, 2023, 10:17:10 pm
It was a very good listen, as I knew it would be with that lineup. Since Saturday, Neil in particular has been superb on the Review, the free show and in writing.

Did find it strange though, that the UAE stuff was brought up only in the context of travel time/prep time/jetlag etc. Not the fact that the same fellas who own Man City are seemingly allowed to pay refs a fortune to moonlight over there. To me, that's absolutely massive red alarm bells clearly suggesting conflict of interest, but I guess there are concerns about what can be said or suggested legally. I can understand it's murky territory to get into, but to me that's the bit that's most suggesting "absolute fucking corruption" in all this.
No concerns were voiced before or after legally and it came up on Weekend. At 11am people said whatever they wanted to say.
decosabute

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 3, 2023, 02:25:27 pm
Quote from: tmsneil on October  3, 2023, 01:47:10 pm
No concerns were voiced before or after legally and it came up on Weekend. At 11am people said whatever they wanted to say.

Was coming on here anyway to say that I thought the Weekend dealt with it extremely well too, and definitely didn't shy away from the subject. Well done to all involved.

Not that anyone was saying anything massively incorrect, but one small point on the conflict of interest part - Dubai isn't some completely separate place to Abu Dhabi. They're both part of UAE and share the same league, which, incidentally is sponsored by Abu Dhabi oil. The ruler of Dubai is Sheikh Mohamed, who is also the prime minister of UAE. Sheikh Mohamed's kid brother is Sheikh Mansour, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and owner of Man City. Like I said, not that anyone was being stupid on the show (and it was a really good listen), but I just think it's important to say that reffing in UAE - anywhere in UAE - means you're effectively being paid by the same family who own Man City. That is, to me, a massive conflict of interest, and a clear connection to owners of the club who see us as their biggest rivals. It's not a tenuous connection, it's a clear one.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 3, 2023, 03:29:18 pm
When referring to that Villa v Sheffield United game where the goal line technology failed, it didnt send Sheff Utd down.  Villa stayed up at the expense of Bournemouth.

I know it doesnt take away from the point of the argument but it was referred to on two different shows and I get irrationally annoyed by it.  I realise I'm probably the weird one here though  ;D
PaulD

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 5, 2023, 09:08:39 am


really good Jarell programme - thanks
red_Mark1980

Re: The Anfield Wrap
October 5, 2023, 09:10:43 am
Neil,

I obviously can't speak for Ste Purse. But there's no apology necessary in my eyes.

Letting Ste tell the story, and asking the questions anyone of us would was handled in a way that should make "journalists" take a look at themselves.

Superb
gazzalfc

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Firstly hire Clive full time. A great addition alongside Harriet

Nice pieces on Anthony Nolan (sign up. It will save lives) and gambling advertising. Totally agree with Clive that gambling advertising should not belong on platforms like radio and podcasts (*cough* Redsbet *cough)
koptommy93

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Yesterday at 06:19:55 pm
Free pod was great. I don't particularly get the matchday diary thing, it's posted after the game for obviously reasons but it's mostly people talking about how they think the match is gunna go which feels redundant.
kavah

Re: The Anfield Wrap
Today at 05:03:15 am
Clive Tyldesley is great, thanks for getting him on  :D
