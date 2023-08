Usually like listening to Neil but he's been a tough listen on the Gutter and has worsened the show this summer

He seems irritated every show, and dominates it with his takes to the exclusion of any other guest voices

The knock about fun, speculation and potential criticism of the club that's part of the show all seems to rub him up the wrong way

Hopefully he won't do it in future as he's got endless other outlets on TAW which none of this applies to