My two penneth
The first season review show was an interesting listen with Adam Smiths contribution a particular point of discussion given his positioning on Liverpool Football Club and his contemplative existential musings about the state of the sport in 2023.
Ostensibly, I have no issue about such a stance in terms of how football is now cynically exploited and utilised as a pawn in wider-geopolitical priorities; dictators and despotic princes cleansing their reputations through sporting success and distraction. Modern day fans offering bad faith false equivalency to somehow justify the brutality of the regime that owns their beloved club.
Its difficult to ignore how this direction of travel has not only turned football into a political device but has also fundamentally distorted the notion of competition with the richest clubs now operating with a total absence of risk, nerves and peril that should come with such an endeavour.
However, even with all this pollution and contamination Im still completely drawn to the sport and - more specifically - towards Liverpool Football Club. Not because Ive indulged in some sort of Faustian pact to allow me to continue this godless pursuit - Im not to blame for how football has evolved.
No.
Football grabbed me at the age of five as I was bought my first Panini sticker album in 1985. Ive been a total obsessive ever since. The fact that Murdoch, Oligarchs, Richard Keys, fraudulent Americans and Middle Eastern rulers have all gained from the sport isnt my fault. The fact my commonality with these evil-doers is football isnt my fault. The fact theyve maligned the sport I love beyond all recognition isnt my fault.
Furthermore, its not footballs fault either. Football doesnt exist in a vacuum thats free from global influences. Its simply one of the best vehicles for bastards to pursue their evil ambitions. If football didnt exist it would be the next best thing that they dug into.
Football isnt to blame for this stuff. Humans are to blame for this stuff. Football - at its core and at its best - is still the absolute mustard. Never forget this.
When Liverpool win it still feels lovely. The warm glow of three points is a thing of awe and wonder. Never gets old. Thats because it sits deep beneath the surface. Its within you and is an extension of your identity - as daft as that may well be. Im in no position to walk away from such a fundamental essence of who Ive become after 40+ years.