Is it just me, or was there no show since the Pink on Sunday? - not getting anything in my feed (Podcast Addict for Android).
Quote from: decosabute on May 30, 2023, 07:30:06 am
Is it just me, or was there no show since the Pink on Sunday? - not getting anything in my feed (Podcast Addict for Android).
Nothing on the anniversary of Heysel. Theyre back today.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 30, 2023, 07:49:22 am
Nothing on the anniversary of Heysel. Theyre back today.

Ah, sorry. Didn't realise.
Quote from: Dench57 on May 26, 2023, 04:38:06 pm
Rafa pod was superb. Love the way Docking speaks about that era, his passion really comes through on that period especially.

Now PLEASE do one on Hodgson. I know Nevin, Robbo and Ben aren't around much anymore but the Hodge Files were top quality content - would happily listen to some other contributors eviscerating the bloke for an hour or so.

It was good BUT I had one major gripe.

The lads kept getting years/dates/fixtures mixed up.

Neil said that he loved that equaliser by Mellor v Arsenal. It was the winner.

Surely it can't be that hard for someone to print out the seasons results from wiki for each season for reference.

Dunno, maybe I'm being too harsh just think that the little details like that would make it better.
Guttman was fucking hilarious on the gutter today.
Quote from: koptommy93 on June  1, 2023, 10:47:45 pm
Guttman was fucking hilarious on the gutter today.

Hey Mickey!
Quote from: Zlen on June  1, 2023, 11:02:44 pm
Hey Mickey!
:lmao

It gives him such a great platform to talk utter shite its marvellous fun.

Need to know when hes off on his holidays, because thats always when signings happen.
The format of the Season Review shows don't work for me.

Having one person speak at length for 15-20 minutes is a bit of a drain. Especially when there doesn't seem to be any great structure to it - basically feels like rambling at length with a lot of repetition.

Do enjoy the retrospective look at the season just past as there's lots to chew over but the first Review show just released felt like a massive chore unfortunately.
Quote from: koptommy93 on June  1, 2023, 10:47:45 pm
Guttman was fucking hilarious on the gutter today.

Very very very good. And a good chat in general!
I will say that if Gutmann is on a show I`ll always listen to it just because it`s him.

I think he`s essential to TAW. Top tier.
My two penneth

The first season review show was an interesting listen with Adam Smiths contribution a particular point of discussion given his positioning on Liverpool Football Club and his contemplative existential musings about the state of the sport in 2023.

Ostensibly, I have no issue about such a stance in terms of how football is now cynically exploited and utilised as a pawn in wider-geopolitical priorities; dictators and despotic princes cleansing their reputations through sporting success and distraction. Modern day fans offering bad faith false equivalency to somehow justify the brutality of the regime that owns their beloved club.

Its difficult to ignore how this direction of travel has not only turned football into a political device but has also fundamentally distorted the notion of competition with the richest clubs now operating with a total absence of risk, nerves and peril that should come with such an endeavour.

However, even with all this pollution and contamination Im still completely drawn to the sport and - more specifically - towards Liverpool Football Club. Not because Ive indulged in some sort of Faustian pact to allow me to continue this godless pursuit - Im not to blame for how football has evolved.

No.

Football grabbed me at the age of five as I was bought my first Panini sticker album in 1985. Ive been a total obsessive ever since. The fact that Murdoch, Oligarchs, Richard Keys, fraudulent Americans and Middle Eastern rulers have all gained from the sport isnt my fault. The fact my commonality with these evil-doers is football isnt my fault. The fact theyve maligned the sport I love beyond all recognition isnt my fault.

Furthermore, its not footballs fault either. Football doesnt exist in a vacuum thats free from global influences. Its simply one of the best vehicles for bastards to pursue their evil ambitions. If football didnt exist it would be the next best thing that they dug into.

Football isnt to blame for this stuff. Humans are to blame for this stuff. Football - at its core and at its best - is still the absolute mustard. Never forget this.

When Liverpool win it still feels lovely. The warm glow of three points is a thing of awe and wonder. Never gets old. Thats because it sits deep beneath the surface. Its within you and is an extension of your identity - as daft as that may well be. Im in no position to walk away from such a fundamental essence of who Ive become after 40+ years.
Quote from: Fitzy. on June  2, 2023, 09:06:36 pm
My two penneth

The first season review show was an interesting listen with Adam Smiths contribution a particular point of discussion given his positioning on Liverpool Football Club and his contemplative existential musings about the state of the sport in 2023.

Ostensibly, I have no issue about such a stance in terms of how football is now cynically exploited and utilised as a pawn in wider-geopolitical priorities; dictators and despotic princes cleansing their reputations through sporting success and distraction. Modern day fans offering bad faith false equivalency to somehow justify the brutality of the regime that owns their beloved club.

Its difficult to ignore how this direction of travel has not only turned football into a political device but has also fundamentally distorted the notion of competition with the richest clubs now operating with a total absence of risk, nerves and peril that should come with such an endeavour.

However, even with all this pollution and contamination Im still completely drawn to the sport and - more specifically - towards Liverpool Football Club. Not because Ive indulged in some sort of Faustian pact to allow me to continue this godless pursuit - Im not to blame for how football has evolved.

No.

Football grabbed me at the age of five as I was bought my first Panini sticker album in 1985. Ive been a total obsessive ever since. The fact that Murdoch, Oligarchs, Richard Keys, fraudulent Americans and Middle Eastern rulers have all gained from the sport isnt my fault. The fact my commonality with these evil-doers is football isnt my fault. The fact theyve maligned the sport I love beyond all recognition isnt my fault.

Furthermore, its not footballs fault either. Football doesnt exist in a vacuum thats free from global influences. Its simply one of the best vehicles for bastards to pursue their evil ambitions. If football didnt exist it would be the next best thing that they dug into.

Football isnt to blame for this stuff. Humans are to blame for this stuff. Football - at its core and at its best - is still the absolute mustard. Never forget this.

When Liverpool win it still feels lovely. The warm glow of three points is a thing of awe and wonder. Never gets old. Thats because it sits deep beneath the surface. Its within you and is an extension of your identity - as daft as that may well be. Im in no position to walk away from such a fundamental essence of who Ive become after 40+ years.

I agreed a lot with what Adam Smith said.

Ive really little love for current football. I still follow Liverpool and still care but last few years Ive become less attached to it. I probably went 20 odd years of hardly missing a home game. Massive part of my life into my 20s.

My biggest issue with modern football is Manchester City. I grew up watching United win every season. That was easier to take than the recent seasons. Mainly because football seems more unfair in the last few seasons than it has before. Weve won despite that and thats been great but football is a load less fun now than it was in the past.
Quote from: Jookie on June  3, 2023, 11:41:06 am
I agreed a lot with what Adam Smith said.

Ive really little love for current football. I still follow Liverpool and still care but last few years Ive become less attached to it. I probably went 20 odd years of hardly missing a home game. Massive part of my life into my 20s.

My biggest issue with modern football is Manchester City. I grew up watching United win every season. That was easier to take than the recent seasons. Mainly because football seems more unfair in the last few seasons than it has before. Weve won despite that and thats been great but football is a load less fun now than it was in the past.
I hear all that, I really do. But I also think its often just an age thing with many people. Life gets busier with the various trappings of being older so football fails to carry quite the same sparkle it once did. Its not like being young and it being virtually the only thing that makes the world turn.

A dampening enthusiasm is pretty normal and I appreciate Citys unfair prominence adds to the dampening. However, in some ways Citys awfulness actually makes it easier to get over the losses. Citys success leaves you so cold it almost doesnt count. Unlike if United or Everton were to be the dominant force - thatd be nightmarish. For me, this is still all within the context of it mattering to me.

This is a personal perspective - nobody is wrong here.
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on June  2, 2023, 01:02:50 pm
The format of the Season Review shows don't work for me.

Having one person speak at length for 15-20 minutes is a bit of a drain. Especially when there doesn't seem to be any great structure to it - basically feels like rambling at length with a lot of repetition.

Do enjoy the retrospective look at the season just past as there's lots to chew over but the first Review show just released felt like a massive chore unfortunately.

I agree, and most of the points are covered by whoever the first person is.
Quote from: Jookie on June  3, 2023, 11:41:06 am
I agreed a lot with what Adam Smith said.

Ive really little love for current football. I still follow Liverpool and still care but last few years Ive become less attached to it. I probably went 20 odd years of hardly missing a home game. Massive part of my life into my 20s.

My biggest issue with modern football is Manchester City. I grew up watching United win every season. That was easier to take than the recent seasons. Mainly because football seems more unfair in the last few seasons than it has before. Weve won despite that and thats been great but football is a load less fun now than it was in the past.
I have a lot of sympathy for what Adam said but if you've nothing to say about the season other than how little you cared, maybe don't go on a season review show. TAW have had lots of shows talking in length about what Adam mentioned, and he's right of course that football has been hijacked in many ways, this just didn't feel like the best place for that kind of chat.
Im glad Adam used his time to air the rotten turn football has taken. My enthusiasm for the game, the team, the coverage, and podcasts has been trampled by the Man City disease, my catch-all term for all thats gone wrong in the game in recent years. Ive been supporting the Reds since the 70s so this isnt a natural dampening as I got older, this is something different and awful and the cure is not obvious. Until it arrives Im investing less emotion, time, and money in LFC and football. I honestly feel better for it but not everyone might.
Everything Adam said very much resonated with me. Feel like I am at a cross roads with football and it all hinges on what happens with the cheating bastards. If they get off or have minimal punishment thats it for me because I just dont see any point putting in more energy or money into this thing that is rigged.

State ownership is what has taken away the enjoyment for the sport and should never be allowed. Add into that what happened in Paris really opened my eyes being caught in the worst of it. Not only do you have to have your emotions destroyed by a soulless sport washing project but you also get treated like the lowest scum of the earth by those who are no more than event organisers.
The Ali McGovern desert island goals was fantastic on the women's team
More from Meg the dog please.
Quote from: Koplord on June  5, 2023, 09:57:34 am
Everything Adam said very much resonated with me. Feel like I am at a cross roads with football and it all hinges on what happens with the cheating bastards. If they get off or have minimal punishment thats it for me because I just dont see any point putting in more energy or money into this thing that is rigged.

State ownership is what has taken away the enjoyment for the sport and should never be allowed. Add into that what happened in Paris really opened my eyes being caught in the worst of it. Not only do you have to have your emotions destroyed by a soulless sport washing project but you also get treated like the lowest scum of the earth by those who are no more than event organisers.

Just listened today and I felt exactly the same. I dont usually agree/align Adams viewpoints strangely but this is/was spot on for me, even the point of if he doesnt know if the source of it all is the fact we have been poor this season or a genral sporting feeling.

Ive found myself not bothering to watch many other games outside of Liverpool probably since 13/14 in truth as its felt like a rigged game. I was always though bothered about our games (even though I am not a matchgoer as such) and would hardly miss any. Now im more "meh" to our matches and results and dont even bother with other games at all.
Midnight caller was great. As was the video review with Neil and Kav. Really great both.
Quote from: Big Bamber on June  4, 2023, 07:32:40 pm
Im glad Adam used his time to air the rotten turn football has taken. My enthusiasm for the game, the team, the coverage, and podcasts has been trampled by the Man City disease, my catch-all term for all thats gone wrong in the game in recent years. Ive been supporting the Reds since the 70s so this isnt a natural dampening as I got older, this is something different and awful and the cure is not obvious. Until it arrives Im investing less emotion, time, and money in LFC and football. I honestly feel better for it but not everyone might.
With you all the way mate. I just barely bother these days. I know going back, people would have their own natural jumping off point when they stopped going. I remember old relatives going on about the money etc. but they still retained an interest and loved talking about the team and the game in general.

I still love the game of football itself. But I cant allow myself to invest much time, money or emotion into whats become an unregulated free for all, protected by those involved seemingly to ensure the trough stays full for them. Fuck that.
Transfer Committee Game for anyone who would like to play along

https://we.tl/t-hElXp1mqej
Quote from: Koplord on June  5, 2023, 09:57:34 am
Everything Adam said very much resonated with me. Feel like I am at a cross roads with football and it all hinges on what happens with the cheating bastards. If they get off or have minimal punishment thats it for me because I just dont see any point putting in more energy or money into this thing that is rigged.

State ownership is what has taken away the enjoyment for the sport and should never be allowed. Add into that what happened in Paris really opened my eyes being caught in the worst of it. Not only do you have to have your emotions destroyed by a soulless sport washing project but you also get treated like the lowest scum of the earth by those who are no more than event organisers.

Today's golf news hasn't helped....
Where is Mr Gutmann these days? We need him to track planes and present the rumours that only he can find.
Quote from: Schmohawk on June  9, 2023, 10:12:25 am
Where is Mr Gutmann these days? We need him to track planes and present the rumours that only he can find.


Think they said on a show this week that he's on holiday.
Holiday during silly season? That's outrageous, egregious, preposterous!

I hope he returns soon with a spring in his step.
He's on TAW Live today.
Quote from: Schmohawk on June  9, 2023, 10:32:10 am
Holiday during silly season? That's outrageous, egregious, preposterous!

I hope he returns soon with a spring in his step.

Tell us about it! He was away for a few days. Back now! TAW Live is a Gutter today and he will be on all Gutters for the next month or so.

Also - The Gabri Veiga Special we've just released is fucking brilliant, if you're into all that. Just a really interesting insight into his background, Iago Aspas as his hero, keeping Celta up from relegation and his character/role.
Dan Morgan asked for feedback on season review on video. The review generally has grown on me to be a favourite and personally it really helps when talking about shape when it's visual, numbers can't convey the different roles players have within systems but surprisingly a few counters make it so much easier to understand the nuance, one thing to be aware sometimes the radar diagrams etc are on screen just as someone is making a point and moving counters, no big problem but jut a possible improvement would be to put them in when counters aren't be moved but first class discussion as usual
