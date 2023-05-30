My two penneth



The first season review show was an interesting listen with Adam Smiths contribution a particular point of discussion given his positioning on Liverpool Football Club and his contemplative existential musings about the state of the sport in 2023.



Ostensibly, I have no issue about such a stance in terms of how football is now cynically exploited and utilised as a pawn in wider-geopolitical priorities; dictators and despotic princes cleansing their reputations through sporting success and distraction. Modern day fans offering bad faith false equivalency to somehow justify the brutality of the regime that owns their beloved club.



Its difficult to ignore how this direction of travel has not only turned football into a political device but has also fundamentally distorted the notion of competition with the richest clubs now operating with a total absence of risk, nerves and peril that should come with such an endeavour.



However, even with all this pollution and contamination Im still completely drawn to the sport and - more specifically - towards Liverpool Football Club. Not because Ive indulged in some sort of Faustian pact to allow me to continue this godless pursuit - Im not to blame for how football has evolved.



No.



Football grabbed me at the age of five as I was bought my first Panini sticker album in 1985. Ive been a total obsessive ever since. The fact that Murdoch, Oligarchs, Richard Keys, fraudulent Americans and Middle Eastern rulers have all gained from the sport isnt my fault. The fact my commonality with these evil-doers is football isnt my fault. The fact theyve maligned the sport I love beyond all recognition isnt my fault.



Furthermore, its not footballs fault either. Football doesnt exist in a vacuum thats free from global influences. Its simply one of the best vehicles for bastards to pursue their evil ambitions. If football didnt exist it would be the next best thing that they dug into.



Football isnt to blame for this stuff. Humans are to blame for this stuff. Football - at its core and at its best - is still the absolute mustard. Never forget this.



When Liverpool win it still feels lovely. The warm glow of three points is a thing of awe and wonder. Never gets old. Thats because it sits deep beneath the surface. Its within you and is an extension of your identity - as daft as that may well be. Im in no position to walk away from such a fundamental essence of who Ive become after 40+ years.