The Rafa big hitters, nails it, hits the back of the net, etc
Such a difficult period to sum up and it does so effortlessly, teasing out the excitement of the appointment, the unbelievable journey to Istanbul and the politics behind the scenes. I still judge peoples ability to see beyond the surface, on where they stood on Rafa. I can remember the divisions in the fanbase, it was tiring, often ending up with snarling arguments at the game, or was that just me
All touched on and explained well. Alonso, arm around the shoulder, buy to sell, Mourinho, Hillsborough and the love of the city all woven in and with the passing of time a great summary of an exciting time to be a red. Well done all involved