« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 699 700 701 702 703 [704]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2992384 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28120 on: May 16, 2023, 11:15:13 am »
Brilliant Pink lads. Very funny and very poignant at the end. Totally Liverpool. TAW at its best.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28121 on: May 16, 2023, 07:21:56 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on May 16, 2023, 11:15:13 am
Brilliant Pink lads. Very funny and very poignant at the end. Totally Liverpool. TAW at its best.

It was absolutely outstanding. That's how you do a drunken away Pink. Full of energy, proper laughs and even a bit of pathos at the end.

Kristian Walsh has been a very welcome addition/return lately. Very funny and has good opinions. When we're not getting enough Ben Johnno in recent months, he fills some of that void. Loved his bit about Trent last night too, and I completely agree - Trent just is very special and is every bit the sort of magnificent talent, athlete and icon who can transcend a sport or a club. His level is simply ridiculous since his change of role.
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28122 on: May 17, 2023, 12:32:52 pm »
Another shout for the Pink.  Definitely one or two ales or small wines supped but that is part of the charm   ;D :hally

Have to say though, the question of what was Gundogen doing at 22 was a bit wild.  He was playing for Klopp's Dortmund and scoring in the Champions League final.  Can forgive that though based on a slightly tipsy fan getting carried away but Curtis' performance. 
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28123 on: May 17, 2023, 08:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on May 17, 2023, 12:32:52 pm
Another shout for the Pink.  Definitely one or two ales or small wines supped but that is part of the charm   ;D :hally

Have to say though, the question of what was Gundogen doing at 22 was a bit wild.  He was playing for Klopp's Dortmund and scoring in the Champions League final.  Can forgive that though based on a slightly tipsy fan getting carried away but Curtis' performance. 

That was irony
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28124 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 am »
Nice opportunity for one of you thrusting young things going at TAW folks:  :thumbup



We have a really exciting opportunity for someone to join The Anfield Wrap team as a Social Media Manager.

The primary focus of the Social Media Manager is to be responsible for the day to day planning and execution of social content across all our platforms to include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Youtube and work with the Head of Brand & Marketing to help build and shape our social strategy.

You will be able to work quickly to produce high performing organic social content as part of a busy schedule, reacting to events and breaking news in real time. You will be responsible for planning and executing TAWs match day content on social media, telling the story of match days and sharing that experience to our channels.

You will be up to date with the latest social trends, algorithm changes, platform tools and emerging platforms and will be able to advise the team on social performance and analytics that will help contribute to growing our paying subscriber base.

The role is perfect for somebody who has worked in social media for at least 2 years and can evidence creativity and results in previous roles. This person knows social media inside out, particularly emerging platforms and can breathe new life and energy into ours from the off.

We are looking for an enthusiastic self- starter who can bring new energy to our team, a creative individual who works efficiently and attention to detail is a must. They will understand The Anfield Wraps tone of voice and have a deep knowledge of Liverpool FC, its fan culture and the city.

This role requires somebody who is flexible and is willing to work around the football calendar, often at or after matches - at nights and weekends.

This is a full time role on a 12 month contract to begin with, with a competitive salary and company pension. The Anfield Wrap offices are based along the waterfront in Liverpool City Centre. We can support staff to work flexibly, working around Football matches. The successful candidate will be offered 27 days annual leave per year excluding Bank Holidays.

We also offer all staff the option to receive one to one development coaching and regular one to one's with the line manager.

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3607770039
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28125 on: Yesterday at 01:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 10:57:02 am
Nice opportunity for one of you thrusting young things going at TAW folks:  :thumbup

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3607770039


Not a criticism, but whilst not illegal, its seen as indirect discrimination to state a minimum years of experience on a job advert.

Just though I'd mention it to an organisation that would, I think, want to be woke   :wave

Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,575
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28126 on: Yesterday at 01:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:20:14 pm

Not a criticism, but whilst not illegal, its seen as indirect discrimination to state a minimum years of experience on a job advert.

Just though I'd mention it to an organisation that would, I think, want to be woke   :wave

That is crackers. That can't be a thing.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28127 on: Yesterday at 01:34:32 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 01:23:34 pm
That is crackers. That can't be a thing.

Yeah, its seen as age discrimination based on the fact that to have a certain number of years experience would require you to be a certain age.

Your not even supposed to say things like bright and enthusiastic as it indicates youth. The years experience thing is seen as worse than that though
But like I say, not illegal.  Its just the kind of thing a HR department would frown upon.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28128 on: Yesterday at 02:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:20:14 pm

Not a criticism, but whilst not illegal, its seen as indirect discrimination to state a minimum years of experience on a job advert.

Just though I'd mention it to an organisation that would, I think, want to be woke   :wave

Cheers! I didn't know that. I hope it helps someone off here though, be great to get another Rawkite involved.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,988
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28129 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm »
Sam the Arsenal fan seems a thoroughly decent bloke. Good listen.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,072
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28130 on: Today at 12:59:32 am »
Cripes, my company must be the antichrist, we're always demanding minimum 10 years or more of relevant experience! No surprise we're a bunch of grumpy old IT men. It is a problem, though, that so many recruiters will disregard anyone without some arbitrary number of years under their belt, I mean how are you supposed to forge a career when everyone's doing it? And of course we've all worked with that guy who's been in the job 20+ years and puts in an absolutely half-arsed effort every day, whose experiential advantage could be overtaken by an enthusiastic newcomer within 2-3 months.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:01:33 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,916
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28131 on: Today at 03:01:21 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:59:32 am
Cripes, my company must be the antichrist, we're always demanding minimum 10 years or more of relevant experience! No surprise we're a bunch of grumpy old IT men. It is a problem, though, that so many recruiters will disregard anyone without some arbitrary number of years under their belt, I mean how are you supposed to forge a career when everyone's doing it? And of course we've all worked with that guy who's been in the job 20+ years and puts in an absolutely half-arsed effort every day, whose experiential advantage could be overtaken by an enthusiastic newcomer within 2-3 months.

I work for a very large global bank and we quite regularly have a minimum years experience as a "preferable" and trust me, getting stuff agreed in our place is not as easy as it should be.

For applicants without the experience there's a great grad scheme and also actually a very good non grad scheme.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,072
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28132 on: Today at 03:41:52 am »
Indeed, joining a grad scheme in a large organisation is the only way to get started for many careers. Mine's a small/medium business and we don't really have the capacity to train people who don't come armed with years of knowledge - it'd basically mean someone who's already got >50 hours/week of shit on their plate has to somehow find time to sit with someone for hours a day. So it's an understandable perspective but still bloody hard for the youngsters to have such limited options.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 699 700 701 702 703 [704]   Go Up
« previous next »
 