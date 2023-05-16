Cripes, my company must be the antichrist, we're always demanding minimum 10 years or more of relevant experience! No surprise we're a bunch of grumpy old IT men. It is a problem, though, that so many recruiters will disregard anyone without some arbitrary number of years under their belt, I mean how are you supposed to forge a career when everyone's doing it? And of course we've all worked with that guy who's been in the job 20+ years and puts in an absolutely half-arsed effort every day, whose experiential advantage could be overtaken by an enthusiastic newcomer within 2-3 months.