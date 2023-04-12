Listened to the TAW live and heard the part of the Eurovision. I haven`t really watched that since I was a kid, but something struck me when I listened to the show. The guy from St.George`s hall said that stuff would be hosted by a drag artist and that Pride had a big part of the arrangement. I know a lot of gay people seem to enjoy the Eurovision, but when did it automatically become such a "gay" arrangement? That wasn`t the original Eurovision, was it? I can`t remember that. Anyway, this might sound judgemental(maybe it is), and I generally don`t give a shit about The Eurovision, but it just struck me.