Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,521
  • @tharris113
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28000 on: March 25, 2023, 11:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 25, 2023, 09:21:27 pm
Might be that hes indicating the project was at an end. Rodgers was at the end of his cycle, etc.
I think Carragher and Stevie couldn't stand him, personally.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,190
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28001 on: March 26, 2023, 01:26:58 pm »
Nice to see Atko, Gibbo, Craig & John at Carraghers in NYC last night on their whistle stop tour of the East Coast.
Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,736
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28002 on: March 28, 2023, 04:59:47 am »
Quote from: Jookie on March 23, 2023, 08:34:09 pm
My old man would say hes the best midfielder the club has ever had. Just shading Gerrard. Thats not unusual for Reds over 60 to say either

My dad would routinely tell me the same thing, especially whenever I was banging on about how brilliant Gerrard was.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,823
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28003 on: March 31, 2023, 09:15:51 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on March 28, 2023, 04:59:47 am
My dad would routinely tell me the same thing, especially whenever I was banging on about how brilliant Gerrard was.

Same. My Dad was born in 1945 so was exactly the demographic of people who'd tell everyone how fantastic Souness was.

Sort of how I imagine Kev Walsh will be telling everyone in 20 years time that Curtis Jones was a rolls Royce of a footballer but Keita couldn't even kick a ball
Offline redhokie8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28004 on: April 1, 2023, 02:38:58 pm »
There's an argument we are the worst coached team in the league at the moment, the overall strategy (tactics, game-state decisions, subs, transfer strategy) is so out of wack with reality.

Klopp should not go, nor should the question be asked. He deserves an opportunity to fix this.

However there does need to be a question of how this gets fixed, because from a supporter perspective week-in-week out we look reactive and poorly setup with no signs of improvement.

Would love to have a show with some combination of Neil, Stephen Warnock, Sean Rogers, Damian, Dan Austin, Neil Jones.
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28005 on: April 2, 2023, 02:52:28 am »
Quote from: redhokie8 on April  1, 2023, 02:38:58 pm
There's an argument we are the worst coached team in the league at the moment, the overall strategy (tactics, game-state decisions, subs, transfer strategy) is so out of wack with reality.

Klopp should not go, nor should the question be asked. He deserves an opportunity to fix this.

However there does need to be a question of how this gets fixed, because from a supporter perspective week-in-week out we look reactive and poorly setup with no signs of improvement.

Would love to have a show with some combination of Neil, Stephen Warnock, Sean Rogers, Damian, Dan Austin, Neil Jones.

Need a Docking, Senior, Guttman, or Kev in there. And some discussion of the extent to which this result is a reflection of financial doping, last season hangover, physical fatigue, aging, transfer neglect, coaching error, etc.  Saying its all of the above is probably right and probably useless.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,519
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28006 on: April 2, 2023, 02:52:35 pm »
Quite cathartic listening to that whilst tidying up on a Sunday.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,344
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28007 on: April 3, 2023, 10:52:59 am »
Stu Wright likes to make sure he's heard eh? Fucking insufferable.
Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28008 on: April 3, 2023, 11:02:49 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April  3, 2023, 10:52:59 am
Stu Wright likes to make sure he's heard eh? Fucking insufferable.

Ive always thought that comes across as a sound lad, but I didnt like him repeatedly shouting No over Lizzi when she was trying to ask him a question, particularly when the discussion was on Fabinho - I can see the validity in letting him go this summer if the right offer comes in and having Henderson as back-up in defensive midfield, but it warrants a discussion when someone is giving up on a lad who was man of the match in the second leg of a Champions League semi final less than twelve months ago. So, you know, let someone else contribute to that discussion without being so dismissive.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,973
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28009 on: April 3, 2023, 03:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April  3, 2023, 10:52:59 am
Stu Wright likes to make sure he's heard eh? Fucking insufferable.
I disagree completely, I think he's a great contributor.
Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,344
  • ....mmm
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28010 on: April 3, 2023, 04:09:16 pm »
Quote from: John C on April  3, 2023, 03:53:35 pm
I disagree completely, I think he's a great contributor.

What's so great about this:

Quote from: ljycb on April  3, 2023, 11:02:49 am
Ive always thought that comes across as a sound lad, but I didnt like him repeatedly shouting No over Lizzi when she was trying to ask him a question, particularly when the discussion was on Fabinho - I can see the validity in letting him go this summer if the right offer comes in and having Henderson as back-up in defensive midfield, but it warrants a discussion when someone is giving up on a lad who was man of the match in the second leg of a Champions League semi final less than twelve months ago. So, you know, let someone else contribute to that discussion without being so dismissive.

I'd maybe expect it on The Pink during a heated debate, but it's the Monday show and he's going off and talking over other contributors after he's already said what he needed to and more. Not like Lizzi can't handle herself or anything but it was cringe-worthy stuff.
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28011 on: April 3, 2023, 05:11:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on April  3, 2023, 03:53:35 pm
I disagree completely, I think he's a great contributor.

Agreed and listening to it he didnt come across as disrespectful. Best one on it
Offline archie

  • bald. Our man in Moscow. And a bloody decent chap. MIA, last seen babysitting.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,540
  • you're due a duechers
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28012 on: April 3, 2023, 08:34:43 pm »
Thought it was a really good conversation. Really reflected what were all feeling about the reds atm i.e. we love them but we hate them.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28013 on: April 3, 2023, 08:35:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on April  3, 2023, 03:53:35 pm
I disagree completely, I think he's a great contributor.

Feel the same - think he's great every time he's on, which is less than he should be. Isn't afraid to say something different or criticise sacred cows either. Frequently find myself agreeing with what he says.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,973
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28014 on: April 3, 2023, 10:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on April  3, 2023, 05:11:29 pm
Agreed and listening to it he didnt come across as disrespectful. Best one on it
Quote from: archie on April  3, 2023, 08:34:43 pm
Thought it was a really good conversation. Really reflected what were all feeling about the reds atm i.e. we love them but we hate them.

Quote from: decosabute on April  3, 2023, 08:35:01 pm
Feel the same - think he's great every time he's on, which is less than he should be. Isn't afraid to say something different or criticise sacred cows either. Frequently find myself agreeing with what he says.
:thumbup
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,963
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28015 on: April 4, 2023, 12:25:35 am »
Just listened, and agree with the above, I had no problem with the "no!"s, it wasn't like he was stopping Liz from getting her point across, just an impassioned conversation between two Reds. There was a moment of tug-of-war later on when Neil and one of the other blokes competed to be heard, but that's the risk you run when keeping it real. No worse than my daily zoom calls at work!
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,246
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28016 on: April 4, 2023, 01:01:16 am »
It was good - and the shows need more debate
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28017 on: April 4, 2023, 10:32:27 am »
The main show was a very good hour of podcasting.

Its all obviously a bit grim being a red right now but Id say it can lead to some interesting and intriguing chat. It was a good mixture of well-informed fans and emotional shouts that are allowed if you care about this stuff.

Neil played his role really well - gently pointing out how the realities of the situation cant be solved with a full-scale clear out while the three contributors all had their own opinions which were quite far apart on a few issues. Its rare TAW becomes a bit shouty and agro but I think its fair enough in the midst of a very difficult season. Theyre all adults and they all held their own well.

The only issue I have is with the Fabinho stuff. Not that hes been any good but the idea that his drop off has been in the post for 12 months. Last June - as Liverpool lost the CL Final - there was zero chat about needing to replace him. The idea wed need serious investment to solve his position wasnt on the table. Hindsight maybe gives a different perspective but Klopp manages live, in the moment.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,681
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28018 on: April 4, 2023, 10:37:18 am »
Quote from: the 92A on March 24, 2023, 12:46:04 am
Souness was Majestic. In crowded midfields, on muddy pitches he created all the time in the world, he had an arrogance, that only the truly great have, he'd take a half glance at opponents with utter disdain as they attempted to tackle him, as if to say what the fuck are you doing, you're not in my league, lad, and the thing was they knew it, you'd see the best crumble under that sideways look of dominance, because deep down they knew he was right, they weren't fit to lace his boots, they knew no matter how good they were, they were imposters in his company. 

He's known for poleaxing players, probably the hardest I've seen on a football pitch but the word I'd associate him with is beauty, his movement, his anticipation, he did things you didn't think possible, he could stroke  forty yard passes with the flair of an artist, or play simple passes no one else could see, because he read the game so well, he'd see the runs, he created time and space in the middle of mayhem and delivered time after time, a genius with a football, he was also unselfish, it could have been all about him, he was that good but he was always a team player, he made everyone around him look good. Never have I seen a footballer more like  a manager on the pitch, he slowed it down, speeded it up, instinctively he dictated the tempo, knew what to do and when to do it., he should have had a baton he was in that much control. I'd argue a more complete football player than Gerrard. Remember him putting Jimmy Case on the floor when he was playing for Borough, he shocked Anfield, there was a collective intake of breathe around the ground, we were shocked and taken aback, you didn't do that to Case he was a hard man, hardest we had and souness had him on the floor, begging him to get up for a bit more on his home turf. Borough beat us two nil and I couldn't take my eyes of Souness he ran the game, two seasons later Paisley signed him. You always had the feeling Gerrard no matter how good, never quite knew his role in the team, he was the best player and led by example, where as Souness , never doubted his role and and lead the team.


Don't be fooled by the pundit or his managerial failure, he was the nearest I've seen to the complete footballer, a true leader who was wouldn't let standards slip but was generous of spirit, sense if someone was struggling and would pull them out the shit, move over cover their position as well, play two positions if needed, he invented cheating on positions, it's a real pity loads of our games weren't televised and most of the YouTube clips emphasise how hard he was because he was poetic at times and yes the same fella would have laughed at the likes of Keane and what went for a hardman later, before snapping him in two without a thought, but what is often missed is the beauty, his football genius. Souness the player I'd argue was the greatest I've seen in a Liverpool shirt, although for a season I did hear the siren call of Suarez, but that's is like comparing a firework to a bombfire one catches the eye for a while but one is so much more substantial in everyway

Just read this now. A sublime appreciation of one of our greatest.
Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28019 on: April 4, 2023, 10:58:41 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2023, 10:37:18 am
Just read this now. A sublime appreciation of one of our greatest.

Wish we had him in midfield now. He'd sort a few out. Opposition and team mates alike.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28020 on: April 4, 2023, 10:59:42 am »
Quote from: Stubbins on April  4, 2023, 10:58:41 am
Wish we had him in midfield now. He'd sort a few out. Opposition and team mates alike.
I think Jay Spearing would do a job right now :P
Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28021 on: April 4, 2023, 11:16:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on April  4, 2023, 01:01:16 am
It was good - and the shows need more debate

agreed. always makes for the best pods when you've got people disagreeing with eachother imo
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28022 on: April 4, 2023, 11:18:54 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  4, 2023, 10:32:27 am
The only issue I have is with the Fabinho stuff. Not that hes been any good but the idea that his drop off has been in the post for 12 months. Last June - as Liverpool lost the CL Final - there was zero chat about needing to replace him. The idea wed need serious investment to solve his position wasnt on the table. Hindsight maybe gives a different perspective but Klopp manages live, in the moment.

I dunno, maybe I'm doing the 'hindsight' thing here... but I'm sure I remember a fair bit of criticism of Fab from Reds fans last season too.

Maybe I'm misremembering though.
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28023 on: April 4, 2023, 12:27:27 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on April  4, 2023, 11:18:54 am
I dunno, maybe I'm doing the 'hindsight' thing here... but I'm sure I remember a fair bit of criticism of Fab from Reds fans last season too.

Maybe I'm misremembering though.
There was criticism as he looked leggy by the spring. However, I dont think there was anything about replacing him. It was more about him getting a rest over summer.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,823
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28024 on: April 4, 2023, 07:07:13 pm »
I'm sure Curtis will get the same treatment from you know who as Keita
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28025 on: Yesterday at 02:14:36 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April  4, 2023, 07:07:13 pm
I'm sure Curtis will get the same treatment from you know who as Keita

Quote from: Dench57 on April  4, 2023, 11:16:14 am
agreed. always makes for the best pods when you've got people disagreeing with eachother imo

Fingers crossed.
Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,388
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28026 on: Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on April  4, 2023, 10:32:27 am
The main show was a very good hour of podcasting.

Its all obviously a bit grim being a red right now but Id say it can lead to some interesting and intriguing chat. It was a good mixture of well-informed fans and emotional shouts that are allowed if you care about this stuff.

Neil played his role really well - gently pointing out how the realities of the situation cant be solved with a full-scale clear out while the three contributors all had their own opinions which were quite far apart on a few issues. Its rare TAW becomes a bit shouty and agro but I think its fair enough in the midst of a very difficult season. Theyre all adults and they all held their own well.

The only issue I have is with the Fabinho stuff. Not that hes been any good but the idea that his drop off has been in the post for 12 months. Last June - as Liverpool lost the CL Final - there was zero chat about needing to replace him. The idea wed need serious investment to solve his position wasnt on the table. Hindsight maybe gives a different perspective but Klopp manages live, in the moment.

I can't remember who it was, maybe Neil, but someone raised the question about selling Fabinho. A combination of his stock still being high but a drop off in form and needing reinforcement. I didn't agree with it a year ago but I know fuck all really.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28027 on: Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm
I can't remember who it was, maybe Neil, but someone raised the question about selling Fabinho. A combination of his stock still being high but a drop off in form and needing reinforcement. I didn't agree with it a year ago but I know fuck all really.


Fair play but I still think it would have been a fanciful notion last June.
Offline Big Bamber

  • Having a lovely time, living the best time of his life
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
  • The Dude Abides
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28028 on: Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm
Fair play but I still think it would have been a fanciful notion last June.

The brilliant as usual former TAW mainstay Robbo agrees with you on this excellent 20 minute piece on Off the Ball. He covers all the ground, in all the right ways.

https://youtu.be/GY-8qVCR_Og
Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,682
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #28029 on: Today at 06:50:06 am »
Quote from: Big Bamber on Yesterday at 09:08:39 pm
The brilliant as usual former TAW mainstay Robbo agrees with you on this excellent 20 minute piece on Off the Ball. He covers all the ground, in all the right ways.

https://youtu.be/GY-8qVCR_Og
Ha. Robbo has always been a very wise fella!
