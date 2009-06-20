The main show was a very good hour of podcasting.



Its all obviously a bit grim being a red right now but Id say it can lead to some interesting and intriguing chat. It was a good mixture of well-informed fans and emotional shouts that are allowed if you care about this stuff.



Neil played his role really well - gently pointing out how the realities of the situation cant be solved with a full-scale clear out while the three contributors all had their own opinions which were quite far apart on a few issues. Its rare TAW becomes a bit shouty and agro but I think its fair enough in the midst of a very difficult season. Theyre all adults and they all held their own well.



The only issue I have is with the Fabinho stuff. Not that hes been any good but the idea that his drop off has been in the post for 12 months. Last June - as Liverpool lost the CL Final - there was zero chat about needing to replace him. The idea wed need serious investment to solve his position wasnt on the table. Hindsight maybe gives a different perspective but Klopp manages live, in the moment.