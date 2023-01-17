



I think we agree on the core point but I think youve let yourself down there. Deeming them so-called supporters, whingers, witless dismisses them.



If you want to discuss philosophy, ok. There is worth in debating, and having conviction in your argument. That is a philosophical reaction. That is taking the rough. There is a time for impatience, so grace isnt a cover for cowardice or meek acceptance.



Coming back down to Earth, if you do the debate right, it makes the most compelling listening, repeatedly.



Also, not everything is there to see on TAW. I think they even take pride in that.



For example, I have debated on here with them about using every opportunity to call out financial doping, especially when rival supporters are on. They disagree with that approach. OK, we move on. But that is one example of where a viewpoint is not there. Im sure other real supporters have other examples.



Listing topics as dealt with is superficial. How have they been dealt with? Narrowly? Giving common views a fair shake? Even when you disagree.



The point is that TAW have regularly addressed some fundamental issues around transfer policy, ownership, team tactics and squad management. As results have worsened, these discussions have become more critical and more regular. That said, you don't have to be on-board with the line taken by a particular contributor - obviously.However, the tone and nature of a lot of what TAW are being attacked for is - I am going to repeat it - daft. It's daft because it's not steeped in intelligent argument and rigor. It's paint-by-numbers braindead commentary. E.g.A casual glance at the ownership model in relation to the club's sustainability would suggest that this will simply not happen. So are TAW to spend endless shows asking these daft questions, or are they to engage in a debate that sits within the parameters of what its likely?This isn't TAW defending FSG, it's just them acknowledging the realities of how the club is run. However, as recently as yesterday, John Gibbons was arguing that FSG have done a credible job but the model might now be outdated. But he didn't express it in a manner that made him look thick.We can reduce this to folk having different opinions but that doesn't do justice to the way TAW contributors are being criticised online.