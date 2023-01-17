« previous next »
Offline Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27800 on: January 17, 2023, 12:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on January 17, 2023, 10:25:53 am


I think we agree on the core point but I think youve let yourself down there. Deeming them so-called supporters, whingers, witless dismisses them.

If you want to discuss philosophy, ok. There is worth in debating, and having conviction in your argument. That is a philosophical reaction. That is taking the rough. There is a time for impatience, so grace isnt a cover for cowardice or meek acceptance.

Coming back down to Earth, if you do the debate right, it makes the most compelling listening, repeatedly.

Also, not everything is there to see on TAW. I think they even take pride in that.

For example, I have debated on here with them about using every opportunity to call out financial doping, especially when rival supporters are on. They disagree with that approach. OK, we move on. But that is one example of where a viewpoint is not there. Im sure other real supporters have other examples.

Listing topics as dealt with is superficial. How have they been dealt with? Narrowly? Giving common views a fair shake? Even when you disagree.
The point is that TAW have regularly addressed some fundamental issues around transfer policy, ownership, team tactics and squad management. As results have worsened, these discussions have become more critical and more regular. That said, you don't have to be on-board with the line taken by a particular contributor - obviously.

However, the tone and nature of a lot of what TAW are being attacked for is - I am going to repeat it - daft. It's daft because it's not steeped in intelligent argument and rigor. It's paint-by-numbers braindead commentary. E.g. "Why don't FSG put their hands in their pockets and break the bank for a midfielder?" A casual glance at the ownership model in relation to the club's sustainability would suggest that this will simply not happen. So are TAW to spend endless shows asking these daft questions, or are they to engage in a debate that sits within the parameters of what its likely?

This isn't TAW defending FSG, it's just them acknowledging the realities of how the club is run. However, as recently as yesterday, John Gibbons was arguing that FSG have done a credible job but the model might now be outdated. But he didn't express it in a manner that made him look thick.

We can reduce this to folk having different opinions but that doesn't do justice to the way TAW contributors are being criticised online.
Offline Big Bamber

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27801 on: January 17, 2023, 12:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 17, 2023, 12:18:40 pm
The point is that TAW have regularly addressed some fundamental issues around transfer policy, ownership, team tactics and squad management. As results have worsened, these discussions have become more critical and more regular. That said, you don't have to be on-board with the line taken by a particular contributor - obviously.

However, the tone and nature of a lot of what TAW are being attacked for is - I am going to repeat it - daft. It's daft because it's not steeped in intelligent argument and rigor. It's paint-by-numbers braindead commentary. E.g. "Why don't FSG put their hands in their pockets and break the bank for a midfielder?" A casual glance at the ownership model in relation to the club's sustainability would suggest that this will simply not happen. So are TAW to spend endless shows asking these daft questions, or are they to engage in a debate that sits within the parameters of what its likely?

This isn't TAW defending FSG, it's just them acknowledging the realities of how the club is run. However, as recently as yesterday, John Gibbons was arguing that FSG have done a credible job but the model might now be outdated. But he didn't express it in a manner that made him look thick.

We can reduce this to folk having different opinions but that doesn't do justice to the way TAW contributors are being criticised online.

The tone that people use may be daft (or plain unacceptable) but their point (e.g. critical of FSG, tactics, selections, TAW) and motivation (e.g. feeling unreflected) can be perfectly rational. For example, I could sympathise with subscribers who think replying to the question "Why don't FSG put their hands in their pockets and break the bank for a midfielder?" with "This will simply not happen, as any casual analysis will show" is not satisfactory. Or, I could sympathise with the view that acknowledging the realities of how the club is run, arguing that FSG have done a credible job, and that the model might now be outdated should be a great starting point for debate right now, not the end of it. I might not agree with all of that, but I don't think it is a daft position or would necessarily lead to poor content for shows. Anyway, I don't want to stray into defending online assholes, so I'll leave it there. Up the Reds.     

Offline Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27802 on: January 17, 2023, 01:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on January 17, 2023, 12:51:16 pm
The tone that people use may be daft (or plain unacceptable) but their point (e.g. critical of FSG, tactics, selections, TAW) and motivation (e.g. feeling unreflected) can be perfectly rational. For example, I could sympathise with subscribers who think replying to the question "Why don't FSG put their hands in their pockets and break the bank for a midfielder?" with "This will simply not happen, as any casual analysis will show" is not satisfactory. Or, I could sympathise with the view that acknowledging the realities of how the club is run, arguing that FSG have done a credible job, and that the model might now be outdated should be a great starting point for debate right now, not the end of it. I might not agree with all of that, but I don't think it is a daft position or would necessarily lead to poor content for shows. Anyway, I don't want to stray into defending online assholes, so I'll leave it there. Up the Reds.     


I'm not arguing that you can't disagree with TAW. I am taking the position that the extent of much of the the criticism isn't reflective of the considered way you have drawn out and explained your point. In fact, you have elaborated on the point I am making - which is that many critics aren't interested in debate and discussion. They want endless hot take misery that scratches the surface of the issues that may or may not exist at the club. I genuinely believe that one of the things that annoys them about TAW is that they choose to demonstrate that easy fixes aren't achievable because this is complex and may require patience and difficult decision making.
Offline Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27803 on: January 18, 2023, 12:45:01 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on January 18, 2023, 09:00:18 am
Amazing how a win makes it all feel better Happy Days
Yeah. I've taken a day off from calling out TAW for their cosy relationship with John Henry and Henderfraud!
Offline Big Bamber

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27804 on: January 18, 2023, 01:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 18, 2023, 12:45:01 pm
Yeah. I've taken a day off from calling out TAW for their cosy relationship with John Henry and Henderfraud!

Don't you know the time to call out the ref is after a win!  :)
Offline Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27805 on: January 18, 2023, 01:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Big Bamber on January 18, 2023, 01:10:42 pm
Don't you know the time to call out the ref is after a win!  :)
Ha. I have that tattooed on my stomach
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27806 on: January 18, 2023, 03:54:21 pm »
Apparently doing an interview with Pearce on the ownership at 4pm unless I'm mistaken?

I expect it will be more or less what he has already said, but also knowing he won't be privy to the most important info so guess it will be a non-update about the nothing that we all know.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27807 on: January 18, 2023, 04:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 18, 2023, 03:54:21 pm
Apparently doing an interview with Pearce on the ownership at 4pm unless I'm mistaken?

I expect it will be more or less what he has already said, but also knowing he won't be privy to the most important info so guess it will be a non-update about the nothing that we all know.
Whatever Pearce says, I would take with a pinch of salt.

Doesnt really have a good record of late. Really ever since the VVD saga, feels like the club tell him less. However if it was coming from Paul Joyce, then Id believe it.
Offline Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27808 on: January 19, 2023, 12:52:35 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on January 18, 2023, 04:09:53 pm
Whatever Pearce says, I would take with a pinch of salt.

Doesnt really have a good record of late. Really ever since the VVD saga, feels like the club tell him less. However if it was coming from Paul Joyce, then Id believe it.
Can you explain your workings here? Why is Pearce not to be taken at his word?

I have seen folk on social media dismiss him, which seems to be because he often dismisses unfounded rumours about transfers and ownership.
Offline Dougle

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27809 on: January 19, 2023, 04:28:06 pm »
Hi folks,
just a big thumbs up for The Review team. The Wolves review was excellent. Some really interesting thoughts and takes. Good to have you back Cope.
Offline courty61

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27810 on: January 20, 2023, 11:40:14 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 19, 2023, 12:52:35 pm
Can you explain your workings here? Why is Pearce not to be taken at his word?

I have seen folk on social media dismiss him, which seems to be because he often dismisses unfounded rumours about transfers and ownership.

Basically that. All a bit odd I feel.

He tells basically the truth and gets slated for it if we don't buy anyone.

Interesting thread from Craig from TAW a few days ago showing how subscriptions and hits go way up when we make a signing vrs say interviewing Klopp.

Shows what sells and what a lot of fans want to pay for to listen to.

You can see why so many twitter accounts and podcasts etc push any random transfer rumour etc.

Also shits all over the point that TAW don't critique FSG as they get access.
Offline decosabute

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27811 on: January 20, 2023, 03:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on January 19, 2023, 04:28:06 pm
Hi folks,
just a big thumbs up for The Review team. The Wolves review was excellent. Some really interesting thoughts and takes. Good to have you back Cope.

Seconded.

And as someone who's been occasionally critical of the Pink since Neil stopped doing it, the one on Tuesday night was great stuff. Best for ages.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27812 on: January 20, 2023, 03:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on January 19, 2023, 12:52:35 pm
Can you explain your workings here? Why is Pearce not to be taken at his word?

I have seen folk on social media dismiss him, which seems to be because he often dismisses unfounded rumours about transfers and ownership.
Quite simple, hes the last to know on potential signings. (Look at our last few signings)
Club works in quite, so its very easy to dismiss anything.

Joyce is the UK journo for LFC that is the most reliable.
Online Crosby Nick

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27813 on: January 20, 2023, 04:26:32 pm »
Favourite part of the week is a Friday afternoon dog walk listening to the Friday Show.

The post match stuff hasnt been as enjoyable to listen to of late!
Offline ljycb

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27814 on: January 20, 2023, 09:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 20, 2023, 04:26:32 pm
Favourite part of the week is a Friday afternoon dog walk listening to the Friday Show.

The post match stuff hasnt been as enjoyable to listen to of late!

Same for me! Headphones in, get the steps in, come home feeling a bit better about the Reds.
Offline Fitzy.

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27815 on: January 21, 2023, 08:04:14 am »
Quote from: LFCJayy on January 20, 2023, 03:59:06 pm
Quite simple, hes the last to know on potential signings. (Look at our last few signings)
Club works in quite, so its very easy to dismiss anything.

Joyce is the UK journo for LFC that is the most reliable.
The last to know? He spends most of his time being briefed directly by the club as means of dismissing twitter fanboys who jump all over random transfer and ownership rumours.

You have pricks on twitter with Qatari flags retweeting invented stories and next theyre telling a patch journalist they know nothing.

The occupational hazard of being a patch journalist. They all say it. Mel Reddy, Tony Evans, Tony Barrett, Kris Walsh over the years: they report what the club briefs in the moment. Events change and yesterdays news is wrong. But that isnt bad or dishonest journalism.

Pearce gets so much more correct than twitter yet random accounts are given more credence by some because they invent tantalising stories.
Offline red_Mark1980

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27816 on: January 25, 2023, 03:00:07 pm »
The recent shows have been outstanding, in particular the unwrapped show and especially the room they had for three strikes.

Mr. Phil and Rob as you'd expect measured and sensible on it, Mo and Fuad being on point and great.

Well done to all involved
Offline decosabute

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27817 on: January 25, 2023, 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 25, 2023, 03:00:07 pm
The recent shows have been outstanding, in particular the unwrapped show and especially the room they had for three strikes.

Mr. Phil and Rob as you'd expect measured and sensible on it, Mo and Fuad being on point and great.

Well done to all involved

Agree some of the recent shows have been really good (enjoying the big picture Gutters these days), but I'm wondering about Three Strikes - could see it's mentioned both here and in Neil's email, but can't see it in my podcast feed. Is there one out?

Edit - can see it's also listed on the website, but not getting it in my usual podcast feed (Podcast Addict app).
Online craiglfc7

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27818 on: Today at 06:58:21 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on January 20, 2023, 11:40:14 am
Basically that. All a bit odd I feel.

He tells basically the truth and gets slated for it if we don't buy anyone.

Interesting thread from Craig from TAW a few days ago showing how subscriptions and hits go way up when we make a signing vrs say interviewing Klopp.

Shows what sells and what a lot of fans want to pay for to listen to.

You can see why so many twitter accounts and podcasts etc push any random transfer rumour etc.

Also shits all over the point that TAW don't critique FSG as they get access.


In case it's of interest in here, the thread was quoting Neil's piece on the ownership here - https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368756 and is copy and pasted below...

There is an idea that access is so valuable to fan media. What they mean is interviews with say the players/Jurgen. But Interviews dont do subscriptions for us. Theyre nice content for subscribers but they dont add new onesso what does?

Its transfers. Our three best days over the past season and a half are the following

1) Gakpo signing
2) Melo signing
3) Diaz signing

Signing Arthur Melo did more subscriptions than an interview with Klopp and interview with Jota did *combined*

The idea that fan media needs access misses the point of fan media. Our numbers tells us its about reacting to moments that we all get excited about - games, trophies, transfers etc and sharing what it was like in the stands when Liverpool for instance beat United 5-0.

To add to this in a way I couldn't on twitter - One look at mainstream sports media/content will tell you that access *is* definitely massive...What Formula One have done with Drive to Survive, the NFL's 'Helmets off' marketing strategy, even closer to home what LFC TV have done where we get to see the personalities of the footballers, behind the scenes at Anfield every game and regular interviews etc. What makes all of this brilliant is definitely access.

But from a business decision it would be a dreadful idea to make a decision to put interviews or 'access' at the centre of our offering or have them be so important because it isn't what you all bought into in the first place, it's not what makes The Anfield Wrap what it is and has always been (and they also don't help us grow).

What fan media has is authenticity, it has people you buy into, it has the ability to create content in its own way with very little constraints.

So it's mad to think a (small) corner of the internet think TAW would jeopardise that and throw its integrity out the window to cosy up with an ownership for interviews. As an aside it doesn't even work like that, the owners are in Boston, the club and the people at the club are in Liverpool - it's separate, would be surprised if FSG could pick any of us out of a line up.

For subscriptions, it would be far better if they stuck their hand in their pockets. Also it would make no sense to try to move towards what LFC TV do, or try to compete with them on that front when we can't win. We offer something completely different. And if anything the mainstream has moved towards what fan media does rather than the other way - you see that on Sky Sports, on BT, LFC's new podcast etc.

In my own opinion and without anyone ever saying it I've always thought a big part of my job is to understand all of the things that made people buy into TAW at the beginning and ensure it doesn't deviate away too much from that while it evolves. To centre everything around what subscriber surveys tell us to make sure we give you what you want while pushing us to be better. That is sharing the experience from inside the ground, making you feel closer to it all if you're far away, reacting as fans to everything LFC, celebrating the city, supporting initiatives and when necessary standing for fan causes etc etc etc. All that just my opinion.
Online Crosby Nick

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27819 on: Today at 07:48:20 pm »
Cheers Craig. Must feel like weird times at the moment after years of pretty much constant joy (Ive erased most of 20/21 out of my mind). But even that season, it felt like on the whole that the fan base was united and sympathetic to the problems the club had.

Feels like a bit of a shitshow in recent times. Not sure if all the nonsense youve been getting affects you (collectively) or youre able to brush it all off. Hopefully its the latter.

As a former match going fan, once from the area but now miles away, I think youre all still doing a great job. Even when results are crap and I dont always want to listen to everything, I still enjoy what I can face. As with anything online, the loudest, most negative comments probably drown out the saner voices, or the ones who dont comment much. Keep up the good work.
Online craiglfc7

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27820 on: Today at 10:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:20 pm
Cheers Craig. Must feel like weird times at the moment after years of pretty much constant joy (Ive erased most of 20/21 out of my mind). But even that season, it felt like on the whole that the fan base was united and sympathetic to the problems the club had.

Feels like a bit of a shitshow in recent times. Not sure if all the nonsense youve been getting affects you (collectively) or youre able to brush it all off. Hopefully its the latter.

As a former match going fan, once from the area but now miles away, I think youre all still doing a great job. Even when results are crap and I dont always want to listen to everything, I still enjoy what I can face. As with anything online, the loudest, most negative comments probably drown out the saner voices, or the ones who dont comment much. Keep up the good work.

To be honest any FSG/TAW stuff online doesnt affect me in the slightest. We dont waste time discussing it in work. I see our mentions and even when any ownership stuff in general blows up (like at the moment) Its a very small minority of really strange accounts out of hundreds/thousands mentions each day on the eighth most used social platform. We are at the match, were very easy to find and in real life Ive only ever had nice things said about TAW or constructive feedback. Never anyone kicking off, slating us etc. Twitter isnt real life,in the same way hashtagging constantly isnt activism. What would affect me is if it was our subscribers or listeners - any of our people.

What actually isnt helping anyone on Twitter at the moment is the new for you feature. It means were all seeing those that we dont follow who shout the loudest. Theyre seeing their engagement fly and so tweeting more and shouting louder. Others deciding to do the same.
Online Crosby Nick

  Re: The Anfield Wrap
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27821 on: Today at 11:16:09 pm »
Good stuff, cheers. And yeah, that new feature is shite. I was oblivious to the whole SOS statement fallout until I stumbled on it there. Lesson learnt!
