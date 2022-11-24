A point on FSG - I agree with - that I think had been aired on TAW is that they've been generally a force for good but they may not be the right owners as we enter an era of uninhibited spending.



I often wonder if Klopps fucked FSG up with regards to their approach. They wanted Jürgen in 2012, and at that point there was a big push from whoever was briefing the press that their approach was based around finding value in the market, improving the player attributed to that value and then selling the player on at a profit. Klopp had already shown at Dortmund that he was capable of taking players who didnt cost much and turning them into world class footballers. He also had been able to take a smaller budget and use it to challenge teams with higher budgets in Germany. It made perfect sense to be interested in having him in charge.The only problem is that a manager that good at a club as big as Liverpool meant that those players who he brought in were not interested in going anywhere else after a period of success, because they were already playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world with one of the best managers in the world and were challenging for all of the major honours. They were so successful that for the first time under FSG the best players were more interested in sticking around than looking to make a step up to one of the two big Spanish sides or even a Manchester City (like Sterling wanted to in 2015). So that big transfer fee coming in has stopped happening.And now were coming to a point where we need to make refreshments to a world class group of players and the problem theyre facing is that the money required to do that goes against all of the clubs previous approaches to the market. There is no one who can be sold to mean that the net spend (FFP) stays within a certain parameter and all of the players who would vastly improve us are going to cost a ridiculous amount of money. I dont know. I just wonder if this is playing a part in a lot of whats happening now.