Sorry, bit late to this as I haven't checked this page the past few days. I think it's fine to say that we are a superclub in terms of a lot of a lot of facets - worldwide fanbase, demand to see the team, brand recognition, how iconic the stadium is, financial turnover, success (both historical and recent).

As far as those parameters go, then yes, we are a superclub.



What I have a problem with, is saying it (like Neil Atkinson was in that context) as though we should just shut up about the rigged game because we are a superclub and therefore can financially compete. Being a superclub in the sense that he was talking about is basically the domain of the financially doped petro clubs, and then Real Madrid and Man United. That's it. You could include Barcelona too, because they're still spending like crazy, but they're clearly spending money they don't really have. These are the only clubs that simply spend what they want and can be in the market for - to use a recent example - a Haaland. No one else can. And then using examples of us going big for Van Dijk and Alisson (nearly 5 years ago and at least partly funded by selling one of our best players) is, as I said before, misleading, and it's like doing the whataboutery of a City fan for them.



We are a very big, very well-run club, undoubtedly one of the big legacy brands of club football. If you mean 'superclub' in that way, then yes, we are one. But when it comes to transfers, even when it comes to wages, we aren't in the very top bracket. We're not even in the next bracket down from that since 2019.



I’m mostly a big fan of FSG and think if they leave tomorrow then their tenure will have been enormously positive, but I do think they’ve done a tremendous job of making a lot of our supporters believe we’re simply not capable of competing financially with other clubs. I don’t believe it for a second. Do I believe that we choose to approach the market in a different way? Absolutely, and rightly so for the most part. But I think our net spend (I won’t bring wages into it because we just are spending a lot of money in that regard) is far more to do with said approach than it is to do with anything related to how much money we have sloshing around.