Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27600 on: November 9, 2022, 11:30:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  9, 2022, 10:53:37 am
That Derby fan previewing the game was great.

And great video with Virgil and Joel and Chris Best. Love stuff like that.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1590287047788761088

Ooopmh.... That video got me.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27601 on: November 9, 2022, 11:54:49 am »
Superb.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27602 on: November 9, 2022, 11:06:17 pm »
Anyone else getting some reverb on the shows this week or just me?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27603 on: November 10, 2022, 01:32:59 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  9, 2022, 11:06:17 pm
Anyone else getting some reverb on the shows this week or just me?
Can't get anything at all. No pink or post match review
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27604 on: November 10, 2022, 01:57:34 am »
^ yes. The apps not working.
Edit
Ok now
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27605 on: November 10, 2022, 07:23:55 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  9, 2022, 11:06:17 pm
Anyone else getting some reverb on the shows this week or just me?
yes
Not just you.

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27606 on: November 10, 2022, 07:49:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  9, 2022, 10:53:37 am
That Derby fan previewing the game was great.

And great video with Virgil and Joel and Chris Best. Love stuff like that.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1590287047788761088
Lovely start to the day watching that.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27607 on: November 10, 2022, 11:45:00 pm »
New one to Sean's absolute mad pronunciations of names in this week's review.
Fucking Do-ak.

Even worse than Ori-ji for Divock
Or Neil saying Hee-sus for Jesus

Absolutely mad  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27608 on: November 11, 2022, 04:45:27 pm »
Live podcasting can be visceral and seat-of-your-pants entertainmentbut Im surprised with the editorial decision to keep the sound of Phil dying on this weeks Friday Show #LestWeForget
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27609 on: November 11, 2022, 05:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 11, 2022, 04:45:27 pm
Live podcasting can be visceral and seat-of-your-pants entertainmentbut Im surprised with the editorial decision to keep the sound of Phil dying on this weeks Friday Show #LestWeForget

Haha. :D

We will remember him.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27610 on: November 11, 2022, 06:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on November 10, 2022, 11:45:00 pm
New one to Sean's absolute mad pronunciations of names in this week's review.
Fucking Do-ak.

Even worse than Ori-ji for Divock
Or Neil saying Hee-sus for Jesus

Absolutely mad  ;D

Add Yota and Car Var Low to that as well  :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27611 on: November 13, 2022, 01:14:47 pm »
An interview with Gareth on FSG sale.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg090vzTk9M


Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27612 on: November 13, 2022, 02:09:36 pm »
Is app working for folk? Its saying Im not subscribed. Just checking before I look into it. I might need to update my banking
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27613 on: November 13, 2022, 02:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on November 13, 2022, 02:09:36 pm
Is app working for folk? Its saying Im not subscribed. Just checking before I look into it. I might need to update my banking

That happens all the time to me, and I think others, but then gets fixed. 

Mine is currently ok though
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27614 on: November 13, 2022, 02:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 13, 2022, 02:13:21 pm
That happens all the time to me, and I think others, but then gets fixed. 

Mine is currently ok though
Thanks. Ill give it a few hours
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27615 on: November 13, 2022, 04:53:49 pm »
Tremendous end to the Pink
Bravo! 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27616 on: November 14, 2022, 10:20:23 am »
Has the review been released yet? Not sure if it's my feed or not
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27617 on: November 14, 2022, 10:31:38 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on November 14, 2022, 10:20:23 am
Has the review been released yet? Not sure if it's my feed or not

No, not yet. It used to come out on Tuesday's but I think they were releasing it early due to the hectic schedule, which has subsided a bit now.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27618 on: November 14, 2022, 10:59:04 am »
Shame, I find myself looking forward to it more than any other show and I sometimes find that I'm kind of over Saturdays game by Tuesday. Obviously that's just me though and other people prefer other shows etc.

And the nature of the review of course means the contributers need time to rewatch etc
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27619 on: November 14, 2022, 12:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on November 14, 2022, 10:59:04 am
Shame, I find myself looking forward to it more than any other show and I sometimes find that I'm kind of over Saturdays game by Tuesday. Obviously that's just me though and other people prefer other shows etc.

And the nature of the review of course means the contributers need time to rewatch etc

And itssss liiiive.

(Or available in your feed if you prefer)
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27620 on: November 14, 2022, 05:13:07 pm »
Literally about five minutes later   ;D belter too. As brilliant as they adapted to zoom pods, they always flow better with all three back in the studio.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27621 on: November 14, 2022, 06:50:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 13, 2022, 04:53:49 pm
Tremendous end to the Pink
Bravo!

Too true. A great song sung exceptionally well !
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27622 on: November 14, 2022, 07:02:23 pm »
FYI Irish Reds, theyve had to cancel the TAW Live dates unfortunately.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27623 on: November 15, 2022, 06:16:34 am »
Klopp documentary looks like it'll be great. But for those that only subscribe to podcasts, is it being made available as audio too?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27624 on: November 15, 2022, 11:17:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on November 15, 2022, 06:16:34 am
Klopp documentary looks like it'll be great. But for those that only subscribe to podcasts, is it being made available as audio too?

Wondered the same thing as I don't have a video sub either.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27625 on: November 15, 2022, 01:40:36 pm »
Sponsored by Erdinger so maybe a free one

Edit

First one is free, the rest on the premium video sub or youtube memebership.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27626 on: November 15, 2022, 06:39:12 pm »
Good to have Paul Senior back in the mix.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27627 on: November 15, 2022, 08:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 15, 2022, 01:40:36 pm
Sponsored by Erdinger so maybe a free one

Edit

First one is free, the rest on the premium video sub or youtube memebership.


Thats a bummer.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27628 on: November 16, 2022, 03:57:06 pm »
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27629 on: November 17, 2022, 08:38:30 am »
Listening to the Gutter, I'm once again agreeing most with Gutmann - he's frequently the only one trying to raise the point of financial doping and how it basically renders the sporting side nearly meaningless. So many seem to keep missing this point and are focusing on where the money is coming from, which is certainly understandable to an extent. But in doing so they fail to address the fact that clubs simply having unearned money poured in and gaining success from that, basically renders the idea of sporting achievement and earning success redundant.

I don't want Liverpool to have an owner who's simply pumping their money in non-stop, as I still want us to mostly live within our means and do it the right way. FSG have mostly been very good, but they could've gone the extra mile a few times, especially while they've fattened up their own asset using the club's profits to improve the infrastructure. If we suddenly just start spending with a blank cheque, out of kilter with how we're actually run and what we earn, then even though we are a very big club, it would still feel hollow to me. Basically, as I think Neil Docking said, it would be nicest to have an FSG+ type owner.

What I could do with less of is loudly trotting out the "we are a superclub" line once again. Yes, we are one of the big boys when it comes to wages (though in reality there's no chance we're higher than the fourth highest wage bill in our own league), but net spend is still way, way low compared to any other top six side (or Newcastle or Everton) over the past three and a half years. I realise net spend is only one element of it, but it's still a very big element. Simply calling us a superclub feels like doing some of the whataboutery rival fanbases engage in for them. It's not a myth or bullshit to say we spend low compared to a lot of rivals (even Arsenal and Spurs in recent years) and just feels deliberately contrarian to act as though we spend on a par with, or outgun, pretty much everyone else.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27630 on: November 17, 2022, 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on November 17, 2022, 08:38:30 am
Listening to the Gutter, I'm once again agreeing most with Gutmann - he's frequently the only one trying to raise the point of financial doping and how it basically renders the sporting side nearly meaningless. So many seem to keep missing this point and are focusing on where the money is coming from, which is certainly understandable to an extent. But in doing so they fail to address the fact that clubs simply having unearned money poured in and gaining success from that, basically renders the idea of sporting achievement and earning success redundant.

I don't want Liverpool to have an owner who's simply pumping their money in non-stop, as I still want us to mostly live within our means and do it the right way. FSG have mostly been very good, but they could've gone the extra mile a few times, especially while they've fattened up their own asset using the club's profits to improve the infrastructure. If we suddenly just start spending with a blank cheque, out of kilter with how we're actually run and what we earn, then even though we are a very big club, it would still feel hollow to me. Basically, as I think Neil Docking said, it would be nicest to have an FSG+ type owner.

What I could do with less of is loudly trotting out the "we are a superclub" line once again. Yes, we are one of the big boys when it comes to wages (though in reality there's no chance we're higher than the fourth highest wage bill in our own league), but net spend is still way, way low compared to any other top six side (or Newcastle or Everton) over the past three and a half years. I realise net spend is only one element of it, but it's still a very big element. Simply calling us a superclub feels like doing some of the whataboutery rival fanbases engage in for them. It's not a myth or bullshit to say we spend low compared to a lot of rivals (even Arsenal and Spurs in recent years) and just feels deliberately contrarian to act as though we spend on a par with, or outgun, pretty much everyone else.

You could do without them correctly pointing out that (using your words here) the team who has at least the fourth highest wage bill in (using my words here) by far and away the biggest domestic league in the world's biggest sport is a super club? Come on now. You can't expect everyone on this podcast to just parrot exactly what you want them to say.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27631 on: November 17, 2022, 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on November 17, 2022, 08:38:30 am

FSG have mostly been very good, but they could've gone the extra mile a few times, especially while they've fattened up their own asset using the club's profits to improve the infrastructure.

Read as 'asses', still works  ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27632 on: November 17, 2022, 08:38:05 pm »
Gutmann is a national treasure.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27633 on: Yesterday at 12:27:09 pm »
Paul Amann spoke superbly 

Fantastic 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27634 on: Today at 12:25:55 am »
Very informative takeover podcast with Ben from CBS sport. Very good for the layman about whats what in these kinds of deals
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27635 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm »
Ok. I asked for it on here, so I might be just a tiny bit biased, but the season review on video part one, was absolutely first class lads. Shaun might not be into moving draughts counters on a board but it makes it so much easier to follow when I can actually see Trent being inverted, instead of trying to play 3d chess in my mind. At best, all them numbers represent starting positions and normally change in and out of possession and everyones 433or 442 is totally different anyway but if you can see it you can more easily talk about nuance, how it changes with personnel available etc, the differences between us and City, the gap Thiago leaves when he naturally drifts over to the number 6 position, the point Shaun makes about the need for energy and recovery in the midfield 3, Neil's Napoli/Everton [/size]analysis, the change to Trents positions and how they tell the story of our season.

Loved it. the blag Subbuteo table suffices but you do wonder if the Sky or BT with their boss graphics department, get onto it they could rip off that Review format and it would look sumptuous with little Trents moving about the pitch with little Van Dykes spraying diagonals to a little ripped Mo. Thing is you could stick Carra and neville on it and no way would their analysis be as good as The Review's regulars, that's what makes the difference. The visual elements just illuminate what is being said and I don't think it's hyperbole to say it's the best most intelligent analysis on Klopp and Linders Liverpool in the media and along with Jono's reviews worth the subscription alone.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27636 on: Today at 06:58:53 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on November 17, 2022, 08:38:30 am
Listening to the Gutter, I'm once again agreeing most with Gutmann - he's frequently the only one trying to raise the point of financial doping and how it basically renders the sporting side nearly meaningless. So many seem to keep missing this point and are focusing on where the money is coming from, which is certainly understandable to an extent. But in doing so they fail to address the fact that clubs simply having unearned money poured in and gaining success from that, basically renders the idea of sporting achievement and earning success redundant.

I don't want Liverpool to have an owner who's simply pumping their money in non-stop, as I still want us to mostly live within our means and do it the right way. FSG have mostly been very good, but they could've gone the extra mile a few times, especially while they've fattened up their own asset using the club's profits to improve the infrastructure. If we suddenly just start spending with a blank cheque, out of kilter with how we're actually run and what we earn, then even though we are a very big club, it would still feel hollow to me. Basically, as I think Neil Docking said, it would be nicest to have an FSG+ type owner.

What I could do with less of is loudly trotting out the "we are a superclub" line once again. Yes, we are one of the big boys when it comes to wages (though in reality there's no chance we're higher than the fourth highest wage bill in our own league), but net spend is still way, way low compared to any other top six side (or Newcastle or Everton) over the past three and a half years. I realise net spend is only one element of it, but it's still a very big element. Simply calling us a superclub feels like doing some of the whataboutery rival fanbases engage in for them. It's not a myth or bullshit to say we spend low compared to a lot of rivals (even Arsenal and Spurs in recent years) and just feels deliberately contrarian to act as though we spend on a par with, or outgun, pretty much everyone else.
I agree with all of this. I haven't listened back but Neil said some strange things and you could even claim he was acting in a weird way. He was adamant that Liverpool are a superclub and at the same time it felt like he was using the fact that City are Champions League frauds (please let it continue, but if they keep spending big it is only a matter of time before they win their first) as some sort of argument that money isn't that important anyway. Obviously it isn't everything but no one's saying that. In my opinion, being a superclub these days means being able to buy whoever whenever. We aren't and while talk of net spend is often ridiculed it is still relevant. Also, Ferguson's United not being a dynasty because they didn't win enough European Cups is a bold claim.

I've been going and forth trying to sum up my thoughts correctly, but I haven't really been able to and this is a close as I get. I'm definitely not doing Neil justice with this short summary but it was the first time in a long while where he said things that I couldn't agree with and that to me just felt wrong. I am, however, like him, more worried than excited about the possibility of the club getting new owners. I fear there's a good chance we end up with something much worse than FSG if they choose to sell the club.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27637 on: Today at 07:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 06:58:53 pm
I agree with all of this. I haven't listened back but Neil said some strange things and you could even claim he was acting in a weird way. He was adamant that Liverpool are a superclub and at the same time it felt like he was using the fact that City are Champions League frauds (please let it continue, but if they keep spending big it is only a matter of time before they win their first) as some sort of argument that money isn't that important anyway. Obviously it isn't everything but no one's saying that. In my opinion, being a superclub these days means being able to buy whoever whenever. We aren't and while talk of net spend is often ridiculed it is still relevant. Also, Ferguson's United not being a dynasty because they didn't win enough European Cups is a bold claim.

I've been going and forth trying to sum up my thoughts correctly, but I haven't really been able to and this is a close as I get. I'm definitely not doing Neil justice with this short summary but it was the first time in a long while where he said things that I couldn't agree with and that to me just felt wrong. I am, however, like him, more worried than excited about the possibility of the club getting new owners. I fear there's a good chance we end up with something much worse than FSG if they choose to sell the club.
If buying whoever whenever is your definition of a superclub, you probably need to spend a bit more time thinking. The only clubs that can keep doing as you suggest are sports washers and they are as far from being superclubs as its possible to be.
