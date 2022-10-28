« previous next »
The Anfield Wrap

Re: The Anfield Wrap
In general I think that the vast majority of opposition fans on TAW are superb. Chris Barbour is brilliant and funny; Teza Simekulwa is probably the most reasonable, realistic United fan I've ever heard; Paul Duhaney has always been great on Spurs; Tom Fahy is good on Villa, and the various Arsenal fans are always decent value.

Also agree that the Everton lads they've had recently are good - again, fairly balanced and realistic, despite that fanbase in general not exactly being known for those traits.

Gonna piggyback this one to say I love the Friday show and (nearly) all the contributors. Excellent stuff.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
My issue that I raised previously wasn't with how well David Mooney or Alex Hurst can talk about the football itself. They're both articulate and fair minded when it comes to the on-field performances of their teams and ours. It's more just that it's always done from a position of it being completely normal and natural that their teams are where they are. That part - the fact that they don't really acknowledge the giant gulf state-shaped elephants in the room - is what drives me mad. But I don't really mean to get into this too much again, as it's been done for now.

In general I think that the vast majority of opposition fans on TAW are superb. Chris Barbour is brilliant and funny; Teza Simekulwa is probably the most reasonable, realistic United fan I've ever heard; Paul Duhaney has always been great on Spurs; Tom Fahy is good on Villa, and the various Arsenal fans are always decent value.

Also agree that the Everton lads they've had recently are good - again, fairly balanced and realistic, despite that fanbase in general not exactly being known for those traits.


I think its best to just move on. Ive accepted that TAW are going to IMHO soft pedal oppo fans due to their values, commitment to sound, and the need to keep them coming back. It has been harder to accept the approach to financial doping and sports washing, but I have. When you think about it, they have no choice but to Mean Jean Okerlund/WWE it. If you fully pull the thread on the rigged nature of the league, bright supporters will get disillusioned with the game, it knocks the whole house of cards, and the only losers might be TAW etc., and City and Newcastle just keep doing their thing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27562 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Enjoyed the main show that came out yesterday - as much as you can enjoy such a thing after the awful happenings of Saturday evening.

A quick note of praise about Neil's relentless pursuit of nuance and the 'grey area' that often (nearly always) gets brushed past when football is being chatted about. There's no question that recruitment issues appear to be at the heart of a lot of what's going wrong at the moment. However, Neil's point that there's an inextricable link between last season's delights and it being a really settled squad is so central to the discussion. Go heavy in summer 2021 and you may have disrupted the equilibrium of the squad.

Now this is conjecture but it's impossible to say we'd have 94pts with another decent midfielder as Liverpool were winning loads anyway.

For me, the journey that has got us to the peak of the mountain has a cost to it...which we are now paying for...annoyingly.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27563 on: Today at 11:15:48 am »
Enjoyed the main show that came out yesterday - as much as you can enjoy such a thing after the awful happenings of Saturday evening.

A quick note of praise about Neil's relentless pursuit of nuance and the 'grey area' that often (nearly always) gets brushed past when football is being chatted about. There's no question that recruitment issues appear to be at the heart of a lot of what's going wrong at the moment. However, Neil's point that there's an inextricable link between last season's delights and it being a really settled squad is so central to the discussion. Go heavy in summer 2021 and you may have disrupted the equilibrium of the squad.

Now this is conjecture but it's impossible to say we'd have 94pts with another decent midfielder as Liverpool were winning loads anyway.

For me, the journey that has got us to the peak of the mountain has a cost to it...which we are now paying for...annoyingly.

Nuance is something missing in most walks of life.

Many of us are quick to tell others that we know best and if only X had happened Y wouldn't have done.

If we don't try to chase city down last season do we have enough left to get us over the line in Paris?

If we actually chase city down in 2018/2019 and they drop points before Barca, are we all or nothing when we play them?

Very little is binary, black and white today. Talking about a football club, it's impossible to boil it down to single decisions.

I had a Villa fan on Saturday tell me we should have signed Haaland when we won the league. Because it's simple you see. He definitely knows more than anyone else. Why else is he in the pub on a Saturday night when he's got five kids and a sixth on the way.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27564 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Excellent posts Fitzy and Red_mark. This nuance is what I'm always on about, what I'm looking for, why I keep calling people twats when they don't exhibit it.

I appreciate that I could be more diplomatic, like...  8) ;D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27565 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Think some of the best shows come in these difficult moments, enjoyed the main show
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27566 on: Today at 09:41:50 pm »
Yeah, good show, only minor complaint is that Rob keeps misusing the term "risk averse", he's done it in multiple pods :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27567 on: Today at 09:48:04 pm »
Yeah, good show, only minor complaint is that Rob keeps misusing the term "risk averse", he's done it in multiple pods :D

Yes he means less risk averse when he says risk averse. Neil also uses game theory in an odd way.
