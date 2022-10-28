Enjoyed the main show that came out yesterday - as much as you can enjoy such a thing after the awful happenings of Saturday evening.



A quick note of praise about Neil's relentless pursuit of nuance and the 'grey area' that often (nearly always) gets brushed past when football is being chatted about. There's no question that recruitment issues appear to be at the heart of a lot of what's going wrong at the moment. However, Neil's point that there's an inextricable link between last season's delights and it being a really settled squad is so central to the discussion. Go heavy in summer 2021 and you may have disrupted the equilibrium of the squad.



Now this is conjecture but it's impossible to say we'd have 94pts with another decent midfielder as Liverpool were winning loads anyway.



For me, the journey that has got us to the peak of the mountain has a cost to it...which we are now paying for...annoyingly.



Nuance is something missing in most walks of life.Many of us are quick to tell others that we know best and if only X had happened Y wouldn't have done.If we don't try to chase city down last season do we have enough left to get us over the line in Paris?If we actually chase city down in 2018/2019 and they drop points before Barca, are we all or nothing when we play them?Very little is binary, black and white today. Talking about a football club, it's impossible to boil it down to single decisions.I had a Villa fan on Saturday tell me we should have signed Haaland when we won the league. Because it's simple you see. He definitely knows more than anyone else. Why else is he in the pub on a Saturday night when he's got five kids and a sixth on the way.