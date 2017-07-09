David Mooney is coming over for a face to face conversation about City's owners and his relationship to them once the games have died down. You aren't getting that conversation in a ten minute "so who's playing well at the minute bar Haaland and what do you reckon at the weekend?" When he does I expect there to be a fair bit of respect around it because he really doesn't have to.



When I do stuff on, say, the BBC and find a way to it, I'll drop in "sportswashing" or "financial doping". What's the point of talking about it on TAW subscription shows? Eliciting feelings of togetherness? A primal scream? It'll come up here and there from contributor to contributor but LFC aren't sportswashing and aren't financially doping. If they were, if I were still talking about football in that context, I'd be talking about it all the time. Do I think we are playing a rigged game? Yep. What's the next question? Stopping playing? When we are talking about Liverpool in the big picture - which there hasn't been as much time for as I'd like given the end of last season, Paris and then the speed of this campaign but will be during the World Cup - it will come up as what we are up against but the fact of the matter is that it is part of the firmament. Maybe I sound like I've given up, I just think I sound like the manager to be honest. There is this thing. It is there. We are up against it. We have to be perfect, they don't, that influences our decision making. By decision making you know I mean transfers and then...



...I go through that and I have a load of people screaming about Fenway Sports Group and transfers. Happy to do it. Have done it before, will do it again, but just letting you know that is where we will be. Not with tremors setting in across Newcastle and Saudi Arabia that their house of cards is going to collapse. I am instead not talking about the corruption of the sport but the Nunes lad who went to Wolves.



We've talked loads about football reform. I've written loads about football reform. And the subtext of football reform conversation is in significant part what is happening in Newcastle, Manchester and Paris. But, to be frank, the people you want talking about this don't make podcasts in Liverpool. They make shows in Media City in Salford or in wherever The Athletic are in London or actually in Manchester, Paris and Newcastle. And nobody is inviting me onto any panels by the way.



No one is subscribing because of who we have on Coach Home and Friday Show, however good I think Alex and David are, as examples. And if we did bang that drum of injustice every week then there is a really valid point when someone comes on from Brighton or Norwich or whoever around income. But I don't think it is either in TAW's best interests or not in our best interests to do that or not do it. And in the wider sense the whole thing just *is*. I deeply wish it wasn't. So:



I tweeted after the last time Jurgen spoke on this saying the follow up question he should be asked after mentioning the state owned clubs is about the regulator mentioned in The Crouch Review. Does Jurgen back it and will Liverpool back it? Because the truth is that sort of regulator posited in that is the only viable way home against the state owned clubs. That's it. That's the one pathway, something that looks like a statutory regulator. You only beat a state with a state.



Liverpool haven't said a word about The Crouch Review. And as and when we next have a chat about FSG I will be making that point.