The Anfield Wrap

Quote from: decosabute on October 19, 2022, 02:24:58 pm
Yeah I was on here the other day praising him for what he said and hoping that the Unwrapped show he mentioned became a reality. But a lot has happened since then. What Abu Dhabi (and Pep, with his typically snidey sour grapes shite) have done is kick things up a level, and now it's not enough with even a cursory mention in a single show. It needs to be confronted properly. People need to wake up.

Neil's excellent Daily Rundown from yesterday (link here: https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368503) talks about it as "an enormous structural sporting issue", so I would be surprised if they didn't look to approach it in some way following on from Klopp's comments. It's just a question of how it's approached.
Didn't hear back from anyone, but the Podcasts app just randomly decided to start working 48 hours later. Alls well that ends well and that's the Pink to listen to on the drive into work tomorrow.  :D
@TheAnfieldWrap
Fucking shite.

2:27 pm · 22 Oct 2022
God bless Neil trying to hype up the live filming the post match pint after that
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 22, 2022, 02:42:18 pm
God bless Neil trying to hype up the live filming the post match pint after that

Tough gig. :D

99% of the time Im very jealous (and in awe, I know it doesnt happen by luck) of them getting to talk about the Reds for a job. Days like this Im glad I dont.
"But momentum dropped.

"The feel good dropped.

"Morale dropped."

Neils review. Could be talking about TAW HQ and all. Tough gig is right.
Vote for the TAW

(Football Supporters Association)

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/fsa-awards-2022?mc_cid=af08d363c5&mc_eid=41a8987f74


(The FSA is the national, democratic, representative body for football supporters, advocates for supporter ownership, better fan engagement, cheaper ticket prices, the choice to stand at the match, protecting fan rights, good governance, diversity, and all types of supporter empowerment)
In and of itself, I can take soft questioning for opposition fans on Coach Home and Friday Show - I understand that TAW can't just piss everyone off and not have them come back on.

But in the absence of any other substantial discussion of sportswashing and financial doping, it really starts to grate when Alex Hirst gets to come on and defend what Newcastle are doing (yeah, I know John Gibbons asked him if he was enjoying it, but it's hardly tough, and mostly he can just stick to the football as though nothing is wrong or off about what's happening). David Mooney will be on soon as well to avoid any difficult topics and cheerfully act like it's the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best side in Europe.

Come on guys - two minutes of truth from Gutmann in a single show, and one line from Neil in an email about a "structural sporting issue" is simply not enough. The separate but linked subjects of sportswashing and financial doping are the biggest issues that elite level football faces - something that has directly cost the greatest Liverpool side of the past 30 years at least two league titles.

Needs to be confronted properly and regularly.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:01:41 am
In and of itself, I can take soft questioning for opposition fans on Coach Home and Friday Show - I understand that TAW can't just piss everyone off and not have them come back on.

But in the absence of any other substantial discussion of sportswashing and financial doping, it really starts to grate when Alex Hirst gets to come on and defend what Newcastle are doing (yeah, I know John Gibbons asked him if he was enjoying it, but it's hardly tough, and mostly he can just stick to the football as though nothing is wrong or off about what's happening). David Mooney will be on soon as well to avoid any difficult topics and act like it's the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best side in the world.

Come on guys - two minutes of truth from Gutmann in a single show, and one line from Neil in an email about a "structural sporting issue" is simply not enough. The separate but linked subjects of sportswashing and financial doping are the biggest issues that elite level football faces - something that has directly cost the greatest Liverpool side of the past 30 years at least two league titles.

Needs to be confronted properly and regularly.

Yeah.. its not great
Sportswashing works because the people in the sport either cause a shitstorm or just cover the sport.... and if they just cover the sport then the sportswashing has worked by definition...

I have sympathy with TAW .. but I also have sympathy with Sky Sports or the BBC etc etc - their jobs as individuals are to cover the football presented to them. If they spent 5 minutes a game or every interview inserting 'but then City would do well here given the corrupt way they've built their team' each game their audience would tune out or complain and its not what they're employed to do

I don't think there are easy answers here at all - you're either entirely out on football or you're in to some degree ..and each one of us that's in is guilty of some level of hypocrisy 

All of that said - I do agree that the Wrap interviewing City and Newcastle fans as if we're all comrades on this football journey with a 'ohh Eddie Howe's doing a great job' vibe is tough to take.
Newcastle fans in particular should be held to account - partly because its more recent, partly because the regime is worse and totally indefensible and partly because their fan base has gone from being basically sound (as fan bases go) to being utter lick spittles for an inhuman regime overnight (combined with total outrage and horrendous levels of whataboutery if you question it)
