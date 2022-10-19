In and of itself, I can take soft questioning for opposition fans on Coach Home and Friday Show - I understand that TAW can't just piss everyone off and not have them come back on.



But in the absence of any other substantial discussion of sportswashing and financial doping, it really starts to grate when Alex Hirst gets to come on and defend what Newcastle are doing (yeah, I know John Gibbons asked him if he was enjoying it, but it's hardly tough, and mostly he can just stick to the football as though nothing is wrong or off about what's happening). David Mooney will be on soon as well to avoid any difficult topics and act like it's the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best side in the world.



Come on guys - two minutes of truth from Gutmann in a single show, and one line from Neil in an email about a "structural sporting issue" is simply not enough. The separate but linked subjects of sportswashing and financial doping are the biggest issues that elite level football faces - something that has directly cost the greatest Liverpool side of the past 30 years at least two league titles.



Needs to be confronted properly and regularly.



Yeah.. its not greatSportswashing works because the people in the sport either cause a shitstorm or just cover the sport.... and if they just cover the sport then the sportswashing has worked by definition...I have sympathy with TAW .. but I also have sympathy with Sky Sports or the BBC etc etc - their jobs as individuals are to cover the football presented to them. If they spent 5 minutes a game or every interview inserting 'but then City would do well here given the corrupt way they've built their team' each game their audience would tune out or complain and its not what they're employed to doI don't think there are easy answers here at all - you're either entirely out on football or you're in to some degree ..and each one of us that's in is guilty of some level of hypocrisyAll of that said - I do agree that the Wrap interviewing City and Newcastle fans as if we're all comrades on this football journey with a 'ohh Eddie Howe's doing a great job' vibe is tough to take.Newcastle fans in particular should be held to account - partly because its more recent, partly because the regime is worse and totally indefensible and partly because their fan base has gone from being basically sound (as fan bases go) to being utter lick spittles for an inhuman regime overnight (combined with total outrage and horrendous levels of whataboutery if you question it)