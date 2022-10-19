« previous next »
Yeah I was on here the other day praising him for what he said and hoping that the Unwrapped show he mentioned became a reality. But a lot has happened since then. What Abu Dhabi (and Pep, with his typically snidey sour grapes shite) have done is kick things up a level, and now it's not enough with even a cursory mention in a single show. It needs to be confronted properly. People need to wake up.

Neil's excellent Daily Rundown from yesterday (link here: https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368503) talks about it as "an enormous structural sporting issue", so I would be surprised if they didn't look to approach it in some way following on from Klopp's comments. It's just a question of how it's approached.
Didn't hear back from anyone, but the Podcasts app just randomly decided to start working 48 hours later. Alls well that ends well and that's the Pink to listen to on the drive into work tomorrow.  :D
@TheAnfieldWrap
Fucking shite.

2:27 pm · 22 Oct 2022
God bless Neil trying to hype up the live filming the post match pint after that
God bless Neil trying to hype up the live filming the post match pint after that

Tough gig. :D

99% of the time Im very jealous (and in awe, I know it doesnt happen by luck) of them getting to talk about the Reds for a job. Days like this Im glad I dont.
"But momentum dropped.

"The feel good dropped.

"Morale dropped."

Neils review. Could be talking about TAW HQ and all. Tough gig is right.
Vote for the TAW

(Football Supporters Association)

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/fsa-awards-2022?mc_cid=af08d363c5&mc_eid=41a8987f74


(The FSA is the national, democratic, representative body for football supporters, advocates for supporter ownership, better fan engagement, cheaper ticket prices, the choice to stand at the match, protecting fan rights, good governance, diversity, and all types of supporter empowerment)
