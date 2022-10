Yeah I was on here the other day praising him for what he said and hoping that the Unwrapped show he mentioned became a reality. But a lot has happened since then. What Abu Dhabi (and Pep, with his typically snidey sour grapes shite) have done is kick things up a level, and now it's not enough with even a cursory mention in a single show. It needs to be confronted properly. People need to wake up.



Neil's excellent Daily Rundown from yesterday (link here: https://mailchi.mp/theanfieldwrap/taw-daily-run-down-smfjjjc1sc-1368503 ) talks about it as "an enormous structural sporting issue", so I would be surprised if they didn't look to approach it in some way following on from Klopp's comments. It's just a question of how it's approached.