Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2869952 times)

Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27480 on: October 8, 2022, 02:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on October  8, 2022, 03:35:50 am
Missed a lot of shows recently, can you remember which one Neil said this on?  Are TAW subscription levels viewable somewhere? (publicly)
Cant remember which show. Early September I think. Dont know about subscriber numbers
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27481 on: October 9, 2022, 10:12:44 am »
Was there no Friday AFQ this week?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27482 on: October 9, 2022, 12:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on October  9, 2022, 10:12:44 am
Was there no Friday AFQ this week?

No, there was a Head to Head quiz on Jürgens reign instead
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27483 on: October 10, 2022, 09:08:43 am »
Ah thanks. Could do with the laughs when the reds are this shite though.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27484 on: October 10, 2022, 09:25:42 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on October 10, 2022, 09:08:43 am
Ah thanks. Could do with the laughs when the reds are this shite though.

Post match show is decent actually. Thought Id struggle with it but feel slightly better for listening (even though its understandably downbeat).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27485 on: October 10, 2022, 02:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  8, 2022, 02:29:38 pm
Cant remember which show. Early September I think. Dont know about subscriber numbers

Think it was on a midnight caller
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27486 on: October 11, 2022, 02:41:12 am »
Sean Rodgers mentioned on the review today that he could talk for hours on all the mitigating issues this season. I would love for the review crew to do a special on what they think has gone wrong this season, Sean is so incredibly insightful to listen to. 

Personally I think the coaching staff has missed pretty badly, and none of their gambles have paid off. I would be interested for the review team to dig a little bit deeper on reviewing the season (a especially preseason) as a whole and how it's lead us to this point. More importantly I'd be interested to hear what they would do to steady the ship from here.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27487 on: October 11, 2022, 07:10:45 am »
Quote from: redhokie8 on October 11, 2022, 02:41:12 am
Sean Rodgers mentioned on the review today that he could talk for hours on all the mitigating issues this season. I would love for the review crew to do a special on what they think has gone wrong this season, Sean is so incredibly insightful to listen to. 

Personally I think the coaching staff has missed pretty badly, and none of their gambles have paid off. I would be interested for the review team to dig a little bit deeper on reviewing the season (a especially preseason) as a whole and how it's lead us to this point. More importantly I'd be interested to hear what they would do to steady the ship from here.

Agree. The free show was decent and finally someone has touched on how we look out of possession in our attacking third. Rob alluded to it but it was largely glossed over. Its a major issue and Ive not seen it discussed anywhere. Its all midfield midfield midfield, which while correct, is just a part of the problem.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27488 on: October 11, 2022, 08:00:24 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 10, 2022, 09:25:42 am
Post match show is decent actually. Thought Id struggle with it but feel slightly better for listening (even though its understandably downbeat).

Listened to the pink last night, best one for ages. A good listen. 
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27489 on: October 12, 2022, 02:59:12 pm »
Enjoyed "The Great Football Scheduling Debate". Discussions like this are what sets TAW apart from the other fan media I know about.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27490 on: October 14, 2022, 07:46:02 am »
Well done to Rob Gutmann on Three Strikes, for being the one and only person in years of TAW to actually get to the heart of the biggest problem, football-wise, with the financially doped clubs. The sportswashing is awful of course, and these people should never be allowed to own football clubs with their backgrounds and intentions going in. But the worthy, necessary discussion of that often distracts from the footballing side, and what they're doing there is making a mockery of the competitive landscape, or the idea that you earn your success. It basically ceases to become sport when clubs no longer earn their way to the top, and simply financially-dope their way there on cheat mode.

I would've thought this should be obvious to everyone as perhaps the biggest problem in football, but I'm frequently astonished at how it's never discussed. Rob, for a couple of minutes at least, actually described things as they truly are, and I was very grateful for that.

And if he were to do a full Unwrapped show on the subject (which he mentioned the possibility of), then I would love to hear it. More of this please.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27491 on: October 14, 2022, 10:16:08 am »
Hate to be EddyEcho on the subject but the Review would work so much better if there was a visual tactics board to look at, theres a reason theyre used in dressing rooms, so much easier to understand spatial things visually. It lends itself to video with either Shaun with a magnetic board or maybe Niel with some high end visual effects. BTW great show look forward to it after every game
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27492 on: October 14, 2022, 11:53:53 am »
It's strange that people still don't know how the draw works for the last 16 of the Champions League.  I felt sorry for Rob having to explain to Josh and Mike how it worked and them continually not seeming to take it in.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27493 on: October 14, 2022, 11:54:59 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 14, 2022, 11:53:53 am
It's strange that people still don't know how the draw works for the last 16 of the Champions League.  I felt sorry for Rob having to explain to Josh and Mike how it worked and them continually not seeming to take it in.

Was a bit mad.

Guttman has been in good form recently. And he also liked a Partridge related tweet of mine the other day so I think were now best friends.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27494 on: October 14, 2022, 11:55:16 am »
Didn't they use to do something where Neil would move counters around on a board, discussing tactics. Vague memories of this.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27495 on: October 14, 2022, 12:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 14, 2022, 11:53:53 am
It's strange that people still don't know how the draw works for the last 16 of the Champions League.  I felt sorry for Rob having to explain to Josh and Mike how it worked and them continually not seeming to take it in.

Its not hard either

Country protection so you cant play a team from the same nation.

Team that finishes 1st plays a team that finishes 2nd and the team that finishes 1st will be away 1st leg.

Thats about it isnt it?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27496 on: October 14, 2022, 12:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 14, 2022, 12:30:28 pm
Thats about it isnt it?

Also can't play the team from your group but that one's pretty obvious.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27497 on: October 16, 2022, 10:26:12 am »
I probably count as a dinosaur watching and listening on a (non mac) computer these days, but I have the shows on for some of when I am working. I find the layout of the wrap site very poorly thought out, and I understand some of the ideas why shows aren't dated, but guess what, dates and straightforward chronological order to all the content would work better than the themes we have to work through, often fruitlessly. I'd like to hear and see most of the shows, but if they are difficult to find going forwards, I may well just knock it on the head, catch the free stuff and watch a mix of other LFC shows. Losing me is not a problem, but it's a disservice to yourselves making shows easy to miss.
Edit, an ideal example would be the podcasts. If I log in to video, I am not logged in to podcasts, and on the podcasts page, there is no log in at the moment. The latest shows are not in the external content carriers, for example, the warm up this week. I'm only allowed the 2 min preview, and its not on Podcast addict.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27498 on: October 16, 2022, 12:14:20 pm »

I'm pretty much in agreement with these comments - I have had to give up access using Safari on my Mac - I have to use Chrome and even that feels pot luck. It's the phone or nothing.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27499 on: October 17, 2022, 04:46:07 am »
Can't log into the app (iPhone) this morning lads. Working on desktop (mac).
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27500 on: October 17, 2022, 05:39:40 am »
Quote from: markedasred on October 16, 2022, 10:26:12 am
I probably count as a dinosaur watching and listening on a (non mac) computer these days, but I have the shows on for some of when I am working. I find the layout of the wrap site very poorly thought out, and I understand some of the ideas why shows aren't dated, but guess what, dates and straightforward chronological order to all the content would work better than the themes we have to work through, often fruitlessly. I'd like to hear and see most of the shows, but if they are difficult to find going forwards, I may well just knock it on the head, catch the free stuff and watch a mix of other LFC shows. Losing me is not a problem, but it's a disservice to yourselves making shows easy to miss.
Edit, an ideal example would be the podcasts. If I log in to video, I am not logged in to podcasts, and on the podcasts page, there is no log in at the moment. The latest shows are not in the external content carriers, for example, the warm up this week. I'm only allowed the 2 min preview, and its not on Podcast addict.

Not saying your feedback isn't valid but I just wouldn't use the website for podcasts, that goes for any supplier and not just TAW.

Grab Grover Podcast for Windows: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/grover-podcast/9NBLGGH6C4BC?hl=en-us&gl=us

Click 'Subscribe', tick 'Requires Authentication' and enter https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/player/subscribe/ followed by your user/pass:






For the video player (which isn't very good), I'd just bookmark this URL: https://theanfieldwrap.com/player/video/. Then from the menu click 'TAW Video Player' and you'll get all the videos in chronological order:


Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27501 on: October 17, 2022, 06:11:40 am »
Quote from: The Lord Admiral on October 17, 2022, 04:46:07 am
Can't log into the app (iPhone) this morning lads. Working on desktop (mac).

Im getting the old Premium flag next to all podcasts bar the free ones. Saying I dont have a Subscription in my profile.

Im sure a few IT issues is just what you want to be facing the morning after a win like that. :D
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27502 on: October 17, 2022, 09:22:03 am »

same for me - can't access the post match pint video even tho' I am a full subscriber
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27503 on: October 17, 2022, 09:24:40 am »
Quote from: PaulD on October 17, 2022, 09:22:03 am
same for me - can't access the post match pint video even tho' I am a full subscriber


Its sorted again for me now. Very enjoyable dog walk this morning!
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27504 on: October 17, 2022, 09:26:43 am »
With respect to the last couple of posts, when this happens to me, I find that a quick 'kill and restart' of the app tends to sort it out.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27505 on: October 17, 2022, 09:43:37 am »

someone has done something at source cos it's fine now
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27506 on: October 17, 2022, 02:08:27 pm »
Daft as it sounds, when Liverpool win I know Im going to look forward to podcasts. I was so fed up last week that it wasnt easy getting through the content.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27507 on: Yesterday at 04:02:44 am »
App is screwy again....podcasts are 'premium' though I have a DD subscription
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27508 on: Yesterday at 05:30:33 pm »
Really frustrating atm - my podcasts aren't updating on the podcasts app on my phone.

I know there must be at least 2 shows on Monday yet the last thing my podcasts app is showing is the post match show from Sunday- but with a full set of games this week, I would have thought they'd have hit the ground running with content on Monday. Shame as I've got a drive to non league later and was looking forward to that to kill the time of the drive there and back. Any idea why?
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27509 on: Yesterday at 07:20:04 pm »
The app works so that's my fix for the drive to non league, but can't get the podcasts app to work for love nor money. I've tried readding it and restarting the phone.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27510 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm »
The insight in that pre match stats based show (forget the name) is next level.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27511 on: Today at 04:23:48 am »
In light of our manager getting smeared to the point of consulting legal counsel (just because he - for once! - actually spoke the truth about Man City), are we now going to get some actual coverage of sportswashing in action?

Witnessing article after article from BBC, the Times, the Mail and others basically say that Jurgen Klopp caused Man City fans to sing disgusting songs about stadium disasters from the get-go, as though we deserved it and brought it on ourselves, is to watch a paid-for PR machine go into overdrive. Barely a mention of City not publicly condemning it either. This is not within the normal parameters of bad reporting and it's not reasonable or sane. We've passed the tipping point of this now and the idea of truth (we've been here before) is getting attacked and reclaimed by bad people.

Maybe TAW can't throw allegations around like I just have, but I'm getting sick of mostly tiptoeing around this. What's happened the last few days is a disgrace on so many levels, and it's getting so obvious now and clear for all of us to see. Time's up for pretending it's just football. Time's up for letting David Mooney only talk about football as though its the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best team on earth. Time's up for saying there's 'respect' in this rivalry. We're up against a club backed by some of the worst people on earth and they're not playing around. It's time our fanbase, and very importantly our fan media, the ones with microphones and a standing in the outside world, started addressing this more directly and more often.

It'll sound dramatic, but please guys, I think we need you on this.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27512 on: Today at 09:21:31 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:23:48 am
In light of our manager getting smeared to the point of consulting legal counsel (just because he - for once! - actually spoke the truth about Man City), are we now going to get some actual coverage of sportswashing in action?

Witnessing article after article from BBC, the Times, the Mail and others basically say that Jurgen Klopp caused Man City fans to sing disgusting songs about stadium disasters from the get-go, as though we deserved it and brought it on ourselves, is to watch a paid-for PR machine go into overdrive. Barely a mention of City not publicly condemning it either. This is not within the normal parameters of bad reporting and it's not reasonable or sane. We've passed the tipping point of this now and the idea of truth (we've been here before) is getting attacked and reclaimed by bad people.

Maybe TAW can't throw allegations around like I just have, but I'm getting sick of mostly tiptoeing around this. What's happened the last few days is a disgrace on so many levels, and it's getting so obvious now and clear for all of us to see. Time's up for pretending it's just football. Time's up for letting David Mooney only talk about football as though its the most normal thing in the world that Man City are the best team on earth. Time's up for saying there's 'respect' in this rivalry. We're up against a club backed by some of the worst people on earth and they're not playing around. It's time our fanbase, and very importantly our fan media, the ones with microphones and a standing in the outside world, started addressing this more directly and more often.

It'll sound dramatic, but please guys, I think we need you on this.
Great post.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27513 on: Today at 09:34:06 am »
I'm Arab and there is 0 chance that Klopp is racist, but I think he should've mentioned Chelsea as well to shut this argument. Chelsea are also sport-washing and having unlimited funds, the only difference is Chelsea waste their money on average players and City buys players who fit their system due to Pep. Other than that he is pretty spot on that City only got to where they were was because of money and unlimited funds.
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27514 on: Today at 11:05:01 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:23:48 am
In light of our manager getting smeared to the point of consulting legal counsel (just because he - for once! - actually spoke the truth about Man City), are we now going to get some actual coverage of sportswashing in action?

Witnessing article after article from BBC, the Times, the Mail and others basically say that Jurgen Klopp caused Man City fans to sing disgusting songs about stadium disasters from the get-go, as though we deserved it and brought it on ourselves, is to watch a paid-for PR machine go into overdrive. Barely a mention of City not publicly condemning it either. This is not within the normal parameters of bad reporting and it's not reasonable or sane. We've passed the tipping point of this now and the idea of truth (we've been here before) is getting attacked and reclaimed by bad people.



Literally sports washing in action.
