Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Anfield Wrap
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
683
684
685
686
687
[
688
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Anfield Wrap (Read 2861482 times)
Mr Dilkington
would rather be too cold than too hot
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,400
Never buy the Sun
Re: The Anfield Wrap
«
Reply #27480 on:
Today
at 06:51:15 am »
Andy's 'Kepa is actually a really good keeper' is one of the worst shouts I've heard in a while
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.
Print
Pages:
1
...
683
684
685
686
687
[
688
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Anfield Wrap
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2