« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2858682 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27440 on: September 27, 2022, 01:03:03 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on September 27, 2022, 11:57:12 am
Er, Kevin Keegan!

Id rather have the mash up Roy Rodgers. 
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27441 on: September 27, 2022, 03:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2022, 01:27:24 pm
Anyone else unable to play the paid for shows? Theyre showing as Premium and when I check my settings it says None under subscription. Have I stopped paying the bills or is it an error? :D

Can you email help@theanfieldwrap.com please mate?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,303
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27442 on: September 27, 2022, 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on September 27, 2022, 03:25:10 pm
Can you email help@theanfieldwrap.com please mate?

Cheers Craig, just emailed a little while ago. Assume I get 3 months free for getting a question read out on AFQ Football? :D
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27443 on: September 27, 2022, 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2022, 03:50:58 pm
Cheers Craig, just emailed a little while ago. Assume I get 3 months free for getting a question read out on AFQ Football? :D

And free tickets for a game of your choice
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27444 on: September 27, 2022, 06:13:35 pm »
Was up all night unable to breathe with a heavy cold so enjoyed both John's Cup Of Tea and Adam's Teza interview. 3 Strikes and also the season (so far) review with Dan. Cheers lads (and lass.)
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27445 on: September 28, 2022, 09:26:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2022, 08:01:39 am
Whats the best team you can put together made up of players with the same first and last initial? Ill start you off with Zinedine Zidane and Carlton Cole up top.

Just heard it

#proud  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,303
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27446 on: September 28, 2022, 10:14:39 am »
Quote from: kavah on September 28, 2022, 09:26:33 am
Just heard it

#proud  ;D

Haha, yeah my finest hour.

Although a bit mortified if they thought my Carlton Cole shout was genuine. :D Gattusso, Deschamps and Victor Valdes were great shouts
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27447 on: September 28, 2022, 11:28:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 28, 2022, 10:14:39 am
Haha, yeah my finest hour.

Although a bit mortified if they thought my Carlton Cole shout was genuine. :D Gattusso, Deschamps and Victor Valdes were great shouts

Listened to it last night.  It was great to have that extra  interest having a question Ive asked.  Joe Coles debut was a great answer too.

I got the impression Neil has never heard of Bob Bolder, forgivable as hes a bit younger than us.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,303
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27448 on: September 28, 2022, 11:34:22 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 28, 2022, 11:28:00 am
Listened to it last night.  It was great to have that extra  interest having a question Ive asked.  Joe Coles debut was a great answer too.

I got the impression Neil has never heard of Bob Bolder, forgivable as hes a bit younger than us.

Bob Boulder! Good shout. Think he was on our bench for ages then moved to Charlton and Aldridge out a couple past him on the opening day when Rushy returned?

Was thinking about your question, and maybe Ive been lucky and not seen us lose too many big games (a couple to United in the late 99s were a bit shit) but mine was the joke defeat to Leicester in April 1999. In itself a bit unremarkable, if mildly depressing but it was the same night United came back to beat Juve in Turin and the mood was just completely miserable.
Logged

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27449 on: September 28, 2022, 11:43:37 am »
Would be great to see TAW do something on the current Dockers strike. Lots of messages of support/solidarity being sent out by ex-players and others like Jamie Webster, Paddy the Baddy, and Meatball Molly.

You can also download a poster and send a message of solidarity here:

https://www.unitetheunion.org/campaigns/back-the-liverpool-docks-strike/
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27450 on: September 28, 2022, 01:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 28, 2022, 11:34:22 am
Was thinking about your question, and maybe Ive been lucky and not seen us lose too many big games (a couple to United in the late 99s were a bit shit) but mine was the joke defeat to Leicester in April 1999. In itself a bit unremarkable, if mildly depressing but it was the same night United came back to beat Juve in Turin and the mood was just completely miserable.

I was actually looking for a specific moment.  like a goal, a miss sending off.  But people have gone for matches.  Blackpool and Wolves are good examples of our decline. Must admit I was watching the game in Turin that night, also horrific. 

Forlan has inflicted us to some terrible moments for 2 different clubs.


Quote
Bob Boulder! Good shout. Think he was on our bench for ages then moved to Charlton and Aldridge out a couple past him on the opening day when Rushy returned?

Thats some Statto level knowledge there Nick
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,126
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27451 on: September 28, 2022, 08:30:59 pm »
18 days between Liverpool gamesIve been listening in the past couple of weeks as usual but looking forward to match-based content. Been ages!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,303
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27452 on: September 28, 2022, 08:59:21 pm »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on September 27, 2022, 03:25:10 pm
Can you email help@theanfieldwrap.com please mate?

All sorted now, thanks!
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27453 on: September 28, 2022, 10:42:10 pm »
Just noticed I had £8.00 in my PayPal account, so thought Id jump back on the audio subscription. Feels good to be back!
Logged

Offline craiglfc7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
    • My twitter
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27454 on: September 30, 2022, 10:55:23 am »
Quote from: ljycb on September 28, 2022, 10:42:10 pm
Just noticed I had £8.00 in my PayPal account, so thought Id jump back on the audio subscription. Feels good to be back!

Yess 👊

If you scroll back on the app there's The Evolution of Analytics with Rory Smith, The Season So Far Review, Liverpool's Midfield - Past, Present, Future that were all popular and then the Bundesliga Latest was really interesting on Sadio Mane & Bellingham!
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,016
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27455 on: September 30, 2022, 11:24:14 am »
Quote from: craiglfc7 on September 30, 2022, 10:55:23 am
Yess 👊

If you scroll back on the app there's The Evolution of Analytics with Rory Smith, The Season So Far Review, Liverpool's Midfield - Past, Present, Future that were all popular and then the Bundesliga Latest was really interesting on Sadio Mane & Bellingham!

Nice one, Craig. Thats boxed me off and should take me through to finishing work for the weekend!
Logged

Offline Schmohawk

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27456 on: September 30, 2022, 11:27:49 pm »
I for one am glad Mr Rob Gutmann is back to overview the ass off the next month.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27457 on: October 1, 2022, 08:38:52 pm »
"The elephant in the room is that United are shite"

No David Mooney, the elephant in the room is that your club are 100% fake and killing football, and you refuse to acknowledge it, and pretend they're 100% legit.

I know he's reasonable enough on the football stuff, but it's like the fan equivalent of Eddie Howe - absolutely no intention of discussing what, and who, has brought City to where they are, and continually talking about the club as though they've earned their success and its completely natural they're at the top. I know I can't expect the guy to wollow in misery and apologise, but honestly, no countenancing of the reality at all? - that does my head in. Even that absolute weapon Ste Tudor was more willing to discuss their ownership.
« Last Edit: October 1, 2022, 08:41:52 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27458 on: October 1, 2022, 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on September 30, 2022, 11:27:49 pm
I for one am glad Mr Rob Gutmann is back to overview the ass off the next month.

Love the Overview, but have no idea why it comes out right before we play our first game in weeks, which instantly renders it somewhat out of date. I hadn't had a chance to listen to it yet, and now us fucking up the Brighton game changes the picture completely and makes whatever is said on the show less meaningful.

Sorry, I know I'm nitpicking a bit, but just thought the timing was strange and it would've been nicer to have it some time during the past two weeks, when there was nothing to talk about anyway.
Logged

Offline Leivashire

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27459 on: October 2, 2022, 05:00:42 am »
Pink was spot on with letting the team get old and tired on our watch.

Violent agreement with Kev, yes we ask a lot but it also isnt that complicated with signing midfielders. If you watch any other football youll see our bar low.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,126
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27460 on: October 2, 2022, 10:02:42 am »
That Pink was very entertaining. The odd thing is that both Andy and Kev have perfectly sound arguments. I do lean towards Andy's way of thinking in that recruitment isn't easy. However, when you start the season so poorly, it's absolutely fair game to question the state of the squad and the management of the squad in terms of succession.

To the untrained ear it was a lot of shouting...but it was actually a genuinely decent debate.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27461 on: October 2, 2022, 10:12:40 am »
Quote from: decosabute on October  1, 2022, 08:46:55 pm
Love the Overview, but have no idea why it comes out right before we play our first game in weeks, which instantly renders it somewhat out of date. I hadn't had a chance to listen to it yet, and now us fucking up the Brighton game changes the picture completely and makes whatever is said on the show less meaningful.

Sorry, I know I'm nitpicking a bit, but just thought the timing was strange and it would've been nicer to have it some time during the past two weeks, when there was nothing to talk about anyway.

Yes, poor timing, and given our schedule and not having many games, a bit lazy. On the positives there was a new guy Ive never heard before, Ashley Getty. He was very good.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27462 on: October 2, 2022, 10:46:05 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  2, 2022, 10:02:42 am
That Pink was very entertaining. The odd thing is that both Andy and Kev have perfectly sound arguments. I do lean towards Andy's way of thinking in that recruitment isn't easy. However, when you start the season so poorly, it's absolutely fair game to question the state of the squad and the management of the squad in terms of succession.

To the untrained ear it was a lot of shouting...but it was actually a genuinely decent debate.

Thought it was thge best Pink for a while.  Much better than listening to Gibbo slur his words in the away end.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,490
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27463 on: October 2, 2022, 12:12:50 pm »
The Pink was definitely something. I actually have sympathy with Kev's growing frustration throughout it. Anyone who doesn't think that there's a better player than Henderson out there for us is a moron who deserves shouting at, frankly. That's just child-like bias.

Post match pint's ending was glorious too.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27464 on: Yesterday at 12:07:43 pm »
Kev Walsh was practically unlistenable.

He's a right to be frustrated and I don't necessarily disagree with his points.

The way he spoke to Andy (I think) was nothing short of disgraceful. I certainly wouldn't have stood for it.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,303
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27465 on: Yesterday at 12:17:50 pm »
Havent listened to any post match or review stuff from the Brighton game. Not sure I want to. In a its not you, its me kind of way. Used to enjoy the bad result pods sometimes as a bit of therapy but struggling with it at the moment. Ill be glory hunting my way back on the bandwagon soon enough hopefully.
Logged

Offline Damian V

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27466 on: Yesterday at 12:19:57 pm »
Enjoyed the Pink. Pretty heated, but nothing wrong with that. Nice change up of the sometimes too laissez-faire when we perform really poorly.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27467 on: Yesterday at 12:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:17:50 pm
Havent listened to any post match or review stuff from the Brighton game. Not sure I want to. In a its not you, its me kind of way. Used to enjoy the bad result pods sometimes as a bit of therapy but struggling with it at the moment. Ill be glory hunting my way back on the bandwagon soon enough hopefully.

Maybe avoid the Pink, but Neil hosting the PMP, I did find therapeutic.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:35:29 pm by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,126
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27468 on: Yesterday at 01:33:32 pm »
Free show was a good listen.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27469 on: Yesterday at 03:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 12:19:57 pm
Enjoyed the Pink. Pretty heated, but nothing wrong with that. Nice change up of the sometimes too laissez-faire when we perform really poorly.

same, I liked the frustration. go 'ed Kev
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27470 on: Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm »
Listening to the Review show of Brighton.

The lads talk at length about how Liverpool routinely keep making bad decisions when we're in a crisis situation. They reference several times how when a player needs help, none of the other lads are there to help out. Lots of references to how Liverpool simply aren't doing the things they know how to do.

The answer for me is fairly simplistic but I think I'm right, they're just fucking knackered. Tired.

When you're tired you make bad decisions. You miss things. You may make the right decision eventually but you're too late.

Andy Murray had an issue early in his career and he assumed he needed to improve his technique but actually it was his conditioning letting him down, which meant later in games he was simply too tired to execute the shots he wanted.

I think what we're seeing with Liverpool is a lack of legs. A lack of mobility to cover the ground needed to play in this system we created 3 years ago.

When you're absolutely knackered it's very very hard to think clearly. So when you're seeing players make mad decisions. When you're seeing Trent literally miss the ball, then get ragged, then slice a clearance, it's not because he's a fucking shit footballer or he's an idiot, it's because he's absolutely shattered and it's all he can muster up.

I didn't hear any reference to the actual conditioning of the team in the main show or the review. I think it's fairly obvious the main players from the last 3-4 years are all out on their feet. Look at our worst performers this season. Trent, Virgil, Fabinho, Salah, Henderson, Robertson. All played outrageous amounts of football.

Who have been our better players? Diaz, Elliot, Thiago (when available), Firmino (Barely played last season).
Logged

Online Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Anfield Wrap
« Reply #27471 on: Today at 04:10:20 pm »
Does anyone know what Neil's problem is with James Richardson and Totally Football?  It's been mentioned as a throwaway comment a few times now and, as a fan of both, I don't like the bad feeling ;D  :P
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 682 683 684 685 686 [687]   Go Up
« previous next »
 