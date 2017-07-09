« previous next »
Author Topic: The Anfield Wrap  (Read 2842749 times)

Thought yesterdays Gutter was really strong. Picking apart some of the finer points that often get missed in the usual online shout-a-thon. Throwing names about and screaming at the clouds. Neils point about the infectious nature of internet-based anger is really important. Aggregator accounts getting fans foaming at the mouth about signing footballers; people seemingly existing to be furious about the football regardless of on-field performance; taking no joy in being a fan.

This stuff eats itself.
Anybody getting ERROR HTTP 502 when opening up the app?

Phil Blundell has just bigged the intro up as the best ever, and I can't even open the fucker up.
Love the pink on nights like this
The Pink was great, Docking on top form.

Atkinson's opening on the Post Match Pint is one of the all time best, only bettered by the Barcelona one.

10/10 tonight.
Yerse! Neil's PMP Intro is right up there with the best things ever seen on the internet. Dunno if even Robbo could have done better.

One to cherish and keep for posterity. Stick it in the dictionary under Tension, Overwhelming Release of.
Quote from: Ghost Town
Yerse! Neil's PMP Intro is right up there with the best things ever seen on the internet. Dunno if even Robbo could have done better.

One to cherish and keep for posterity. Stick it in the dictionary under Tension, Overwhelming Release of.

Quote from: oojason

Liverpool 2 Newcastle United 1 | Post-Match Pint First Five' - from TAW (the opening rant is well worth a watch)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-V42yqi3_wU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-V42yqi3_wU</a>


Quote from: Kashinoda
The Pink was great, Docking on top form.

Atkinson's opening on the Post Match Pint is one of the all time best, only bettered by the Barcelona one.

10/10 tonight.

Worried about Neil's health with his transition to video and the Reds' transition to being shite. He can't keep that level up, he'll do himself in!
Fucking hell Atko. We owe you a pint after that PMP
Quote from: lamonti
Worried about Neil's health with his transition to video and the Reds' transition to being shite. He can't keep that level up, he'll do himself in!
Same here. Man, that was wild!
Gibbo when he found out about Fabio's injury
Bless you Neil. ;D
Ive really enjoyed the recent lack of Kev Walsh.

Hed rather lose to United and more importantly City if it meant beating Everton.  :butt

Who thought it was a good idea to give him a microphone?
Whereas I love that they have Kev on for all things Everton! Shame we didn't get to hear his thoughts on Keita being unhappy with his playing time  ;D
Quote from: Dench57
Whereas I love that they have Kev on for all things Everton! Shame we didn't get to hear his thoughts on Keita being unhappy with his playing time  ;D

 ;D  True
Imagine my surprise that he left early and missed the winner.

No wonder he sounded like he'd been chewing a wasp.
Quote from: red_Mark1980
Imagine my surprise that he left early and missed the winner.

No wonder he sounded like he'd been chewing a wasp.

Who left early? Kev Walsh?
Quote from: lamonti
Who left early? Kev Walsh?

Yes, said it on one of the shows before the weekend
If Neil is the perm hoist of PMP then I think the Pink needs a revamp. 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
If Neil is the perm hoist of PMP then I think the Pink needs a revamp.

Agreed and as Ive said before, the pre match warm up pod needs to be recorded post press conference  given that audio only subscribers have lost Team Talk.
Quote from: Big Bamber
Agreed and as Ive said before, the pre match warm up pod needs to be recorded post press conference  given that audio only subscribers have lost Team Talk.
That won't be happening. TAW Live will continue to be recorded post press conference and will draw heavily on the press conference. Pre Match Warm Up will be recorded on a Thursday.
Quote from: tmsneil
That won't be happening. TAW Live will continue to be recorded post press conference and will draw heavily on the press conference. Pre Match Warm Up will be recorded on a Thursday.

Thanks for the reply. That is a shame. Leaving aside the point that TAW Live is there for non subscribers, it has not yet analyzed Klopps presser in anything like the detail Team Talk did. And Pre Match Warm Up goes out of date very quickly. Feels like a downgrade. Honest feedback offered in good faith.
Quote from: Big Bamber
And Pre Match Warm Up goes out of date very quickly. Feels like a downgrade.

Agree. Feels like speculation.
Pretty sobering Wrap from yesterday. I wanted to be annoyed by it but most of the comments were probably fair and not too knee jerk. Mo probably the loudest voice of calm. I do think things will improve but it is hard to see a magic quick fix when we cant make a ton of changes and some players who look like they do need a rest cant get one.
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Pretty sobering Wrap from yesterday. I wanted to be annoyed by it but most of the comments were probably fair and not too knee jerk. Mo probably the loudest voice of calm. I do think things will improve but it is hard to see a magic quick fix when we cant make a ton of changes and some players who look like they do need a rest cant get one.

Which show you referring to mate, I could do with some sobriety.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
Which show you referring to mate, I could do with some sobriety.

Just the main show that came out yesterday. Neil, Mo, Stu Wright and Robbie I think. Cant say I enjoyed it all because I want to think everything will just click into place but at the same time, none of them were OTT or knee jerk.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket
Ive really enjoyed the recent lack of Kev Walsh.

Hed rather lose to United and more importantly City if it meant beating Everton.  :butt

Who thought it was a good idea to give him a microphone?

He can sometimes annoy me with some very oversimplistic, tabloidy shouts. But to be fair he can also be very funny and add a lot on the right shows. A definite 'horses for courses' contributor.
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Pretty sobering Wrap from yesterday. I wanted to be annoyed by it but most of the comments were probably fair and not too knee jerk. Mo probably the loudest voice of calm. I do think things will improve but it is hard to see a magic quick fix when we cant make a ton of changes and some players who look like they do need a rest cant get one.

Free show was absolutely superb I thought. Mo, Stu and Robbie all excellent contributors. Mo especially is the person on TAW that I like listening to the most along with Neil. Often people talk about how much 'sense' some contributors are talking, when personally I think they're just stating the obvious and adding nothing new. Mo on the other hand, is an example of talking sense while also bringing amazing knowledge and offering opinions that aren't just parroting the others.

The Review was also great post Everton.
Quote from: Big Bamber
Thanks for the reply. That is a shame. Leaving aside the point that TAW Live is there for non subscribers, it has not yet analyzed Klopps presser in anything like the detail Team Talk did. And Pre Match Warm Up goes out of date very quickly. Feels like a downgrade. Honest feedback offered in good faith.
Genuinely, are you really that bothered about analysis of the press conference? Those things are broadly boring non-events. Am I missing something here?
Quote from: decosabute
Free show was absolutely superb I thought. Mo, Stu and Robbie all excellent contributors. Mo especially is the person on TAW that I like listening to the most along with Neil. Often people talk about how much 'sense' some contributors are talking, when personally I think they're just stating the obvious and adding nothing new. Mo on the other hand, is an example of talking sense while also bringing amazing knowledge and offering opinions that aren't just parroting the others.

The Review was also great post Everton.

100 % on Mo. The other thing with him is he is level headed and never "down" on players or anything really. He does it with a smile and a chuckle. Excellent contributor (amongst many).
Interestingly both the Review and the Free Show posed more questions than answers. Quite often they are a balm. Well this was "quizzical surgery" for me.
Quote from: Dougle
100 % on Mo. The other thing with him is he is level headed and never "down" on players or anything really. He does it with a smile and a chuckle. Excellent contributor (amongst many).
Interestingly both the Review and the Free Show posed more questions than answers. Quite often they are a balm. Well this was "quizzical surgery" for me.

On the review, Sean wrote a 3000 word piece yesterday because he had so much he wanted to say but they didn't have time to go through everything...

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/09/writing-liverpool-style-shift-eye-test-versus-stats/
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Pretty sobering Wrap from yesterday. I wanted to be annoyed by it but most of the comments were probably fair and not too knee jerk. Mo probably the loudest voice of calm. I do think things will improve but it is hard to see a magic quick fix when we cant make a ton of changes and some players who look like they do need a rest cant get one.

Just seemed like the usual Goodison derby performance to be honest (and result) last season with Benitez in charge the anomaly. A bit similar with Old Trafford although that was particularly poor this season.

Wednesday night was more concerning, but it is what it is until we get a full squad available.





Quote from: Fitzy.
Genuinely, are you really that bothered about analysis of the press conference? Those things are broadly boring non-events. Am I missing something here?

Some people  many people  think that Klopp is eliciting some kind of hidden code about his real feelings during the pressers, rather than trying to get them over as quickly as possible so he can get back to managing the football team.

There was a red alert over some embargo'd quotes two weeks: "Klopp has changed his stance on signings" taking one sentence beyond its context and wishing it meant something else so they could hang their hopes on a sweet delicious transfer.

I watch the press conferences most of the time and I genuinely cannot believe the weird, sideways, non-questions that football journalists ask at them. They are so obviously baiting Klopp to say something equivocal (or misconstruable, if you're less charitable) in his second language that they can turn into a line for their piece. At the last one, it was about the fifth question before someone asked about injuries and return dates.

Anyway - agree about Mo on the main show. I miss Neil's presence on the Pink but I guess Robbo's boots needed filling on the video side of reaction shows.
