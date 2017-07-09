I haven't heard the Pink yet, so I'll reserve judgement til I do, but I don't really mind it it's short as long as it's emotional and reflects and deals with things as they are. No one needs to analyse the games in depth - that's what the free show and Review are for - but sometimes I'm not up for slurred conversations or looking for positive vibes or totally level-headed sense either. Games with a performance and result like last night's are extremely difficult to take and people are angry - the pod should reflect how people are feeling. I'd argue that most fans who have seen three truly shite performances in a row, capped by losing to the worst United side in living memory, are pissed off and want to vent and hear venting, not be cheered up.
I think that the new pre match audio show is OK to be fair. Ian Ryan is a bit of a wannabe Neil Atkinson (some of his expressions and sign offs are a dead giveaway), but not as good. Overall I've liked the length and what they cover.
It is emotional, though not angry.
On the match analysis, Im not a big fan of The Review (though Dan and Neil are good), which leaves the Free Show which is, well, free. As is TAW Live. Ian is ok but at a minimum, The Warm Up has to be recorded after Klopps presser and analyse it pretty comprehensively. I think that was the promise when Team Talk got pulled from the audio subscription. That requires some of the stronger contributors too I guess.
Maybe it was just a timing thing this week, or the two Monday games. But I hope they get into a good routine.