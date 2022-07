Are we losing Team Talk audio? Heard it's going to video.



There's a new audio show to replace Teamtalk which is hosted by Ian Ryan and is a preview podcast and will include the view from the opposition just like Teamtalk did.We've moved Teamtalk to video because it reacts to the press conference and we have press conference footage and so will embed it with the video so you can see exactly what Jurgen said when it's being discussed. Think it starts next week.Anyway - new preview show The Warm Up went out yesterday, give it a go.