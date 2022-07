I've been reading this site for 15 years, but making my first post to say how impactful and well done the Paying the Price piece was. I watch, read, and listen to a ton of PL content (particularly LFC), but as an American fan I wasn't fully aware of much of what was discussed in the interviews. I knew about hooliganism and firms, but to hear from men whose lives have been consumed by the violence and addiction was quite eye opening for me. Well done Anfield Wrap! I will miss Robbo a lot.