June 8, 2022, 02:59:48 pm
Quote from: End Product on June  8, 2022, 02:52:21 pm
Yeah the app is saying i'm not a subscriber and the website is in a K-hole.   

Have also been having that issue with the app for a while.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

June 10, 2022, 12:30:42 pm
Wish Sean would sort his audio out on the review shows
June 10, 2022, 02:21:36 pm
Another one here who will miss Gareth's input tremendously. Would definitely be a part of my top 3 selected contributors over the years!
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

June 13, 2022, 11:50:15 am
One super high is equivalent to three highs.. etc  ;D

It's increasingly apparent Kev Walsh goes to the game for the day out.

To say any midfielder is better than Keita is as bad a shout as saying we should have signed Werner .
June 16, 2022, 11:19:21 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June 13, 2022, 11:50:15 am
One super high is equivalent to three highs.. etc  ;D

It's increasingly apparent Kev Walsh goes to the game for the day out.

To say any midfielder is better than Keita is as bad a shout as saying we should have signed Werner .

Yeah embarrassing for him
June 16, 2022, 11:22:43 am
Haha I was waiting for the Kev Walsh transfer committee, knew Keita would be getting volleyed
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

June 16, 2022, 11:33:02 am
Kev Walsh is really entertaining as a contributor, but I'd rather ask my cat for actual football insight.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

June 16, 2022, 12:33:28 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on June 16, 2022, 11:33:02 am
Kev Walsh is really entertaining as a contributor, but I'd rather ask my cat for actual football insight.

I think hes by far the worst thing about TAW.
June 16, 2022, 05:43:24 pm
I'm no Keita fan clearly and I'm happy for contributors to have more of a laugh on those sort of shows, but there were definitely some pretty cringeworthy shouts on that one - Keita deserves more respect after the improvement he showed last season.
June 18, 2022, 10:48:13 am
Some of the plans people put together on the 'In their Shoes' shows are absolutely dreadful   ;D
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

June 18, 2022, 11:21:41 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on June 18, 2022, 10:48:13 am
Some of the plans people put together on the 'In their Shoes' shows are absolutely dreadful   ;D

Whenever Neil talks about Man City as we its like a dagger through the heart. :D
June 20, 2022, 12:21:09 pm
Kev Walsh is great.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

June 20, 2022, 03:47:44 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on June 18, 2022, 10:48:13 am
Some of the plans people put together on the 'In their Shoes' shows are absolutely dreadful   ;D
Yeah.  I hope Everton listen to Dan Morgan because they'd definitely be getting relegated if they follow his advice  ;D
June 21, 2022, 09:12:50 pm
They still do the agony aunt show? Never found out how that regal fella with the brother he hated turned out.
No time for caution.

June 22, 2022, 01:27:03 pm
Quote from: Hij on June 20, 2022, 12:21:09 pm
Kev Walsh is great.

He really isn't
June 22, 2022, 02:28:31 pm
June 22, 2022, 02:32:21 pm
Enjoyed this week's show.

Shows how difficult it is to balance everything at a football club and how we are in the middle of huge changes within football itself
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

June 22, 2022, 02:39:04 pm
Quote from: End Product on June 21, 2022, 09:12:50 pm
They still do the agony aunt show? Never found out how that regal fella with the brother he hated turned out.

Think Neil mentioned at some point that it had been difficult during the last few months with so many games but that it would be back at some point,  hope I'm not making this up because I can't remember where I heard it, but I think that was it
June 22, 2022, 02:50:06 pm
Quote from: courty61 on June 22, 2022, 02:32:21 pm
Enjoyed this week's show.

Shows how difficult it is to balance everything at a football club and how we are in the middle of huge changes within football itself
Yeah really enjoyable.

One needs stuff like this to counter-balance the weirdness of most online football chat where folk approach the idea of running a club alike a game of Junior Monopoly. "We just earned £130m from the CL run, let's but Mbappe!!"
June 22, 2022, 04:09:51 pm
Enjoyed (through tears :) ) the Sadio Farewell show. Hope he knows how much he was loved, Im sure he does and some of the more extreme views voiced externally have been stirring or misunderstanding the situation.

One of our greats.
June 22, 2022, 05:54:01 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 22, 2022, 02:50:06 pm
Yeah really enjoyable.

One needs stuff like this to counter-balance the weirdness of most online football chat where folk approach the idea of running a club alike a game of Junior Monopoly. "We just earned £130m from the CL run, let's but Mbappe!!"

True, but if the chat was always that dry we might just pack the whole thing in. We need the Guttmans, Seniors, Kevs, Ryans to give it life. Realism and escapism don't go well together...
June 22, 2022, 09:21:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 22, 2022, 04:09:51 pm
Enjoyed (through tears :) ) the Sadio Farewell show. Hope he knows how much he was loved, Im sure he does and some of the more extreme views voiced externally have been stirring or misunderstanding the situation.

One of our greats.
Yep, it was a good discussion and appreciation of Sadio.
June 23, 2022, 08:12:33 am
Quote from: Big Bamber on June 22, 2022, 05:54:01 pm
True, but if the chat was always that dry we might just pack the whole thing in. We need the Guttmans, Seniors, Kevs, Ryans to give it life. Realism and escapism don't go well together...
Well yeah - happy to hear other opinions etc. I'm just weary of the level of a lot of online output which seems to be designed to get fans annoyed and angry.
June 23, 2022, 02:12:21 pm
Another great desert island goals, Damian Lewis seems like a lovely fella.
June 23, 2022, 02:30:34 pm
Quote from: Slick_Beef on June 23, 2022, 02:12:21 pm
Another great desert island goals, Damian Lewis seems like a lovely fella.

Too good a chance not to post this piece of brilliance:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q89MLuLSJgk
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

June 24, 2022, 12:54:11 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on June 22, 2022, 01:27:03 pm
He really isn't

Met him at Wembley and several times on the Kop by 306 at half time in Europe and he's absolutely great as far as I'm concerned. Fair enough if you think what he offers by way of analysis is not to your standard, but he's a sound match going red and I have a lot of time for him. If the marketing slogan is 'from the heart of the city' then I think he's offering that at least.

All that said, I'm probably pretty similar in terms of the negative things said here about him. I don't really know much about tactics or formations but I turn up and enjoy the day and support the team. He's welcome to do that as well. I don't want every show to be essentially a stats or football nerd. It's nice to get differing views. I'll take a passionate Kev Walsh over the alternative on the Football Ramble, Sky Sports or what have you. You don't have to agree with every single person who speaks on the podcasts, that's the beauty of it. All the best.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

June 24, 2022, 12:58:11 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 22, 2022, 04:09:51 pm
Enjoyed (through tears :) ) the Sadio Farewell show. Hope he knows how much he was loved, Im sure he does and some of the more extreme views voiced externally have been stirring or misunderstanding the situation.

One of our greats.

Is right Nick. It's hard to select your favourite over the last 6 or so years when there are so many phenomenal players but he may well be mine. "Nobody wants to win this league more than Sadio Mane" will always stick with me. Aston Villa will always stick with me. The left footed drive into the top corner at Anfield vs City will always stick with me. One of the very very best. I hope we can continue on as well without him, but he has etched himself into the history of this storied football club and for me he leaves as a legend.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

June 24, 2022, 06:10:26 am
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2022, 12:54:11 am
Met him at Wembley and several times on the Kop by 306 at half time in Europe and he's absolutely great as far as I'm concerned. Fair enough if you think what he offers by way of analysis is not to your standard, but he's a sound match going red and I have a lot of time for him. If the marketing slogan is 'from the heart of the city' then I think he's offering that at least.

All that said, I'm probably pretty similar in terms of the negative things said here about him. I don't really know much about tactics or formations but I turn up and enjoy the day and support the team. He's welcome to do that as well. I don't want every show to be essentially a stats or football nerd. It's nice to get differing views. I'll take a passionate Kev Walsh over the alternative on the Football Ramble, Sky Sports or what have you. You don't have to agree with every single person who speaks on the podcasts, that's the beauty of it. All the best.

Opinions eh, I cant listen to the shows hes on, especially AFQ. He ruins them. 
June 24, 2022, 09:55:11 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 23, 2022, 02:30:34 pm
Too good a chance not to post this piece of brilliance:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q89MLuLSJgk

Superb, thanks for sharing mate
June 24, 2022, 01:58:47 pm
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2022, 12:54:11 am
Met him at Wembley and several times on the Kop by 306 at half time in Europe and he's absolutely great as far as I'm concerned. Fair enough if you think what he offers by way of analysis is not to your standard, but he's a sound match going red and I have a lot of time for him. If the marketing slogan is 'from the heart of the city' then I think he's offering that at least.

All that said, I'm probably pretty similar in terms of the negative things said here about him. I don't really know much about tactics or formations but I turn up and enjoy the day and support the team. He's welcome to do that as well. I don't want every show to be essentially a stats or football nerd. It's nice to get differing views. I'll take a passionate Kev Walsh over the alternative on the Football Ramble, Sky Sports or what have you. You don't have to agree with every single person who speaks on the podcasts, that's the beauty of it. All the best.

And there's nothing wrong with that. No one is saying you need to have the tactical understanding of the coaching team to follow the club.

But he has some appalling shouts on players. Can't imagine he'd be so harsh on Keita if he was from L8 and had a ket wig
June 24, 2022, 04:43:30 pm
I dont agree with Kev on everything that he says (its not like hes the only contributor partial to a bit of a mad shout), but there is something to be said about bringing your true personality to a popular podcast and having that personality offer up a great energy to the room, as is always the case when he is on. Hes hilarious, clearly loves the Reds and offers his opinions plainly and clearly, whether you agree with him or not. I was on a couple of TAW shows during their early days and its not as easy as it looks! Cut him some slack. They wouldnt have him on there if they didnt think he added value.
June 24, 2022, 04:54:16 pm
People have different opinions on players, I've got a mate who still swears blind Mo Salah is shite.

Kev more so than anyone on TAW reminds me of mates I grew up with and played footy with and bevied with back in the day. Good lads and good reds but bombastic and a bit fucking mad. Always had a mad shout about someone and wouldn't be moved. In that sense for me, hearing Kev talking shite with conviction is very much an authentic representation of some Liverpool fans from the city!

I don't know why everyone gets so offended by it, it's just some daft fellas opinion. Naby Keita doesn't give a flying fuck what Kev Walsh thinks.
« Reply #27152 on: June 24, 2022, 05:15:16 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on June 24, 2022, 04:54:16 pm
Kev more so than anyone on TAW reminds me of mates I grew up with and played footy with and bevied with back in the day. Good lads and good reds but bombastic and a bit fucking mad. Always had a mad shout about someone and wouldn't be moved. In that sense for me, hearing Kev talking shite with conviction is very much an authentic representation of some Liverpool fans from the city!

This is exactly right! Hes from my neck of the woods, so listening to him is like hearing one of my uncles or someone in my local. And its as it should be in my opinion.
June 24, 2022, 10:19:34 pm
Big names leavingBiggest heartbreak?

Rush, Torres, Suarez, Mané, Gareth Roberts?
June 24, 2022, 10:24:33 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 24, 2022, 10:19:34 pm
Big names leavingBiggest heartbreak?

Rush, Torres, Suarez, Mané, Gareth Roberts?

Kevin Keegan I am that old. However his replacement wasnt half bad. 🤣🤣
June 25, 2022, 08:20:11 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on June 24, 2022, 10:19:34 pm
Big names leavingBiggest heartbreak?

Rush, Torres, Suarez, Mané, Gareth Roberts?

Rush replaced by Aldo - won the league., Torres - Suarez (arguably better) Suarez - Balotelli  :'(

So unless Gareth is replaced by more Kev Walsh, then its Suarez.
Yesterday at 12:06:54 pm
What a desert island goals with Damian Lewis!

Thanks to Andy for presenting, he always adds something different and valuable.  My god though, he sounded nervous at the start :D

Such a good interview, they are always best when then turn into a chat, and this was at its best.  Plus the single best name drop you will hear in any interview anywhere ;D

Thanks to the team who made the possible. Really great stuff
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Yesterday at 12:24:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:06:54 pm
What a desert island goals with Damian Lewis!

Thanks to Andy for presenting, he always adds something different and valuable.  My god though, he sounded nervous at the start :D

Such a good interview, they are always best when then turn into a chat, and this was at its best.  Plus the single best name drop you will hear in any interview anywhere ;D

Thanks to the team who made the possible. Really great stuff

What David Cameron - nah, not having that  ;)
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Today at 11:54:36 am
Great chat there with Dan Austin and John. Dan's doing phenomenal work on the Parisian fiasco.
