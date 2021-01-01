When I drove a taxi for a living, I had a regular customer who was lovely. She booked me twice a week for her run to the hairdressers on a Wednesday and to the shops on a Thursday. For two and a half years, I did all the customer service stuff: carrying her shopping from the door to the car, and from the car to her kitchen, helping her in and out of the cab, knocking a bit off the fare etc. I was the best taxi driver in the world according to her.



One day I was 10 minutes late as I got stuck at some roadworks. She absolutely went for me, calling me everything under the sun, saying she would put bad reviews online and tell all her mates not to use me...



The nature of the customer service game is that people can be massively unforgiving bellends. TAW has been superbly high quality stuff for years now. Anyone still whining about one iffy post-match show really needs to have a look in the mirror.