The Anfield Wrap

OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27000 on: Today at 05:10:16 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm
How so?

There is a collection of posters on this forum that have a weird thing with criticism of virtually any kind. It is best to just ignore them.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27001 on: Today at 07:11:45 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm
Might want to take some of your own advice before criticising someone for enjoying the match and having a few drinks with their mates along the way.

Thats not what Ive done though. Dont worry I know you wont be near me on Sunday, all the people who sit around me are sound.


royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27002 on: Today at 07:40:14 am
Alright folks - if youve got a burning desire for an Anchorman-style throwdown over whether The Pink should or should not be well oiled or whether Gibbo should have a dig at this thread, then I could start a new thread for you, or you could take it to DM.

Saying that, could you maybe relax a wee bit? 12 years ago there was no platform for the fans voice that carried much weight; now if theres a talking point the go to vox pops are people like Gibbo. I was driving home on Tuesday after the game and 5 Live were discussing the situation with Harriet Prior. Thats down to this lot and the others like them but this lot are the gold standard.

And being pissed isnt always a bad thing in broadcasting. The Pink after the 5-0 away to Spurs in 2014 is my favourite TAW podcast so far, other than maybe the Barca Pink and the Everton Origi and Curtis Jones ones. All featured people who were pissed, and Michael Fassbender.





cheesyleps

  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27003 on: Today at 11:58:55 am
When I drove a taxi for a living, I had a regular customer who was lovely. She booked me twice a week for her run to the hairdressers on a Wednesday and to the shops on a Thursday. For two and a half years, I did all the customer service stuff: carrying her shopping from the door to the car, and from the car to her kitchen, helping her in and out of the cab, knocking a bit off the fare etc. I was the best taxi driver in the world according to her.

One day I was 10 minutes late as I got stuck at some roadworks. She absolutely went for me, calling me everything under the sun, saying she would put bad reviews online and tell all her mates not to use me...

The nature of the customer service game is that people can be massively unforgiving bellends. TAW has been superbly high quality stuff for years now. Anyone still whining about one iffy post-match show really needs to have a look in the mirror.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27004 on: Today at 12:12:01 pm
Theres a lot of people really missing the point, anyway.

Three Strikes was brilliant.  Does anyone know if theres any more Midnight Rambler. I really enjoy Neil and Rory chewing the fat


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27005 on: Today at 12:15:00 pm
One just dropped for me about half an hour ago.



Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Anfield Wrap
Reply #27006 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:15:00 pm
One just dropped for me about half an hour ago.
Yes me too now. just done a refresh. Thanks

